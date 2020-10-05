Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The GARP Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is a company that is sitting in a fantastic position. It has the tailwinds of a rapidly growing overall industry that has experienced even more substantial growth through the current pandemic and stay at home ordinances. It has two incredibly popular games in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Red Dead Redemption (RDR) which cement it as a heavyweight on the scene, even without the addition of multiple other proven titles. The company has consistently outperformed analyst expectations over the years and grown revenues and earnings accordingly. This has resulted in the stock price climbing over 460% in the past five years which is ahead of the S&P's 68%.

The best part about this story is that it is by no means over. Q1 most recently showed net bookings (defined as the net amount of all products and services sold) growth of 136%, and guided up revenues for the year by nearly $300 million. The company presently has the largest pipeline of new releases on the horizon in its history, with one of those games undoubtedly being the long anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6. My thesis on owning TTWO is fairly simple. I believe that the company has the best and most diverse assets in the industry in their Rockstar and 2K divisions, and has found a proven way to monetize them with the microtransaction model.

With this being my first article on SA, I wanted to bring attention to how I personally invest. I have found a lot of success in buying best of breed companies in growing industries that are fundamentally undervalued based on a DCF model. High margins are obviously a plus, and balance sheet strength is the metaphorical cherry on top. When I look at TTWO, I see a company that checks every box.

Market

The gaming market has grown dramatically for years now, with a 11.0% CAGR since 2012. Generation Z and Millennials have been brought up with video games as commonplace and I do not expect for that trend to dwindle any time soon. The majority of gamers are between ages 18-34 and 46% of gamers are female, as per a Statista report. The market has become quite diverse over the years. Games have become a way to spend time together and keep in touch with people who we no longer see on a day to day basis. I see no abandonment of the hobby as adults age and expect this market to continue growing for the foreseeable future.

It seems I'm not alone in that respect, either. The Newzoo.com Global Games Market Report claims that we will see the market continue to grow at a 7.7% CAGR going into 2023. This market is currently experiencing another major tailwind with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as this year drove the majority of the world into their homes and onto their big screens/computers.

The end of this year is the start of the new console generation for Xbox and PlayStation. A new console from these brands has not been brought to market since 2013, and the previews of gameplay shows its promise. The pre-orders for these products sold out within minutes of release and with no news of any stock on the horizon. Both Sony and Microsoft have said they will be holding stock for release day, so I am anticipating long, socially distant lines before each retailer opens.

Business

Take-Two Interactive is a leading developer in the video game space that operates as a holding company and publishes products through companies such as Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division. Two of their biggest titles, Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption are developed by Rockstar games and their newest titles sit at #2 and #14 respectfully on the list of best selling games of all time. The games are completely immersive and feature some of the most visually appealing worlds in the industry. Both games' sales figures will continue to rise with GTA 5 coming to the new console generation, and RDR 2 most likely making the venture as well. Rockstar is a company that takes their time between game releases, which as of late has been around 8 years between titles in each franchise. The approach is different from the rest of the industry, which continue to focus on getting games out as quick as they possibly can. Normally those lead times would act as a hinderance, but they have found a way to monetize the online variant of both GTA and RDR through their microtransaction model. Players are given the option to buy in-game currency with real money to further themselves in the game. That model has proven very successful that they still remarkably account for 35% of TTWO's revenue despite having no new releases since 2018.

I personally think the biggest story with this company is their 2K franchise. Their bestselling game is undoubtedly the NBA 2K series. The recent rise in popularity of the NBA has created massive underlying demand for a simulation video game. Fans desire to play online against friends and run the teams their favorite stars are on. 2K has capitalized immensely on this, and they have little competition in this sport. EA Sports (EA) has an on and off competitor called NBA Live, which hasn't had a new release since 2019. EA seems to have conceded the sport to 2K, as their titles have had difficulty gaining steam with the core audience.

The NBA 2K series is an incredibly "sticky" title for a few reasons.

The online servers have become hugely popular, with gamers putting as much time in as they can to compete with their friends. We currently see consumer engagement at an all time high, judging from the recurrent consumer spending numbers of 2K20. Recurring revenue was up 126% on a YoY basis. Take Two does not release actual numbers by title, but with the revenue breakdown they describe by publisher in their earnings report, I would estimate that number at $5-600 million alone.

2K has developed a "2K League" in partnership with the NBA. Players actually have salaries (the base being $37,500) and compete for a pool of cash at the end of the season. This type of incentive has certainly motivated players to spend hours and dollars in the game. It becomes easier to justify spending hours and dollars in game when there are potential monetary rewards for the skilled players. It should also keep the newest title consistently flying off shelves. The league moving forward is also a potential revenue stream for 2K in the advertising space, with it being aired on major channels like ESPN in the past. 2K league content has already penetrated the market, with over 415 million views across all social media platforms, and a combined 2 million followers according to the 2K League website. The rise of esports and the potential to make a living off of it are bringing the gaming space to another level, and 2K is at the forefront of it.

