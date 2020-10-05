Expectations Of The ECB's Monetary Policy Framework Review Are Now Framed By Disinflation And Eurozone Fragmentation Risks

The ECB signals that it will become the first global central bank to adopt "Sustainable Easing" into its monetary policy framework.

The latest weakening eurozone inflation data has provided further context to the expected outcome of the ECB's monetary policy framework review. Originally, this author had framed these expectations in terms of fragmentation risk and the halo effect from the Fed's recent monetary policy framework review. The latest eurozone inflation data has tipped expectations further towards an outcome that is similar to that of the Fed's. Fragmentation risk may also be spreading from Spain.

The threat of eurozone fragmentation, which has galvanized Christine Lagarde and her like-minded colleagues into action, appeared to have subsided a little. Just as it subsides, however, Spain may blow things wide open again. If Spain goes, then Italy would be next; which is a pity since it is making great progress to meet with the new post-COVID economic convergence timetable.

Italy has signaled that it intends to comply with EU budget rules by 2023. Italian Economic Development Minister Patuanelli almost sounded believable as he, sincerely, opined that this time it will be different for Italy. Apparently, EU net transfers and ECB emergency aid will go into key projects that will create growth and productivity in Italy's latest Renaissance. Whilst this announcement is a promise and not a guarantee, it does show that there is a common fiscal denominator in place that can serve as a bulwark against fragmentation. The Italian promise resonates a little with what is more of a guarantee from Germany to return to fiscal normality as soon as possible.

In the past, this author has found ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch's Inspector Clouseau act to be of great value for a little amusement. On the latest occasion, this author must, however, take his hat off to the inspector. Of late, the ECB has been in a rush to force through all of its plans, for the eurozone of the future, without consideration of what it actually means to be European philosophically, economically, and legally speaking. Even the powerful German Constitutional Court was trampled over, by the ECB, when it challenged the central bank's emergency bond-buying actions.

Mersch is a European, in the historical traditions of the individual and the Enlightenment that defines the region. He has recently taken a stand, against the systemic governance failure within the ECB and its dictatorial behavior, which undermines the very democratic principles of the eurozone. He has also shown that the ECB is not above and beyond the law.

In terms of the law and economics, Mersch is right up there with Galileo. His recent comments have profound implications for the ECB's new monetary policy framework canon and dogma that is being crafted by believers in Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). This author hopes that Mersch and his ideas do not suffer the same fate as, as Galileo, at the hands of Christine Lagarde and her inquisition by MMT flat-earthers.

The last report suggested that ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel's frame of reference would be helpful in understanding the central bank's expected monetary policy framework changes. These changes were viewed as the basis for the ECB to enable deeper economic union, involving the Green Capital Markets Union and digital monetary policy printing.

The ECB has wasted little time in enacting Schnabel's vision. This hurry suggests that the risks of eurozone fragmentation are growing.

The last report discussed some of the forces working to raise the probability of eurozone fragmentation. These disparate forces were viewed as acting disproportionately based on the heterogeneous nature of the social, economic, and political environment in the eurozone. Against this backdrop, each nation was deploying its own pandemic response. The lack of a coordinated response was seen as creating a curious fragmentation dynamic.

On the one hand, lack of coordination mitigates in favor of fragmentation.

On the other hand, with a little enabling from the ECB, uncoordinated fiscal spending creates an irreversible and permanent deficit situation that, if monetized, can be the basis for a unified eurozone. The ECB and eurozone policymakers were viewed as capitalizing on the pandemic, in order to advance the eurozone project in this way.

In the last report, Germany was said to be trying to bring order and rules, to the fiscal and monetary policy chaos, by setting a hypothecated "Black Zero" budget target from 2022 onwards. Germany is, however, experiencing its own internal chaos that threatens this long-term strategy. The latest internal challenge comes from its own public sector workers, whose unions are demanding an exorbitant 4.8% wage increase. With inflation falling and budgets constrained, this demand may be viewed as unrealistic. With the tightness of labor markets and increased pressure, on the public sector, from the pandemic, this may also be viewed as blackmail.

This author's take is that the public sector workers see a ballooning fiscal deficit in 2021 and want to get a piece of it whilst it lasts, before "Black Zero" returns in 2022 and maybe in place in perpetuity from thenceforward to contain Germany's high fiscal deficit. If this author is correct, then, other sectors of the German economy will take the hint from the public sector and try their hand at blackmail. The ECB should be happy that this may help it reach its inflation target. The Bundesbank will go into paroxysms of rage about inflation and falling productivity threats that require tighter monetary policy. In practice, however, the ECB will be more focused on the economic headwind from higher labor costs to businesses. The Bundesbank and the ECB will, once again, be at loggerheads.

