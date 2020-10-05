INTZ has suffered declining revenue and the IPO looks pricey, so I'll watch it from the sidelines.

The firm provides cybersecurity data and software to U.S. government agencies.

Intrusion has filed to raise $44 million in a U.S. IPO for itself and selling shareholders.

Quick Take

Intrusion (OTCQB:INTZ) has filed to raise $44 million for the company and selling shareholders from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides security data and software to U.S. government entities.

INTZ has contracted in the first half of 2020 and the IPO appears quite excessively priced, so I'll avoid it.

Company & Technology

Richardson, Texas-based Intrusion was founded to develop a database of global IP addresses and related information for monitoring cyber threat sources.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jack Blount, who has been with the firm since May 2020 and was previously CIO in the U.S. federal government and founder of a strategic consultancy for various organizations.

The company’s primary offerings include:

TraceCop - IP database

Savant - Network data mining

Shield - Intrusion detection (in development)

Intrusion has received at least $58 million from investors including ARS Investment Partners, Patsy Paxton, Michael Paxton, Julie Paxton Puckett and Mark Paxton. The Paxtons collectively own 50.2% of company stock pre-IPO.

Customer Acquisition

The firm markets its products through an in-house direct sales force and through value-added reseller organizations.

Intrusion counts as customers a variety of 'U.S. Federal government entities, state and local government entities, large and diverse conglomerates, manufacturing entities, and other customers.'

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have varied, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 28.8% 2019 9.5% 2018 15.6%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, dropped to a negative (3.8x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 -3.8 2019 2.6

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the market for U.S. government cyber security is expected to grow by $11.5 billion from 2020 to 2024.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 11.0% during the period.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing cyber security budgets at all levels of government due to greater cyber threat activity domestically and from abroad.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Niksun

NetScout (NTCT)

Fireeye (FEYE)

Darktrace

Management says its TraceCop product has 'limited competitors,' although it expects competition to emerge in the future, albeit with 'only a portion of the functions that we are able to perform with TraceCop.'

Financial Performance

Intrusion’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp drop in topline revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

A swing to operating loss and negative operating margin

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 3,450,000 -52.2% 2019 $ 13,643,000 32.8% 2018 $ 10,276,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 2,052,000 -52.7% 2019 $ 8,301,000 29.1% 2018 $ 6,429,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 59.48% 2019 60.84% 2018 62.56% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (1,185,000) -34.3% 2019 $ 4,507,000 33.0% 2018 $ 2,476,000 24.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (1,180,000) 2019 $ 4,465,000 2018 $ 2,287,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (1,026,000) 2019 $ 4,290,000 2018 $ 2,578,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Intrusion had $2.9 million in cash and $3.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was $853,000.

IPO Details

INTZ intends to sell 2 million shares and selling shareholders will sell 1.1 million shares of common stock at a reference price of $14.32 per share (OTCQB last trade price on October 2, 2020) for gross proceeds of approximately $44.4 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The company filing said, ‘Certain of our directors and executive officers may purchase shares of common stock in this offering.’

This appears to be rather a half-hearted attempt to indicate interest by insiders and is likely non-binding, so may not materialize.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $241.6 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 18.31%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of our common stock being offered for sale by the selling stockholders. We will incur all costs associated with the preparation and filing of this registration statement and prospectus. We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing cash, to complete the development of our INTRUSION Shield solution, to promote and market INTRUSION Shield, to develop sales and distribution channels to sell our solutions to a customer base comprised of commercial customers who are distinct from and our historical customer base of governmental and regulatory customers, and for general and administration expenses.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is B. Riley Securities.

Commentary

Intrusion is seeking public investment capital to fund its expansion plans for its SHIELD product as well as for selling shareholders to sell some of their equity.

The company’s financials showed a sharp decline in topline revenue for the first six months of 2020, likely a result of the Covid-19 pandemic on its operations.

Sales & Marketing expenses have fluctuated as revenue has varied; its Sales & Marketing efficiency rate turned sharply negative in the most recent reporting period, mirroring the sharp drop in topline revenue.

The market opportunity for providing cybersecurity solutions to all levels of U.S. government agencies is large and expected to grow substantially in the years ahead, as cyber threats proliferate.

As to valuation, a Q2 2020 cybersecurity industry valuation report by Raymond James indicated that for low to medium security firms, the range of enterprise value to revenue multiples was 10.5x to 2.0x.

Intrusion is asking investors at IPO to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of over 24x while the firm has shown revenue contraction in the most recent reporting period.

Given management’s valuation assumptions, the IPO looks pricey, so I'll pass.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 8, 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.