An Update On The Non-Agency MBS Sector

Opportunistically buying during the volatility will remain a key investment driver going forward as the sector as a whole is near fair value.

It will take time - likely another six to 18 months before many of these NAVs recover to pre COVID-19 levels.

The non-agency MBS sector has been a large focus for this service going back several years now with large allocations to PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI). For most of the last several years, the NAVs of these portfolios, while showing volatility, have largely been rising. In March, we saw a massive liquidity crunch that decimated NAVs of all the exposed funds, including open-end mutual funds like AlphaCentric Income Opps (IOFIX) and some ETFs.

We believe that the sector continues to recover and still offers one of the best risk-reward opportunities in the fixed income space. We have seen new trades that show that a lack of price discovery has held back the recovery in these securities' prices. While it will take some time for the NAVs to fully recover, there are many options out there to play while you collect income.

Our prime selections remain Western Asset Mortgage Opp (DMO), PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI), and Invesco High Income 2023 (IHIT) on the commercial side. For those looking for safety, First Trust Mortgage Income (FMY) has a nice mix of agency and non-agency MBS along with light leverage.

There also are several funds with a multi-sector approach that have mixes of different mortgage exposure. One of those that we like is DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit (DBL) which has about 30% of the fund in non-agency MBS.

What's Happening in The Sector?

We detailed what occurred in March and the forced selling of many mREIT companies who dumped their non-agency securities at fire sale prices. Any time you get a "forced unwind" in a sector that's as small as the non-agency MBS space, and as illiquid, there will be some buying opportunities. And that's exactly what occurred with many hedge funds and other fund sponsors jumping in to buy the debt from the forced sellers.

But is the actual underlying security worth 40% less today? Absolutely not. In fact, given the dramatic drop in mortgage rates, we think these securities could actually be refinanced eventually and taken out at par. Home prices continue to rise thanks to those lower rates as well as providing a greater equity cushion to those mortgages.

One of the arguments I often hear is about the number of mortgages in forbearance. That number today - depending on the source, is right around 10% of all mortgages in the country. The key argument against this bearishness is that the average home in forbearance within the non-agency space has more than 50% home equity. In other words, it would take a lot of housing price decline for the note to receive a haircut. One additional item stands out: 25% to 50% of households that took advantage of the forbearance programs are still current with their mortgage payments.

Most experts in the space think we will see a heal rate of more than 90% on those borrowers (meaning they exit the forbearance program without restructuring the note) and do not see a long-term impact on the portfolios holding these mortgages or the homeowners.

In terms of our investing in the space, we want to look at what the fund has done since the March crash, how are they currently hedged (if at all), and also what's the current valuation and earnings power of the funds.

What Happened Prior To the March Crash?

In the three years prior to the COVID-19 crash, we see that mortgage NAVs were in a nice upward trend thanks to improving home prices, lower unemployment, and declining mortgage rates. A mortgage security has convexity which means that the value of the security will not increase much if rates decline since the borrower can refinance and repay the loan at par at anytime.

However, a lot of the mortgage securities are floating rate (sometimes these fall in the asset-backed security category). With rates down, it's no surprise that some NAVs have struggled in the last few years. But most of these funds have large exposures to fixed-coupon along with hedges in case some rates rise.

The average price of a non-agency security reached 90 cents on the dollar by the time of COVID-19's spread. It took nearly a decade for it to reach that level as this small, illiquid sub-sector took a long time to heal and for investors to be comfortable holding these once poisonous securities.

What Happened Since March?

In March, we saw the bottom fall out of these securities. With everyone rushing to cash and a complete dearth of buyers, prices cratered. Open-end funds that housed these securities saw massive outflows, causing a cascade of prices lower. Selling begets more selling, causing the prices to waterfall.

We noted how AlphaCentric Income Opportunities saw a "run on the fund" where shareholders all liquidated en masse causing a downward spiral in prices. But the selling in IOFIX is not isolated to just the fund. Those prices get reflected into the NAVs of other funds who hold similar securities to IOFIX. Since these securities are not exchange traded or traded daily (they are called level 2 and level 3 securities), they rely on other "similar securities" for price discovery. In other words, they use the security of bond A to more accurately price bond B which is a very similar if not identical security.

While the recovery (referencing chart above) has been strong, most NAVs are still well below where they were in February even when including the distribution paid since. As we've noted, these securities take the elevator down and stairs back up. We still expect prices to return to around an average price of 90 cents on the dollar but that it would take at least 6 months and more like 18-24 months to do so.

Performance Over The Cycle

There's quite a bit of dispersion among the major non-agency mortgage players in the CEF space. The best performer of the group was Nuveen Mortgage and Income (JLS). Most of that outperformance rests on the fact that the fund didn't experience as large a downturn thanks to their lighter effective leverage. At 29% of gearing (leverage) at the time they had room to weather the significant decline in the asset values. Today, they are only 20% leveraged.

