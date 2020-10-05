High Dividends: How To Limit The Risks

High yields, high risks

High yields often come with high risks of volatility and capital decay. In 2020, income seeking investors with heavy positions in mortgage REITs and MLPs have been badly hit. I sincerely feel for them. The S&P 500 has recovered from the March meltdown, but the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is still 45% below its 52-week high, and the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is 55% below it. All high-dividend equity ETFs (VYM, SDY, SCHD, DVY, SPYD, etc.) have lagged the benchmark (SPY) in total return not only in 2020, but for years.

This article measures the risks on high-dividend stocks (volatility, drawdown and price decay), then suggests a solution to limit them.

Measuring the volatility and capital decay of high-dividend stocks

The next table shows the simulation result of a screen holding Russell 3000 stocks with a dividend yield above 6.3%, rebalanced every quarter since 1999 (without trading costs). The benchmark is the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV).

This hypothetical high-yield portfolio slightly lags the benchmark in annualized total return, but the difference is immaterial. What is materially higher is risk, measured in volatility (StdDev) and also in drawdown.

I have chosen a dividend threshold of 6.3% because it is the limit where the annualized return is still very close to the benchmark. Higher dividend thresholds result in simulations with lower returns. For example, with stocks yielding more than 8%, the annualized total return goes down to 5.13%, with worsening volatility and drawdown.

The threshold of 6.3% is the minimum yield. The actual average yield of selected stocks is much higher: currently 9%. It may vary in time, but it stays significantly above the annualized total return of 6.66%… which includes dividends.

It means stocks with a dividend yield above 6.3% have suffered a decay in capital. I evaluate it is between 2% and 2.5% annualized (a precise calculation needs the point-in-time average yield on all the period). For stocks with a dividend yield above 8%, the average annualized decay in capital is closer to 6%.

Filtering with the return on assets

Should stocks with a yield above 6% be systematically eliminated to avoid capital decay? Probably not. We may filter stocks on profitability. From a quantitative point of view, some factors are more relevant than others. The next table shows a simulation applying the same 6.3% minimum yield rule in the 1,500 stocks with a higher ROA (return on assets).

After reducing the universe to its better half regarding ROA, all metrics have significantly improved: return, drawdown, volatility (StdDev) and risk-adjusted performance ratios (Sharpe, Sortino). The average yield is a bit lower (8.7%). It may also vary in time. Anyway, we can conclude that a ROA filter lowers the risk of capital decay. However, it is not a systematic risk reduction on individual stocks, and past data are not a guarantee for the future.

Bottom line

Beware of dividends above 6%, the risk of capital decay is high.

High-dividend stocks with a higher ROA are statistically safer (specific cases may vary).

It helps to understand why I use the ROA as a ranking factor in QRV’s Dividend List, a model backtested in various universes.

Data Source: Portfolio123

