The Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) story continues to come under pressure from macro and competitive headwinds. To be fair, the same headwinds are also pressuring peers such as Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Sohu (NASDAQ:SOHU), so it's not entirely the fault of management. At present, however, I do not see a clear path to recovery. Nor do I see much relief from Weibo's new initiatives and ongoing shift toward video - the company has lagged the transition from text/images to video over the past few years, and as a result, faces long-term competitive risks from the likes of Douyin and Kuaishou. At c. 20.0x NTM PE, I am neutral on WB pending visibility on an ad demand recovery and monetization progress across its user base.

Few Surprises from A Largely In-Line FQ2 Result

Weibo's FQ2 revenue declined 10% Y/Y to $387 million, slightly above consensus thanks to resilient key account ad sales (down 3% Y/Y), along with a timely boost from Alibaba sales (+48% Y/Y). By vertical, FMCG, auto and e-commerce posted strong growth, but ofﬂine entertainment and travel weighed on the top-line results. More disappointingly, the all-important small/medium enterprise (SME) ad environment remains weak, posting a 21% Y/Y decline in revenue.

While gross margins did rise to 83.6% in FQ2 (up from 81.0% a year ago and 77.1% in FQ1), the headline number did benefit from the exemption and refund of cultural business construction fees. Meanwhile, selling and marketing (S&M) expenses grew 5.4% Y/Y to $112.1 million in FQ2, representing c. 29% of total revenue, as the promotion of its new app, Oasis, ramps up. As a result, adjusted operating margins declined to 31%, driving non-GAAP net profit to $114 million (implying a 29.6% net margin).

FQ3 Guidance Underwhelms

Guidance for the upcoming quarter disappointed; however, with FQ3 revenue set to decrease by 5-7% Y/Y, implying c. $445 million at the midpoint. Considering this was below both consensus expectations and Baidu Core revenue guidance (-7% to +3% Y/Y for the same period), investors had plenty of reason to be pessimistic. Additionally, margins are guided to remain under pressure in the second half of the year due to increases in staff costs and selling and marketing expenses, which implies a weaker earnings outlook ahead.

On the quarterly earnings call, management provided a little bit more color, highlighting the continued resilience in the key accounts advertising business, which is set to benefit from growing marketing demand across FMCG, e-commerce, and autos. It will be interesting to see how things play out, as WB is still exposed to verticals hit hard by the pandemic (for instance, entertainment and travel).

The key hurdle, however, remains the SME ads business, which accounts for a substantial c. 41% of total ad revenue. With management conceding that business looks set to remain soft as competition from emerging ad platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou ramps up, it is hard to turn bullish on WB's recovery prospects. With a weaker demand outlook, the lingering COVID-19 impact, and an oversupply of ad inventory, I would not be surprised to see more disappointments in the second half of the year.

Relatively Robust User Engagement is a Bright Spot

Yet, engagement across the user base has been strong - monthly active users (MAUs) reached 523 million for the quarter, while daily active users reached 229 million. Of the total, mobile MAUs contributed to c. 94% of total MAU, which equates to a c. 44% DAU/MAU ratio. The result comes despite user traffic growth normalization in FQ2 due to work and school resumption.

Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 MAU ('million) 486 497 516 550 523 Mobile MAU ('million) 457 467 485 517 492 Mobile MAU as percentage of total MAU 94% 94% 94% 94% 94%

The resilience of user growth metrics is encouraging and suggests management's focus on enhancing driving user stickiness and engagement has been paying off. Key initiatives include improving the content distribution mechanism and increasing video content consumption, along with enhancing key features such as super-topics and group functions.

Investment Needs in Video Could Weigh on Margins

Weibo's investments in user-generated video content (UGC) this year have driven higher ad revenue, with a 40% Q/Q growth in FQ2. On the professionally generated content (PGC) side, things are also looking up, with video submissions increasing c. 50% from end-2019 levels. At present, video ad revenue contribution has increased to c. 31% of total ad revenue (up from 27-28% a year ago).

That issue, however, is that more investments will be needed going forward 0 WB has guided toward increased investments in short video and PGC to diversify its content library as it looks to transition away from its legacy textual/graphic content. As video content is currently the most-viewed content by Chinese internet users and yields the highest ROI, progress here will be key to driving growth in users' time spent. It does also highlight the urgent need for further video investments - even if it leads to margin pressure.

Additionally, Weibo still faces intense competition from short video players in the performance ad market. As such, I would take a wait-and-see stance on Weibo's prospects in KOL-driven performance ads, as it seems unclear to me if WB can successfully leverage content creators in a similar vein to its peers.

Signs of Recovery at Oasis but Margin Pressure Remains

Oasis (Weibo's take on Instagram) has also shown some recovery signs - according to management, active users have recovered to pre-pandemic levels and at present. Oasis had 13 million monthly active users and 2.3 million daily active users, with an average daily user time spent of c. 14 min as of Aug 2020.

Looking ahead, the company is focused on investing in product development, with new features in the pipeline, along with increasing user awareness. As a result, Oasis should continue to be a drag on margins. As a result, I expect Y/Y contractions in both the segmental operating profit margin (on an adjusted basis) and the net margin for the second half of the year.

In-Line Result but Plenty of Room for Improvement

Weibo might have posted an in-line performance relative to consensus expectations for FQ2, but I don't think the company is out of the woods just yet. In the near term, its SME exposure (at c. 41% of ad revenue) leaves the core business exposed to broader macro weakness and, therefore, remains a "wait-and-see" story.

Longer term, Weibo still has some way to go to more effectively monetize its 500 million MAU base and keep up with the evolution of China's mobile internet space. The industry is competitive, and new products are continuously needed to compete for share gains in both user time and ad spending. While Weibo has the traffic and financial resources to drive a bolder transformation, it has yet to deliver on its promises. At c. 20.0x PE, I think WB shares are fairly valued.

