Crises on all fronts for Peabody Energy, which emphasizes base load power when large inflexible power generation is becoming outmoded, means that it is not a time to consider investment.

Peabody Energy Powder River Basin mine. Source: Peabody Energy

Earlier this year (February 6th) I published an article on Peabody Energy (BTU) where I contrasted my caution about the problems confronting Peabody with George Putnam's choice of Peabody as his top pick for aggressive investors in 2020.

Peabody Energy has prided itself on being a major US publicly listed coal producer and it has for a long time put its US business upfront. With the US coal industry in free fall, Peabody now emphasizes its Australian assets for access to Asian markets, but this is at a time when the Australian coal export markets are showing weakness. Here I conclude that my negative take on Peabody Energy in February was perhaps optimistic. It is not a time to be contemplating investment in Peabody Energy.

There are many reasons for the dramatic decline in Peabody Energy's share price. They fall into two broad categories:

1) Factors relating to the global coal industry overall

When one takes a global perspective, it is clear that all over the world coal is in structural decline, with different geographies at different stages of coal phase out. The UK coal industry is essentially closed. Germany is well advanced in plans to close its coal industry. In the US this year, the EIA expects total coal production to fall by 194 million short tons to 511 million short tons, down 28% year on year from 2019. In what can only be described as boundless optimism, the EIA predicts a small recovery on US coal production in 2021. I find this hard to believe, because when a coal power plant (or mine) closes, the costs to restart are major. Moody's projects that US power generation from coal may fall to 11% by 2030, with mines in the PRB to be hardest hit. The EIA expects coal contribution to US power generation in 2020 to be 18.1%, down from 50% in 2008.

Asia-Pacific to save Australian coal exports?

Australia's key coal markets are Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and India. All of these markets are showing signs of pulling back from coal imports, with different emphasis in different countries, although all relate to exit from coal in the long term. Australian earnings from export of metallurgical coal are expected to decline by 34% and thermal coal by 25% in 2020/2021.

China is particularly problematic for Australia as relations between the two countries are strained. This is affecting thermal coal, barley, beef and wine exports to China. China's new 5 year plan is focusing on driving renewable energy developments at the expense of coal. Taken together with plans to focus on internal coal production and with burgeoning Mongolian coal imports, means that Peabody's Australian coal is looking distinctly endangered.

India is considering reducing coal imports to zero in the near term as it embraces renewable energy and replaces imported coal by locally produced product. This is an earthquake for coal exporters as India until recently was seen as the country that would replace China as a major coal importer.

Japan has 140 coal plants. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry indicates that of these, 114 plants are inefficient and they are contemplating rationalizing this situation by 2030, which would indicate the beginning of phase out for coal. Currently coal accounts for 32% of Japan's energy supply and it seems that this figure may be targeted to fall to 26% by 2030, taking out the oldest and most polluting plants.

South Korean and Taiwanese coal consumption are both under pressure, with a Taiwanese Bureau of Energy projection of coal contribution to electricity generation projected to fall from 46% in 2019 to 30% by 2025.

The story of coal exports to Asia as the reason that coal exports will continue to rise is becoming farcical as the countries indicated to be major customers a few years ago (see above) are all considering reduction of coal usage. So a new set of potential coal markets is becoming talked about (e.g. Vietnam, Philippines, Pakistan, Bangladesh) only for those potential new markets to start to show signs of softness even before they get momentum.

The above quick summary exposes huge changes in attitude to coal consumption just about everywhere.

2) Factors specific to Peabody Energy

There are many factors contributing to Peabody Energy's headwinds currently, many of which relate to disappearing demand from both its US and international coal customers. Just about everywhere coal power facilities are closing prematurely as they can no longer compete with natural gas or renewables. In Q2, diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $15.76, with the share price down 83.5% year on year at $2.39. A site by site analysis of Peabody mines and customers is very depressing reading. While the COVID-19 pandemic is clearly a contributing factor, once a customer closes a coal power plant, it rarely reopens, so the loss of customers is in most cases permanent.

While Peabody ended Q2 with $848.5 million cash and $926.1 million of available liquidity, to give an indication of the change over this quarter, available liquidity fell by $261.6 million. There is a lot of work going on to restructure the company's financial flexibility, including changes to its corporate structure.