The last report also suggested that Christine Lagarde, ably assisted by Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, was trying to create a permanent dependency for recipients of current (allegedly) temporary pandemic emergency support. Evidently, there is no smoke without fire. The FT has reported that, as part of its monetary policy framework review process, the ECB will discuss the repositioning of its temporarily envisaged emergency support program to a new position within the established quantitative easing programs.

Acting, as if there is no time to spare, Christine Lagarde did a swift exchange of the baton to pick up where Isabel Schnabel ended off, her leg of the race to Eurozone Unification, in the last report.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

Addressing a Franco-German audience, Lagarde hit all the talking points and buzzwords, that Schnabel had previously invoked, to project the digital, Green strategic mission. Lagarde characterizes current eurozone conditions as "uncertain, uneven and incomplete". She could just as easily have been describing her view of the European Project. The inference is that said current conditions are being framed as justification for making the temporary pandemic programs slightly more permanent in the ECB's new monetary policy framework.

Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos parsed Lagarde's words in a Spanish context. Lagarde's "uncertain, uneven and incomplete" are de Cos's "incipient, incomplete, uncertain and uneven recovery". What he advocates is the localization of Lagarde's mission strategy, in a national customized response, that takes into account the specific conditions in Spain versus the rest of the eurozone. In effect, he wishes to think (and talk) eurozone but act Spanish. This will, thus, be a customized package of fiscal, monetary, and structural economic reforms.

De Cos's position of advocacy also injected a potential bias into the ECB's new monetary policy framework. His bias is one that adjusts the overshooting of the inflation target in relation to the period of time that it has historically undershot. The outcome would, thus, be similar to the Fed's inflation make-up strategy in its own new monetary policy framework.

After Lagarde had reprised Schnabel, and de Cos had reprised Lagarde reprising Schnabel, the ECB swiftly moved into execution mode.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

First up, the central bank communicated that it will be the first developed market central bank to adopt "Sustainable Easing" into its monetary policy framework. This will begin in January 2021 when the ECB will make its balance sheet available to sustainability-compliant corporate bonds.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

ECB staffers then provided the charts and intellectual explanation of Lagarde's thesis that the rising level of uncertainty, surrounding the impact of COVID-19 in the eurozone, is a headwind that the ECB must deal with urgently.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

The report on uncertainty was then underlined with a "cautionary tale" by ECB staffers on the "unprecedented" rise in liquidity preference in the eurozone. This growing liquidity reservoir was framed as an imminent depression headwind, rather than as a source of future hyperinflation or fuel for a massive bank run if it leaves the banking system.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

A speech, in summation, by Executive Board member Fabio Panetta provided the words to galvanize the ECB into taking action through an adjusted monetary policy framework. In his view, having headed off the crisis with the current framework, the ECB now needs to adapt to an asymmetric balance of risks including the pandemic, the value of the euro, etc. etc. etc., which tip the balance of risks substantially to the downside. The new framework and actions must now attempt to tip the balance of risks the other way. This is Panetta's taking the Fed's new asymmetric overshooting targets monetary policy framework and parsing it in a way that fits the eurozone economic fundamentals on the ground.

The asymmetrical response, that Panetta calls for, is a pro-cyclical combination of monetary and fiscal policy stimulus. Only a combination of both will tip the balance of risks back in favor of growth and inflation. This combination is, fundamentally, the basis of MMT.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

The game seemed to be going Lagarde's way until Yves Mersch got changed and ran on to the pitch. Then, it suddenly became a game of two halves, as they say.

(Sources: Eric Cantona and Yves Mersch, italics by the Author)

Mersch embraced the arcane philosophy of another great Frenchman, the footballing legend Eric Cantona, to perform his traditional comedic Inspector Clouseau routine. Despite the amusing epigrams, his Confucian perspicacity and erudition were right on the ball.

Mersch warmed up by saying that, in acting swiftly and forcefully, the ECB has saved the day and averted fragmentation. Whilst uncertainty remains, this is no occasion to throw the kitchen sink of monetary policy at the eurozone economy. The current monetary policy programs need to continue, based on the uncertainty, but he inferred that he is unwilling to countenance the kind of radical permanent changes to the monetary policy framework that have been leaked recently. If it ain't broke, don't fix it in Mersch's opinion.

In Mersch's view, neither is it the time to mix metaphors and redefine temporary pandemic programs as longer-term monetary policy ones. Mersch is emphatic that the COVID-19 pandemic is temporary and will pass. Furthermore, he hinted that any changes to the strictly defined ECB programs are not just undemocratic but also illegal.

