The company is in a relatively stronger position than other players in the industry, given that they own the underlying real estate for most of their theaters.

Marcus Corporation (MCS) owns and operates in several different industries, including the hotels and theater business. Marcus saw a dramatic drop in revenues and earnings in Q2 2020 because of the COVID-19 related shutdowns, but we believe that it is unlikely to see the stock fall by a notable amount in the near future given that they own a large amount of above-average quality real estate and that the country is slowly opening back up. The company has a decent amount of debt but can sustain more shutdowns because of the strength of its balance sheet.

The stock is down about 78% YTD and has re-touched previous March 2020 lows after extremely weak Q2 2020 earnings. Marcus' current enterprise value is about $800M whereas their market cap is only around $250M.

Marcus' balance sheet isn't horrendous, and they own a lot of solid real estate

Marcus' current ratio is about 0.8x, and the company recently took on $90M of short-term debt. These funds will be used to help cover the operating and SG&A costs for their movie theater business, as in Q2 2020, Marcus still spent over $8M in theater operations despite only amassing $154,000 in theater admissions revenue. During the same period in 2019, Marcus dedicated approximately $76M for theater operation costs. Despite the newfound short-term debt and $259M in long-term debt, one notable account to pay attention to is the Net Property, Plant & Equipment account.

Marcus owns approximately $150M in land and improvements, which is quite a notable figure, as well as $762M in buildings and improvements. The current straight-line depreciation rate is approximately $13M per quarter - and we assume that a large part of this figure is related to the furniture and buildings account.

We believe that since the company owns significant real estate assets, including for most of its theaters, it is a competitive advantage because "relative to [their] peers it keeps monthly fixed lease payments low and provides significant underlying credit support for our balance sheet (Marcus Press Release, 2020)." Marcus can use their real estate as leverage or collateral should the pandemic continue to force closings, and which potentially lessens the burden of high-interest payments on debt moving forward. Marcus also does not need to worry about high lease or rent payments every month and use that cash to keep other areas afloat.

It is also pleasing to see that no goodwill impairment was recorded, as $75M isn't a nominal figure and contributes to a decent amount of their total assets.

As of mid-September, the company is offering $87M in unsecured convertible senior notes at a rate of 5% due in 2025, which we believe is a strong play given the extremely low interest rate with a due date that is quite far from now. Most of the money will be used to cover general corporate purposes (Marcus Corporation, 2020). Marcus can potentially capitalize on such a rate given their real estate assets.

Signs of somewhat of a bounce-back can be seen at a company and macroeconomic scale

In June, Marcus opened four company-owned hotels and most hotels under management also reopened (Marcus News Release, 2020). We believe that the "drive-to-leisure" market was much better than expected in the latter half of the summer, given that many Americans took advantage of the fact that shutdowns were lifted in many areas. Moreover, in August, passenger traffic through Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport saw a 10% monthly rise compared to July and 10x the amount of passengers as compared to April.

We believe that this is important given that there are 6 hotels operating in Wisconsin under the Marcus brand - therefore, the air traffic numbers could relate to a significant increase in hotel revenue as early as Q3 2020, in comparison to Q2 2020. Moreover, the company announced that "group [bookings] pace for 2021 is only slightly behind the comparable period last year (Marcus News Release, 2020)" which demonstrates a possible quick recovery for air and road travel demand. These bookings include those who are interested in attending the Democratic National Convention which will be hosted in Milwaukee next year. We do not anticipate that attendance figures will be normal but with sports teams already allowing fans back in stadiums, we wouldn't be surprised to see that there will not be a strict capacity constraint at the Democratic event.

At the end of the day "people are just fatigued [and] they are tired of staying inside (Brown, 2020)." Many individuals and families are playing down their own risk to COVID-19 and may want to enjoy activities such as travel and movies, which Marcus will ultimately benefit from.

There isn't a lot of downside left, but the upside is dependent mostly on future theater performance

Pre-COVID-19, almost two-thirds of Marcus' revenue was attributed to theater admissions and concession sales, and there is no denying that Q2 2020 numbers were ugly. Theater admissions revenue fell 99.8% due to the fact that Marcus decided to close its theaters. Moreover, several highly-anticipated movies that were slated to hit the theaters towards the latter half of 2020 got delayed, and theaters have basically been hung up to dry.

We believe that there is no doubt Marcus can withstand the worst-case scenario for another year. In fact, all the debt that the company is taking on right now, including the new senior convertible note of around $87M, is being used under the assumption that free-cash-flow will eventually return to pre-COVID-19 levels rather quickly.

However, recovery for Marcus means that demand for watching movies in theaters needs to come back, and this isn't a certain scenario. Firstly, complications due to COVID-19 are scaring individuals away from being in tight-knit spaces. However, we believe that as 'coronavirus fatigue' grows heavier, and people look for activities with lower transmission risk, movie theaters might actually be an appealing activity. As long as there are capacity restraints in the theater, and potential mask mandates, consumers may perceive this activity to be more valuable than going to a bar or restaurant. Moreover, since no one is actually talking during a movie, face-to-face interaction is quite limited, which could help reduce transmission as compared to other social settings. Evidently, revenue in the next few years might be down due to potential capacity restraints, but theaters can pivot their screenplay strategy by offering more time slots dedicated to new and highly-anticipated movies, and almost no time slots dedicated to older ones.

Secondly, substitute activities for watching movies in theaters are growing. Companies like Disney (NYSE:DIS) are moving highly-anticipated releases to streaming services. In fact, Disney+ saw a 68% increase in downloads after the 'Mulan' release. We are hesitant to believe that the Mulan debut strategy will cause a permanent shift in how movies are initially released and are still optimistic about the fact that theatrical releases of highly-anticipated movies provide an experience and atmosphere like no other. We do believe that the special circumstances surrounding COVID-19 may have prompted Disney's new strategy, and Disney should eventually release the movie to U.S. theaters after subscription activity related to Mulan dies down.

In summation, we believe that the theater business has the potential to bounce back very soon and the combination of increased consumer comfort, as well as highly-anticipated and already delayed movie releases in 2021, could cause a massive spike in theater admissions revenue for Marcus. The theatrical and hotel industry as a whole has an uncertain future at the current moment, but we believe that Marcus is in a great position compared to peers financially and the company could be one of the few to come out of this prolonged period of nominal revenue figures. Therefore, we have a neutral view of the stock at the moment, and your actions regarding this stock should heavily depend on how you feel about the movie and hotel business as a whole.