Perhaps the clearest indication of where Peabody's coal business stands is the recent write down of the value of its major North Antelope Rochelle mine by $1.42 billion. It is a telling acknowledgement that a lot of coal in the ground is going to stay there when there is such a dramatic write down in the value of the coal mine with one of the largest reserves in the world. The basis for the write down in value included long-term lowering of natural gas prices, the timing of coal plant retirements, and growth of competing renewable energy assets. This write down meant that at the end of June 30, 2020, Peabody's total assets had decreased from $6.54 billion to $4.95 billion year on year, with total liabilities standing at $3.96 billion in June 30, 2020.

Two recent court actions point to additional headwinds for Peabody operations in the US and Australia.

Court blocks a transforming JV with Arch Coal

Last week Peabody Energy acknowledged that the US District Court has upheld the FTC decision to block the Joint Venture between Peabody Energy and Arch Coal (ARCH) which would have led to the domination of US PRB (Powder River Basin) and Colorado coal mining activities. The court framed the JV as being anticompetitive by consolidating coal assets, while Peabody Energy argued that this was necessary to compete with natural gas and renewable energy power sources. The BTU share price has fallen 25% due largely to this announcement.

The door looks tightly closed not only by the courts, as Arch (which would have been the junior partner with 33.5% of the JV) has lost interest in the JV, instead deciding to focus on its steel and metallurgical markets, while seeking other alternatives (including possible divestment) for its thermal assets. The agreement between Peabody and Arch reached last year had a big goal of combining Arch and BTU thermal PRB and Colorado coal assets to seek to compete with natural gas and renewables.

Note that a key part of the JV involved seeking to combine two major mines (Peabody's North Antelope Rochelle and Arch's Black Thunder mines), along with 3 other PRB mines which comprise 5 of the 10 most productive coal mines in the US.

Class action concerning North Goonyella mine in Queensland, Australia

What was once a jewel in the Australian crown, the North Goonyella mine in Queensland has become Peabody's worst nightmare. This mine has high quality metallurgical coal assets, but it is a dangerous mine and in September 2018 disaster struck leading to the closure of the mine. Peabody has spent a lot of money trying to reopen the mine, but finally the company gave up on burning through large amounts of money and it is seeking to resolve the situation.

Proving that "it never rains but it pours" now a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Peabody concerning investors who purchased shares between April 3, 2017 and October 28, 2019. The complaint addresses safety practices in the North Goonyella mine which led to the company failing to prevent spontaneous combustion leading to heightened risk of mine shutdown. Successive failures to restart the mine led to substantial falls in the Peabody share price in early and late 2019. The class action addresses company disclosures about timing of restarting mine operations. It seems that there was a change in gas management of the mine shortly before the accident.

These above mentioned issues concerning Peabody Energy would be major adverse events for the company's operations even in normal times. In the context of the broader disastrous situation for the coal industry in general, these events endanger the survival of the company.

Conclusion

I've been following the fate of the coal industry in general and Peabody Energy in particular for a long time and this moment seems quite parallel to the events leading up to Peabody Energy's bankruptcy in 2016. My take has been that several years ago the fossil fuel industry decided that coal was to be the "fall guy" to distract from other fossil fuel industry adversity and to draw the fire for the need to reduce emissions. This led to an already unloved industry being cut adrift, based on the perceived serious adverse emissions from burning this fuel. This was never fair because natural gas has a similar (if not worse) emissions profile when escaped methane emissions are added to its CO2 emissions on combustion. It is ironic that natural gas seems to be the next in line for challenge and I intend to cover natural gas in another article. The upshot for coal is that it has been effectively phased out as an energy source in the UK, all over Europe coal is being phased out, this year it will provide 18.1% of electricity power generation in the US (down from 50% in 2008), and in the Asian region coal markets that have been seen as coal's salvation are all in question. Hence it is very hard to see a future for coal. Combined with this are the troubles confronting Peabody Energy's business currently. A year on year share price decline of 83.7%, including ~25% decline last week is not a reason to be optimistic. It is hard to make an argument as to why investors might consider investment in Peabody Energy.

I am not a financial advisor but I do follow closely the dramatic transformations as the world begins to exit fossil fuels as power and transport get electrified and decarbonized. If my commentary helps you and your financial advisor to get perspective on fossil fuel investment and in particular concerning Peabody Energy's prospects, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.