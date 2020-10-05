Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on October 1, 2020. Please check the latest data before investing.

DNI to delist from the NYSE soon

As we discussed with our members in our latest Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup, Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) announced on September 18 that they would voluntarily delist from the NYSE, and followed that up by a formal filing on September 28.

September 28, 2020 | Dividend and Income Fund Files to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) (NASDAQ:XDNIX) (the "Fund") today announced that it has filed a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to voluntarily withdraw its common shares of beneficial interest ("Shares") listing from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") to become effective on October 8, 2020, following the close of regular trading on the NYSE. Following the effectiveness of the Form 25 filing, the Fund anticipates that its Shares will be quoted over-the-counter through the OTC Bulletin Board ("OTCBB"), OTC Markets Group ("OTC Markets"), or otherwise to the extent market makers commit to make a market in the Shares, although the Fund has not arranged for quotation of its Shares on any other exchange or quotation medium and can provide no assurance that trading in the Shares will continue. The OTCBB and OTC Markets are electronic networks through which participating broker-dealers can make markets and enter orders to buy and sell shares of issuers. As a result of delisting, the Fund will acquire a new trading symbol which, the Fund understands, will be generated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority as part of transitioning to the over-the-counter market. The Fund intends to notify shareholders through a press release or other public announcement of its new trading symbol.

The delisting will become effective on October 8, 2020, following which the fund will trade on over-the-counter ("OTC") through a new ticker that is yet to be announced. In their original announcement, the fund stated that the delisting was approved by the board after considering (1) expenses associated with being listed on the NYSE, (2) the extent to which the Fund has taken advantage of its NYSE listing, including raising capital, trading, liquidity, spreads, and discount to net asset value of the Fund's Shares on the NYSE, and (3) the burden of governance, shareholder meeting, and reporting requirements of the NYSE.

However, those who have been following DNI know that this was likely a move to get activists off their backs. This Morningstar thread has a good discussion on this.

Discount widest since Great Financial Crisis

Not surprisingly, shareholders did not respond kindly to the announcement, promptly selling off the fund. I believe this is a warranted response because on the OTC, the liquidity of the fund is likely to be very low and hence it may be hard to get out of the fund after the delisting date.

The current discount of DNI of -33.87% (as of October 1) is even wider than the largest discount reached during the March bear market crash, and even rivals the nadir of valuation reached during the Great Financial Crisis. A fall from glory from its pre-GFC days where the fund routinely traded at double-digit premiums.

But is DNI really such a bad fund? Sure, it is below-average among the "general US equity CEF" peer group, but 5- and 10-year annual returns of +8.08% and +7.18% respectively ain't too bad.

(Source: CEFdata)

The top holdings of the fund including many well-known names such as T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), eBay (EBAY) and UnitedHealthGroup (UNH) as well.

(Source: CEFdata)

Potential buying opportunity, but only if certain conditions are met

As some of our members discussed in the chat, this might be a potential buying opportunity, but, in my view, only if certain conditions are met. Firstly, I would want to see a massive discount of at least -40% or -50% before I would consider buying this fund on the OTC, to compensate for the added risk. Secondly, given the low liquidity on the OTC, one should only buy into the fund if they were content to hold the fund over the very long term. This would likely not be an efficient trading vehicle. Thirdly, one must believe in the manager's ability to meet their investment objectives over the long-term and not to conduct actions that are detrimental to shareholders. It is this third point that raises the most concern for me. DNI's board specifically mentioned that the "burden of governance, shareholder meeting, and reporting requirements of the NYSE" was one of the reasons that the fund considered delisting from the NYSE. But... isn't that what the board and the managers are supposed to do in the first place? And the current managers don't exactly have the best record of corporate governance, as this article by Seeking Alpha author George Spritzer describes.

Summary

Given questions on future liquidity and governance, DNI should only be considered by risk-tolerant investors and avoided by everyone else.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.