It seems almost inconceivable to be asking this question. But lately, investors have been wondering whether Federal Realty Investment Trust's (FRT) dividend is safe.

Is this blue-chip name still worthy of ownership in an income-oriented portfolio?

We last covered the company roughly a month ago in "Federal Realty: The Safest Dividend Is the One That's Just Been Raised.” It highlighted management’s confidence in increasing its dividend, which was very much appreciated.

At the time, it provided much-needed solace for many dividend-growth investors who were worried about the embattled shopping center name. Yet here we are a month later, and analyst estimates for FRT's forward-looking fundamentals continue to deteriorate – at least in regard to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

Painting Federal Realty by the Numbers

The first article we published during the pandemic period was on March 13: A bullish broadcast of Federal Realty’s apparent discount. At the time, FRT was trading for just 16.8x 2020 AFFO expectations – a level very similar to its 2009 bottom – as investors tried to cope with the COVID-19 selloff.

Remember that the shutdowns of “two weeks to stop the spread” were just getting underway. So most people were underestimating the financial impact, including analysts, who still expected positive bottom-line growth.

That was understandable considering how FRT’s shares actually rose during the Great Recession. As was the company’s CFO calling for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) between $6.40 and $6.58, representing mid-single digit growth.

All appeared to be relatively well.

Flash forward a couple of months to our May 9 article, however, and a lot had changed. Armed with new information, analysts had become much more bearish for the year, calling for -15% AFFO growth – though they remained positive about a strong recovery post-pandemic.

Consensus estimates for 2020, 2021, and 2022 were $4.28, $5.11, and $5.64, respectively, prompting this commentary from us:

"FRT's payout ratio is expected to hit 98% in 2020, 83% in 2021, and 75% in 2022 (vs.) 90% safe for retail REITs. “In fact, in 2021, FRT is expected to see AFFO soar 19%, and 10% more in 2022 as its redevelopment projects come online and the economy recovers. “By 2022, FRT is expected to be reporting record cash flow once again."

Up next was our aforementioned article about Federal Realty’s dividend increase. By then, estimates were down to $3.70, $4.20, and $4.69 for 2020, 2021, and 2022.

And, as we also acknowledged, the new $4.24 dividend was no longer covered by 2020 or 2021 expected AFFO.

Keeping the Streak Alive…

So why did management raise the dividend anyway? And why were we still recommending it?

One enormous reason is Federal Realty’s status as a dividend king with a 53-year dividend increase streak. That’s an enormous badge of honor, and investors count on its dependability in that area.

Throughout this year, CEO Don Wood has discussed the dividend, its importance, and his dedication toward it. And we believe his sincerity.

But we also have to acknowledge that sincere dedication only goes so far. If cash flows aren't there, that kingly dividend will become unsustainable. Even now, FRT likely will have to use debt to help finance its payouts.

With that said, the company does have an incredibly strong balance sheet. So management can probably use its liquidity to serve as a bridge to a post COVID-19 era – something Wood commented on in detail during the Q2 conference call:

"We project having approximately $1.3 billion in cash and unused credit line available to us six months from now… even when and assuming that the declaration payment of our next two full quarterly dividends, which could be declared in August and November and paid in October and January… continued and unabated construction at the partially completed projects at Santana West, Assembly Row, Pike and Rose and CocoWalk. "Even assuming the collection of rents only marginally better than the 76% plus that we collect in the last month in July, and assuming no asset sales or equity issuance during that period… we still wind up with $1.3 billion worth of cash (in) February 2021."

That was in early August. More recently, on Sept. 15, he presented at the Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference, where he said:

"We have… an increased dividend every year since 1967. It's an important record for us, but it's not something that could not be broken to the extent the… pandemic carried on for a number of years. But it is something that's important, and we do see a path on the other side to continue to pay for it. So that's what we're trying to do."

As you can see, he’s acknowledging risks. Yet he remains bullish for now, pointing out that FRT has only had three CEOs in the last 58 years – showing great stability.

The company also has a talented pool of senior management. These people are known for making attractive singular deals rather than large acquisitions that would dilute FRT's holdings.

