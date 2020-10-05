Both companies get what they want in this deal, and it will likely prove to be a long-term positive for both.

Weir gets the clean exit from Oil & Gas that it wanted, and additional deleveraging, and management is now free to focus on the more promising mining/aggregates business.

Less than a month ago, I speculated in an article on Caterpillar (CAT) that the company could be a natural suitor for Weir Group’s (OTCPK:WEIGY) Oil & Gas business, and now we have the announcement of the deal. Caterpillar and Weir announced on the morning of October 5 that the two companies came to an agreement for the cash sale of the business to Caterpillar.

This looks like a win-win to me for both parties, though perhaps a more clear-cut win for Weir Group. Weir wanted out of the oil & gas market and this deal gives them a clean exit and the freedom to restructure as a pure-play on mining and aggregates. For Caterpillar, management has wanted to build up its oil/gas pumps business, and Weir will bring additional product and service leverage opportunities beyond that. The major “but” for Caterpillar is the timing and scale of an eventual recovery in North American onshore oil/gas drilling activity.

The Deal

The two companies announced that, subject to typical approvals (including Weir shareholder approval), Caterpillar will acquire Weir’s Oil & Gas business for $405 million in cash. Given the sharp decline in this business, valuation multiples are a little squishy – Caterpillar is paying 0.5x trailing sales, which is lower than normal for oil/gas equipment businesses, particularly high-quality ones, but 1.0x likely 2020 sales, which is a little above the normal multiple.

I’d call it a wash, with Caterpillar paying/Weir getting a fair price for a business that enjoys strong market share in pumps, flow control, and pressure control, including flow iron and fluid ends, but that is also experiencing severe pressures today and has seen meaningful order erosion over the last ten years. Given the reaction in Weir’s share price to the announcement, assumptions that the market was largely pricing the business at a negative value would seem largely correct.

Weir will also get an additional financial benefit from the transaction, with the move facilitating the release of a roughly $70M U.S. cash tax benefit.

All Positive For Weir

I see virtually no downside to this deal for Weir. Management wanted to get out of this business, and shareholders likewise wanted them to get out. While it has been a good business in terms of market share and relative performance, it’s been a good performer in a weakening market and the financial contributions to Weir have gotten smaller and smaller over the years – in 2010, Oil & Gas contributed close to 40% of segment profits, but by 2019 that had fallen to only about 10%. With end-market conditions unlike to recover for at least a few years, Weir wanted to move on and restructure as a pure-play company in mining and aggregates.

With the sale, Weir will see its net debt/EBITDA fall to around 2x or lower. I don’t believe Weir has imminent M&A plans in the mining sector, but I do believe that Weir’s relative undervaluation to high-quality pure-play mining companies like Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) will shrink from here now that the Oil & Gas albatross is no longer around its neck.

Likely Positive For Caterpillar, But It Will Take Some Time

Win-win deals are rare, but I think this deal has a chance of becoming one depending upon your time horizon. I expect U.S. onshore oil/gas to be weak through 2022, so it will likely not be a tremendously beneficial deal for Caterpillar in the short term, and what benefits there are will come from management’s ability to execute on deal integration and synergies. While I have no specific reason to doubt Caterpillar’s capabilities here, it’s been a while since there’s been a deal like this to integrate.

Caterpillar wanted to build up its pump business, and this deal will definitely do that. Across the entire Weir operation (oil/gas and mining), the company stands out for the quality of its pump products. That product quality helped the company build the leading franchise in well service pumps and flow controls, with strong share in areas like frac pumps, flow iron, and fluid ends, though the company has lost some share over the last five years. Weir also adds a portfolio of wellhead products, process pumps, and services to Caterpillar’s energy business.

A significant portion of this business (70% as far as I can ascertain) is aftermarket, and that’s also an area that Caterpillar wanted to build up, as power end and fluid end products aren’t worth as much as engines or transmissions in initial frac pump unit sales, but they generate significant and frequent aftermarket revenue.

As about 80% of the Weir Oil & Gas business was in North America, I believe that will aid Caterpillar’s integration and synergy attempts. I’m not sure how many of Weir’s facilities will be closed, as they could be valuable as aftermarket service locations, but given that there is meaningful overlap in the business, I see a good chance that cost-reduction targets will be reached.

This is something of an aside, but I also see some value to Caterpillar in this deal coming from the fact that a less responsible buyer didn’t acquire the business. I see the acquisition doing less to expand Caterpillar’s business than to back-fill and upgrade it, but in the hands of a less responsible buyer, it could have created some pricing and margin issues in the market down the road.

The Bottom Line

This deal doesn’t really change my outlook for either company to a significant extent. I had thought that Weir would eventually sell the business, and while this deal is coming earlier than I’d expected, that doesn’t materially change my fair value estimate. For Caterpillar, there could be more value in 2023 and beyond if North American onshore oil/gas recovers more strongly than I expect, but the impact before then is likely to be relatively immaterial (low single-digit percentage change) to my fair value. All of that said, I believe this is a good deal for both parties and a deal worth doing, as it allows Weir to concentrate on the mining operations and adds high-quality scale to Caterpillar’s energy operations, where management has been clear that they intend to remain for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.