On the Green New Deal, that nudges MMT closer, Mersch would only say that it has some merit by nature of the fact that it targets the real economy and not just the capital markets. The ECB, however, must not be obliged to finance the fiscal deficits that may drive the Green New Deal.

On the level of the euro, Mersch respects the international convention that central bankers should not talk about their currencies. Even in relation to failure to hit its inflation target, he is unwavering in his belief that the game should go into extra time with the same rules and players rather move the inflation target goalposts.

In addition, to Mersch's homespun philosophy, one could almost hear the thuds of Lagarde and Schnabel's chins hitting the floor as they digested what he was saying. They have got a fight on their hands, that will challenge all their powers of persuasiveness. So far, based on their delivery and Mersch's, this author would call it a draw.

ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau swiftly issued a disclaimer, to Mersch's comments, to prevent them from being interpreted as a uniform consensus. De Galhau's rebuttal also hinted that the ECB will adopt a similar monetary policy framework to the Fed's new one going forward.

First, Villeroy made it clear that the inflation target is symmetrical. Then he moved on to signal how this symmetry will influence targeting efforts. In his view, the ECB could allow inflation to overshoot, for a considerable period of time, in lieu of its historical underperformance.

Christine Lagarde had to respond to Mersch. She did so with alacrity. After her infamous failure, when she opined that the ECB's job is not to manage yield spreads, she has learned a valuable lesson. Now, when she responds to communicated threats, she does so in a way that turns the power of the challenge into a tailwind for her own agenda.

Initially, Lagarde simply framed Mersch's thrust as direct support for her own view that the fiscal stimulus, from national governments and the EU, must be maintained and coordinated in order to create the conditions in which the ECB does not need to act again.

After turning Mersch's strength, against him, Lagarde then delivered a further blow with data that cannot be refuted. This blow came wrapped in a magnanimous glove on which Lagarde alleged that she is "not overly concerned" about the dissonance in her team. Why should she be when they can all agree that inflation is worryingly diverging below its target. In her view, this is "not satisfactory". Any of her colleagues who try and allege that it is are courting disaster. Mersch is, thus, advised to agree with her, about inflation, thereby implying that he agrees with her about everything. Lagarde's legal training is finding its metier.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

Lagarde's coup de main was not so much aimed at destroying Mersch's credibility as aimed to take him out as collateral damage. She chose the EU, from whom the ECB devolves some of its legitimacy as the target. Addressing the Committee on Economic affairs of the European Parliament, Lagarde informed them that since they had asked for a monetary policy framework review when she took up the ECB presidency, they would now be getting one.

Lagarde also unleashed the Kraken aka Isabel Schnabel, to drive the message home and thereby seize the initiative from the fatally wounded Mersch.

Schnabel softened-up her audience with some plaintive table-thumping about gender imbalances in the European policymaking executive. After weakening their resistance, to her feminine message, she then went in for the kill. Mr. Market and his discounting mechanism, in bringing about the desired welfare good of reduced carbon emissions, were the first Golden Calves to be slaughtered. These idols will be replaced by the new dogma, of Green Capital Markets Union and heavy touch ECB governance and market intervention, that she proselytized. The ECB will not only be the referee, but also the quarterback, in calling the plays that will take the eurozone economy to a carbon-neutral target.

If Lagarde's strategy is successful, the monetary policy framework review will demonstrate the ECB's accountability and transparency to the limit of European law, which cannot then be challenged by any lower national court. When the ECB concludes that it needs a new framework, that will accommodate inflation target overshooting, this decision will, thus, be unchallengeable by default. Lagarde hopes that the same will be said for her interpretation of how to go about inflation target overshooting, but here she may be reaching beyond her grasp legally as well as literally. In any case, she has demonstrated her intention and capability to have a go.

Bank of Italy Governor and ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco was also one of the first to engage with Mersch. In a very somber assessment, of the prospects for Italy and the chances of more positive surprises on the virus-fighting front, Visco signaled that he does not stand in the optimistic halo of Mersch. He also opined that there is no "cacophony" in ECB guidance, that would seem to challenge the reality of the dissonance between himself and Mersch.

Bank of Spain Governor and ECB Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos swiftly joined the factional resistance to Mersch. De Cos believes that the ECB should be prepared to ease, even more, in the event that growth and inflation deteriorate further. De Cos's guidance should be framed in the context of the situation on the ground in Spain.

The situation in Spain is getting dire as new lockdown restrictions come into force against the rising tide of pandemic resurgence. The regional government estimates that new restrictions will destroy up to 18,000 jobs and 750 million euros ($880 million) in revenue each week. The regional government is now trying to overturn many of the lockdown restrictions imposed by the national government.