We've noted in previous articles how Federal Realty invests in areas with strong demographics and well-to-do households. That’s historically led to very reliable cash flows through a myriad of economic environments.

Yet we’re living in very unique times due to ongoing regulations and forced shutdowns.

Checks in the Mail

Federal Realty owns the best of the best in terms of shopping center/mixed-use real estate. Its rent collection has suffered throughout 2020 anyway, though it's improving over time.

In the second quarter, for instance, it brought 68%. In July, that figure rose to 76%. And in August, it stood at 80%.

During the aforementioned conference, Wood said:

"80% is not good, but it’s certainly an improved trend. And I hope… to see that trend continue. But it still means business is up 20%. Obviously, the stock is up 40%. And the uncertainty that remains with respect to COVID over the next year or two or three remains."

Wood highlighted the fact that restaurants make up roughly 15% of FRT’s income stream. Fitness makes up another 3%, and movie theaters represent a "couple of percent of our income stream." In all, roughly 20%-22% of its income stream is at risk of being "significantly impacted by global pandemic" – especially if there’s a second wave of infections.

Investors have wondered whether or not the company’s mixed-use investments are likely to suffer as well. Is the work-from-home trend hurting its office space?

Fortunately, the 10% or so of FRT's income stream that comes from mixed-use (residential and office) is performing well, averaging 95%-96% rent collection.

The company's largest office tenant, technology company Splunk (SPLK) has paid all its rent thus far. And, of the total office portfolio, FRT has collected roughly 90% of expected rents throughout the year.

So while there continues to be anxiety here, FRT's mixed-use developments are actually bolstering its overall results.

We Continue to "Captiously" Like Federal Realty

In short, Federal Realty remains confident in its quality-focused model. When asked about how bankruptcies were effecting the company, Wood responded frankly, saying:

"Of all the things I'm worried about, and there are plenty of them, is not finding tenants to effectively fill what we believe is the best-quality portfolio in the country."

This is part of the reason why we continue to like FRT over the long term. Short-term issues certainly persist and there are threats outside its control. Yet its best-in-class real estate continues to stand out.

Once we overcome COVID-19 with a vaccine or effective therapeutic treatment and complete the economic recovery, these properties will be exactly the type of real estate they want exposure to in our portfolios.

Wood didn't supply any new updates on the company's AFFO guidance at the BofA conference. But he did note that supply/demand trends were leading tenants to try renegotiating rents. So there will likely be downward pressure put on rents in the short term.

This and his occupancy expectations in the high 80% range at the end of the year have led analysts to – once again – lower their near-term AFFO estimates. Right now, consensus AFFO for 2020, 2021, and 2022 are at their lowest levels of the year:

$3.57

$4.17

$4.39

Once again, the 2020 and 2021 consensus estimates are lower than the current dividend. Federal Realty needs to see a recovery to sustain its dividend growth streak over the long term.

Since no one knows exactly how the shutdown situation will play out, we continue to set it as a Speculative Strong Buy, while fully recognizing that this blue-chip very rarely goes on sale.

Federal Realty: Down (Again) but Not Out

Federal Realty experienced another leg lower after its ex-dividend date. Shares now trade for just 18.8x forward AFFO vs. its long-term 27.97x average price-to-AFFO.

You have to go all the way back to 2009 to see it trading at under 20x. Simply put, this is an attractive opportunity for investors with a higher-risk appetite.

Nothing FRT's management has said in recent presentations or our exclusive iREIT interviews has changed this opinion.

We acknowledge the risks involved. Yet its 5.4% dividend yield and long-term potential creates significant rewards potential.

Also, as viewed below, FRT scores a 74 in our all-new iREIT iQ quality tool. There are just two shopping center REITs that score 70 or higher.

As we continue to manage our own personal and subscriber-based portfolios, we consider portfolio-weighting an essential risk management tool.

The reason why we’re recommending FRT as only a speculative underweight position is because we believe there are much better opportunities to deploy capital with more favorable risk-adjusted return prospects. As such, I plan to write an article titled “The Up-and-Coming REIT Kings We’re Buying”…

