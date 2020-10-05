Small-Caps Have A Good Day (Technically Speaking For 10/5)

Let's start the week with the standard fund flow data from ETF.com: Last week, the QQQ and SPY had large inflows, as investors clearly viewed the current environment as bullish. Smaller-caps weren't so fortunate. There was also a decent move into the TLT. 5 out of 11 sectors had inflows. Health care was the big winner with $247.21 million in new cash. Industrials had the second-biggest influx of new money, gaining $243.84 million in new funds. Only two funds had an outflow of more than $100 million -- consumer staples and utilities (both defensive).

Is the US starting to develop a long-term unemployment problem? The data is trending in that direction. An article in today's NY Times has an excellent summation of some of the data, concluding:

Taken together, these indicators offer more nuanced shapes for visualizing the recovery, one that is not uniform and that is continuing to evolve. While the total number of unemployed is slowly shrinking, a growing number of people are becoming permanently unemployed. And the tally of people who aren’t looking for work because of family or transportation issues is staying much more consistent.

Here's the data on the former point:

The number of people unemployed for 27 weeks and longer hit a low of 939,000 in April. It is now 2,405,000.

Economists are lowering growth projections for the US (emphasis added):

While growth is expected to continue, a panel of 52 economists has lowered its forecast for the rate of growth for the last three months of this year and for 2021, the National Association for Business Economists said. Economists cut their forecast for October-December growth to a 4.9% annual rate from their prior estimate in June of a 6.8% rate. ... The median forecast for real GDP growth for 2021 was lowered to a 3.6% annual rate, compared with a 4.8% rate forecast in the last survey in June. ... According to the survey, more than half of the economists think that between 10%-20% of jobs lost during the pandemic won’t come back.

This is in line with what a majority of Federal Reserve presidents have stated in their public comments.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables: This was a solid way to open the week for the bulls. The smaller-cap indexes led the way higher; the micro-caps topped the list, followed by small and mid-caps. Larger caps also gained. Treasuries dropped. All sectors rose. Energy led the way higher, trading in sympathy with the rise in oil. Technology and health care were the second and third-best performers. The other defensive sectors are at the bottom of the table.

There is some potentially good news from the Treasury market. Let's start with the 3-month IEF chart: After breaking trend in early August, the IEF has traded between 121-122.1 Today, prices dropped sharply. They are now at the lowest level on the chart: The TLT also broke lower. It broke through support at the 160.29 level.

This is potentially good news. Ideally, money will leave the Treasury market and move into equities.

Currently, there is a split in the performance of the indexes. Small-caps are doing well. Small-caps were in an uptrend all last week. This AM, they gapped higher and then traded higher throughout the session, ending near a 5-day high. The IWM is now at a 30-day high.

The QQQ is trading very differently. Looking at the last 5-days, there isn't a solid trend. The 200-minute EMA (in magenta) was rising but then moved lower. There are no clear multi-day trendlines on the chart. On the 30-day chart, the QQQ broke through resistance last week but failed to make solid gains.

The best news is today's sell-off. It's only one day of activity, so don't get too excited. But prices dropped sharply after gapping lower -- which is pretty rare in the fixed-income world. The rise in smaller-caps is also promising since it indicates that traders may have a more risk-on attitude.

Of course, given the current environment, we could have some news overnight that upends everything.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.