The combination, of resurgent pandemic and deteriorating political situation, has got Germany worried about economic and political contagion spreading beyond Spain's borders into the wider eurozone. This contagion would be a real economic headwind if it were to impact yield-spreads in the eurozone bond markets. Italy, for example, has been the darling of the eurozone credit universe in recent times as fragmentation risk declined. Clearly, Italy is at risk of being the next shoe to fall if Spanish spreads blow-out and contagion spreads.

It is interesting to note that the resistance to Mersch runs along the geographical axis of Southern Europe. Evidently, the fragmentation risk fault-line is confluent with the same axis. France straddles this fault-line. This precarious position is prompting Bank of France Governor and Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau to try not to fall onto either side of the line with his guidance. His most recent attempt, to walk this objective party-line, involved him warning French policymakers that their fiscal resources are not infinite.

In Villeroy's view, France should be more discerning about spending that is essentially pandemic related and what is not. Clearly, he worries that France is setting precedents on fiscal spending that will break Eurozone Stability Pact principles of spending control. These precedents will allow the likes of Italy and Spain to create an unsustainable debt pile. Furthermore, France could fall into this group of countries and thereby lose its position of influence as a core nation. France is, thus, a source of fragmentation risk.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

Having pummelled Mersch, with various combinations of blows, potentially into submission, Lagarde then went for the technical knockout. In summation, she framed perceptions of the outcome of the ECB's monetary policy framework review. In summation, Lagarde strongly advocated the case for overshooting a symmetrical inflation target based on a moving average that has historically lagged.

Lagarde's potentially knockout speech heralded what can best be described as a complete free-for-all as ensuing ECB speakers traded blows with each other.

Governing Council member Madis Muller jabbed-away that the pace of growth in the eurozone economy will slow going forward.

Governing Council member Peter Kazimir bobbed and weaved behind his guidance that, although deflation has been avoided, inflation will fall further.

Jens Weidmann resolutely held-up his guard and warned that a transformational policy change, to permanent bond purchases, risked becoming illegal deficit monetization.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau kept trading blows with verbatim guidance of Lagarde's suggestions for a "symmetrical", "medium-term" inflation target.

Olli Rehn shadow-boxed Lagarde's message, by informing his own parliament that a monetary policy framework change is warranted by the falling inflation prospects.

Spanish ECB Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos believes that full flexibility to expand the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) must be maintained.

The Bundesbank's colors don't run, when challenged, so Executive Board member Sabine Mauderer fought back by reminding her ECB colleagues that the "E" in the PEPP stands for Emergency. This infers that the "P" in the PEPP does not stand for permanent monetary policy expansion.

The latest eurozone CPI data print will have tipped the initiative in favor of Lagarde's team. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos heavily underlined this data print with his opinion that eurozone inflation will be negative for the rest of this year and possibly beyond.

Fragmentation risk may have been contained but challenges, from a virus resurgence that is frustrating the tenuous political balance in the nations worst affected, are starting to raise fissile pressures again. This emerging fragmentation risk is compounding the challenge to the ECB from falling headline inflation and plummeting inflation expectations.

The challenges of fragmentation and disinflation threaten to conflate, the response to the pandemic with the ECB's inflation-targeting mandate, in a way that permanently alters the new monetary policy framework. Yves Mersch and the Bundesbank have rung the alarm bells that this conflation marks the gateway to a eurozone in which unrestrained fiscal stimulus is the norm. Their notes of caution are intended to stop the ECB from enabling the situation by monetizing growing fiscal deficits. So far, fragmentation risk and disinflation are being heard louder than Mersch and the Bundesbank. Fiscal unrestraint and loose monetary policy beckon. This package is likely to be sold with the label of MMT.

P.S. 1:

(Source and caption by the Author)

Rumour has it, that the eurozone policymakers have come up with a solution to the COVID-19 inflicted bad debt crisis in the banking sector, that will be both transparent and obviate the influence of the large American buyout funds in European affairs. Evidently, eurozone policymakers do not wish to be tainted by fire-selling their own people into Anglo-Saxon bondage, on the cheap, at a time when trade war tensions are heightened. Evidently, also, the eurozone policymakers do not wish Americans to scoop up huge chunks of their economy, at knockdown prices, with leveraged funding provided by the Fed. The alleged eurozone solution is the creation of a B2I (Business to Investor) online platform that has lower transaction sizes than those mega deals done by the big American funds. Smaller eurozone investors, with leverage provided by the ECB, are, thus, expected to provide the market solution to the eurozone banking sector bad debt crisis.

P.S. 2:

(Source: Wikipedia, caption by the Author)

A previous report noted the rapid progress being made by the ECB in the development of digital-QE through the adoption of digital currency. The pace of this progress has accelerated according to the latest update from the ECB.

