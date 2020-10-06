Summary

This review will function as a post-mortem of the popular spring 2020 'tanker trade' or 'floating storage trade.' We review performance as well as dissect which types of firms outperformed.

In market theory, dividends are simply an allocation of capital and shouldn't determine multiples; in practice, dividends are a very important determinant for valuation multiples and trade performance.

This brief case study reinforces this fact by examining the performance of tanker stocks from mid-March to 30 September. Dividend payers massively outperformed non-payers.

Relative valuations, balance sheets, market capitalization, and corporate governance all had minimal determinacy on performance.

The tanker trade was awesome (+33% median return in 2 months, while the market was negative), but longer-term allocations did poorly. More commentary below.