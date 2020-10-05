A strong management team is likely to right the ship once there is some positive economic data.

Investment Thesis

Founded in 2008 in Nashville, CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) is a $2.5 billion asset bank holding company and parent to CapStar Bank. CSTR has the 11th largest deposit market share in the Nashville MSA and, similar to FB Financial (FBK), will likely have continued growth that matches the Music City (which is nearly that of the national average).

CSTR is more of a commercial bank with a community bank feel. By that I mean management tries to establish comprehensive relationships in the commercial sector by providing customized and above-average service, similar to how a personal banker would approach and work with high-net worth clients.

From its very beginning, CSTR was founded by a group of high-profile Nashville residents, including Chairman Dennis Bottorff (he was CEO of First American when it merged with AmSouth, which eventually became Regions Financial (RF)). The Current CEO, Tim Schools, recently came over to lead the bank after the announced retirement of founding CEO Claire Tucker (another AmSouth alumni).

The company has made some smaller market acquisitions including the recently closed merger of FCB Corporation. The loan portfolio has been significantly de-risked over the past 2 years, yet some material problem areas remain. Driven by its concentrated Nashville presence, I want to be a little more bullish on the bank, but with the deteriorating credit profile (via rapidly increasing criticized loans), I would suggest potential investors to watch from the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Outlook

In the second quarter, net interest income grew 6% relative to the first quarter. On top of that, period end loan growth was up almost 10% relative to the end of the first quarter while deposit growth was 19%. According to management, part of the above-average loan growth was driven by the Knoxville team gaining traction combined with broad-based credit line drawdowns. The net interest margin (NIM) declined 27 basis points from the first quarter as lower yielding PPP loans and higher cash balances negatively affected the margin.

Overall, total revenue rose about 27% from the first quarter as fee income surged 84% on higher mortgage income and Tri-net fees. CSTR funded $222 million in PPP loans and was actually the market leader of all the banks in Nashville (when compared by relative size of its assets).

When looking a little deeper into fee income, one can see that treasury management and other deposit service fees actually declined as company cash balances were higher. Mortgage originations increased to $250 million from $150 million in the first quarter, driven by Nashville's strong housing market, growing population, and, historically, low rates. The gain on sale margin of mortgage products increased by 110 basis points to 2.87%, and according to management, the pipelines remain strong in these areas.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

After adding in the effects of PPP loans and the FCB Corporation merger, which closed on July 1st of 2020, CSTR has a lot of moving parts. While I am modeling a continuation of solid core loan growth (which excludes PPP loans), the forgiveness of PPP loans is going to put optical lid on total loan growth.

I believe the NIM is likely to increase because of the deal closing and as the PPP loans are forgiven. However, from there, I believe the overall NIM is likely to work back toward current levels, putting a little compression pressure on net interest income for the early part of 2021.

Credit Profile

In the second quarter, the provision was $2 million, which compares to $8 million seen in the first quarter. The provision was primarily related to qualitative factors from greater economic uncertainty. At the end of the second quarter, the loan loss reserve was 1.32% of total loans, or 1.53% after backing out PPP loans. Including the fair value mark on acquired loans, the loan loss reserve is 1.50% of total loans.

CSTR was proactive in offering 90-day deferrals for its borrowers as total loan deferrals represented 32% of total loans at the end of the second quarter. The initial deferral period ended in July and management said they were expecting that 6% to 8% of total loans will request a second deferral period. Keep in mind, most banks were averaging around 8% of total deferrals on the first pass (while CSTR was 32%), and as we saw with F.N.B. Corp. (FNB), the banking average for the second round could be a low at 2%.

Additionally, management is anticipating the around 50% of second deferral requests will come from hotel borrowers.

Source: SEC Filings

The biggest area of immediate and tangible credit concern is the rapidly growing criticized loans. As one can see from the chart above, the total dollars of criticized loans and relative ratio to total loans continue to increase. In my mind, I feel pretty comfortable when a bank has about 2.0x criticized loans over reserves; CSTR has about 3.0x and growing quickly. While not astronomically high, the rate of growth of the past 6 months is what concerns me.

When looking at the next couple of quarters, it will be interesting to see how fast the criticized loans can come down. Although deferrals have worked lower, according to management, it does not mean the asset is not impaired or at risk.

Concluding Thoughts

When looking at the bigger picture, I think CSTR is a great bank with a very strong management team. The founding team has a history of building a bank and then selling them sometime in the next decade or so. While I would never invest in a bank for the sole reason of "acquisition target", it does help support a bullish case.

When the economy gets going again, I would suggest potential investors to revisit this bank. Today, credit is too much of a risk and they should have some sizable balance sheet pain if it's not managed properly over the next few quarters. However, if the third quarter does show a material improvement and my assessment proves to be too draconian, I think CSTR might be one you pick up here and there. Even if things were good, investing for the long-term horizon is mandatory, the shares are not liquid enough to day-trade.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.