Natural Gas Trading In October Is Already Chaotic And We Are Only 5 Days In

And if cash fails to rally close to $2.6/MMBtu, then there's more downside for November futures into expiration.

But despite improving LNG exports, early heating demand signs are nowhere to be found. This will keep a cap on prices in the near term.

Maintenance at LNG export facilities will also be done by this weekend, foreshadowing ~9+ Bcf/d by next week. Will the same thing happen to prices again?

LNG exports jumped to ~8 Bcf/d this weekend, prompting this cash price response. The weird thing is that the LNG export bounce was largely expected.

Welcome to the chaos edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Wow, November natural gas futures jumped as much as ~11% at one point in the day before falling back to $2.64/MMBtu. The sudden surge in price comes as LNG exports over the weekend bounced back to ~8 Bcf/d to offset the incoming bearish weather outlook.

The crazy thing about the recent price moves is that the LNG exports rebound was expected. Maintenance for LNG export facilities will be over this weekend, pushing LNG exports close to ~9 Bcf/d. Will cash prices react as favorably on this as it did today?

One thing we know right now is that the incoming weather trend is not going to be favorable for the bulls.

Source: HFIRweather.com

You can see in the 10-15 day cluster that there's no bullish scenario on the horizon. Expect this to be bearish on early heating demand, which will keep prices at bay.

We said to subscribers on our Sunday futures opening update that we will have to watch how cash prices react to higher LNG exports. With Henry Hub cash now just a few cents shy of $2/MMBtu, this may have started the bottoming process, but we feel that it's still too early to call it.

Why?

Because November futures are trading at $2.64/MMBtu, so even if cash manages just to rebound to ~$2.2/MMBtu, we still have a very large gap that suggests tight storage capacity. This still won't prevent November futures from falling to align with cash by expiration (end of the month), and the drop in November won't prevent December futures from falling to say ~$2.8/MMBtu.

So despite this crazy reversal today, the bottom is not exactly here. We would be much more confident if cash traded to $2.6/MMBtu, but given the limited storage capacity, that seems unlikely in the near term. Couple that with a bearish outlook on heating demand, and you can see why we are still cautious.

For now, we are just watching. We want to see how prices react to LNG exports returning back to ~9+ Bcf/d. Once we get a handle on this, then we will plan our next move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.