Since the downturn, the fund has slashed the distribution by nearly 50% from $0.1135 to $0.068 likely due to the fund repositioning at the worst possible time into safer securities. The yield today even with 20% leverage is only 4.22%. These are not investment-grade securities. Even an investment grade CEF with mild leverage has higher yields without junk exposure.

The worst performer has been DMO which was forced to de-lever during the March crash. At the end of 2019, they had a total of $97.2M of outstanding borrowings. Today, that's just $60M. A reduction of 38.2%. If that $37.2M in net borrowings that vanished were earning 5% net, that's $1.86M of annualized net investment income that was not there for the recovery. At 10.5M shares outstanding that's a loss of approximately 5.2% on NAV.

Conversely, the best performer over the entirety of this year's market cycle was PCM Fund (PCM) from PIMCO. As we noted in our PIMCO UNII Reports, PCM was able to avoid deleveraging and only reduced net borrowings in April before re-adding that leverage in the following few months.

What I also like is recent NAV performance. In the trailing month, PCM has the best NAV gain, rising 3.1%. IHTA was second at 2.7% following JLS at 2.2%. DMO was the weakest at 1.1%.

Who Will Perform Best Going Forward?

That's very difficult to know given all the underlying pieces moving within these portfolios. For instance, many of these funds have large floating rate assets - almost equivalent to a floating rate/senior loan fund. However, due to the nature of a mortgage bond, most reduce that exposure through the use of interest rate swaps. But given that these funds borrow "short term" to fund their leverage, any corresponding drop in short-term rates should be at least partially offset by a drop in borrowing costs.

DMO has now cut several times in the last year. That's primarily due to them going from a term fund slated to liquidate next March to a perpetual fund. The fund was entering its wind-down mode and over-distributing to reduce the UNII as it approached liquidation. Upon the switch to a perpetual fund, they ceased that and began a slow reduction in the payment. The fund announces its distributions in three-month increments so they have been reducing fairly slowly over the course of the last nine months. We expect one more cut around Thanksgiving time at which point they will likely be done.

We alerted our members after the most recent cut and the drop in price and increased the weight substantially in the Core Portfolio. The discount had reached -10% which, outside of the March liquidity crunch, was the widest it has been in a very long time. It was a great opportunity to add to the fund.

Most of that opportunity is now gone as the discount is close to fair value at -2.8%. Instead, we would look at PDI as our first choice. The fund trades at a 5.1% premium which is well below its long-term average valuation. The yield is a high 10.7%. More importantly, the price action has been weak while the NAV has been rising. A key driver of NAV performance on the fund also is the US dollar. As it falls, coverage ratios fall with it but the NAV should increase as those foreign denominated bonds become worth more.

On PCM, we also would watch it's closer to fair value. The fund would be a lot more compelling in the low-to-mid single digit premium area.

Concluding Thoughts

Overall, we still remain significantly overweight the sector as the declines in the values of the underlying securities were largely a liquidity-driven event. As such, we believe once pricing becomes more transparent and some volume trading occurs in the sector, NAVs will better reflect the underlying fundamental value. That will take time. The asset class is very small (<$500B) and no one tends to sell. Over time, as the prices recover, we should start to see some distressed debt hedge funds relinquish their holdings to move on to other areas of the market. That should help improve price discovery in the sector.

In terms of valuation, the sector remains near fair value as a whole but pockets of opportunity have appeared. For instance, we discussed the DMO trade above almost at the nadir of the discount. We also swapped some PCI for PDI when the premium spread narrowed to a near record low. Lastly, NAV trends remain favorable which should continue to support NAV growth and fuel additional borrowing.

Lastly, exploiting the term structure is another good way to add alpha in the post COVID-19 space. For example, Invesco High Income 2023 Target (IHIT) self-liquidates in late 2023 or a little more than four years from now. Recently it was trading at a -5% discount to fair value creating a tailwind yield (the additional return gained as the price converges toward the NAV as the fund approaches liquidation) of over 2.4%. That's in addition to the stated yield on the fund of over 7.5% for a total return of almost 10% annually.

We also have some open-end options:

Semper MBS Total Return (SEMPX)

Angel Oak Multi-Strategy Income (ANGLX)

AlphaCentric Income Opps

Obviously, these are lower yielding units compared to the CEFs we discussed above. And in the case of IOFIX, the draw-down wasn't any better (and perhaps worse). But that was due to the run on the fund that they experienced forcing them to liquidate near the bottom. The "run on the fund" they experienced was with a largely retail shareholder base who ran for the exits - and a relatively green management team who didn't know how to navigate such an environment.

Lesson learned.

I do like the ANGLX fund here with its 4.03% yield and more diversified asset base. But for those with a stronger stomach, I do think IOFIX will perform better going forward with its more "discounted" portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PDI, DMO, DBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.