The company is so confident in the franchise's consumer base that they have made the decision to increase the price of the new game, NBA 2K21, to $70 on next generation consoles later this year. This 16% increase in price will give a material boost to revenue in the coming year with the amount of volume the game sells. If we were to factor that increase into the 2K20 sales, assuming they all sold for face value, it would amount to an extra $140 million in revenue.

2K has also made a conscious effort recently to move onto other sports. It's release of PGA Tour 2K21 received a 9/10 rating from Steam, striking a major chord with the golf gaming community. There has also been a licensing agreement with the NFL to create a "non-simulation" NFL game, expected to release in 2021. (EA Sports owns the rights to the simulation games, with its title Madden.) Many players of Madden have expressed frustration with the newest release as of late, citing numerous glitches and little advancements in terms of gameplay. Metacritic recently released that the game had received a 0.4/10 on the user rating scale, the worst in site history. With the popularity of the sport still intact, one could only think that 2K is bringing their NFL game just in time to draw some of the enormous Madden user base away.

The Borderlands series has continued to perform well, proving that sports aren't the only facet of gaming that 2K can excel in. Borderlands 3, their newest title, has sold over 10.5 million copies since release. The game hasn't brought much in terms of microtransactions, as TTWO seemingly wants to hold that to its strongest titles.

My belief is that the 2K segment of the company will continue to dominate. NBA 2K20 has officially cleared $1 billion in net bookings and has grown from 8.5 million copies sold for 2K17, to 14 million copies sold in 2K20. The reliable yearly releases of 2K will provide stable revenue growth, while their Rockstar label can continue to spend the time creating the best games of our generation in Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

Growth/Pipeline

TTWO management has repeatedly touted that it has the strongest development pipeline in its history with 93 new games set to release in the next five years. This should also include the release of GTA 6, which fans have been clamoring for updates on and will undoubtedly break sales records upon release.

Across our internally owned labels and outside development studio partners we currently have 93 titles planned for release over the next five years through fiscal 2025. Of the 93 titles, 63 are core gaming experiences, including 15 platform extensions of existing titles, 17 are mid-core or arcade style experiences and 13 titles are casual experiences. 47 of these 93 titles are from existing franchises and 46 are from new intellectual properties.

Source: TTWO Q4 2020 Earnings Call

The last release of a GTA title was in 2013, so it is reasonable to expect it is in the works. GTA 5 crossed $1 billion in revenue within three days of release and sold 12 million copies in a single day, a record that has still not been beaten. The market has grown since then, as well as players' appetites for the newest game. I have no doubt that GTA 6 could easily add $2-3 billion in revenue over one year of release.

TTWO has strived to generate five AAA titles per year, according to CEO Strauss Zelnick. This FY looks to be short, with only three on the table at the moment. Management raised guidance for FY21 to $2.8 to $2.9 billion from $2.55 to $2.65 billion citing increased engagement, while also stating that they have not factored the increased engagement into the back half of the year. The first half of the year's guide represented a 9% increase. With video game sales up 37% YoY in August and most of the world scared of a second wave of Covid-19 heading into flu season, I believe that revenue estimates should be revised at least 5% more, to $3 billion. They are expecting costs of goods sold at $1.28 to $1.32 billion, which from the midpoint represents a 55% gross margin against FY20's 50%. This speaks to the high margin nature of recurrent consumer spending against new title releases.

Source: TTWO Q1 Earnings Slides

I believe recurrent consumer spending is the most important single metric to look at. It shows how well TTWO can leverage their best titles and speaks to the strength of the games in their portfolio. The number has grown significantly over the years with it's revenue being 42% in FY18, or $753 million, to almost $1.4 billion in FY20. Growth in consumer spending was up across the board, with NBA 2K20 growing the number 126% YoY (as previously stated above), Grand Theft Auto growing 155%, and Red Dead Redemption growing 118%.

Source: TTWO 2020 Annual Report

Revenue growth has been sporadic over the years, but has recently stabilized, averaging a nearly 20% CAGR since 2017. Earnings per share has grown nearly 400% in that time.

Source: Author

Looking forward, FY21 is light, like previously stated, but management expects a return to growth in FY22. The video game industry is rarely completely consistent, and this year was a skip year in terms of almost all their franchise titles. Recurrent consumer spending is expected to be 61% of revenue this year, which would equal roughly $1.83 billion. Keeping that number flat for FY22 and accounting for the expected growth in NBA 2K, along with the price hike brings revenue to $2.8 billion. This isn't factoring in any other releases or games and should show how achievable these numbers really are. FY24 shows 53% revenue growth from the expected release of GTA 6. Keep in mind that I would view these estimates as very conservative. We also know how many games are in the pipeline but have no idea what the majority of the release dates will be, so estimates could fluctuate accordingly.

Balance Sheet/Valuation

TTWO's balance sheet is really something to behold. The company harbors no long term debt and has a cash + equivalent balance of approximately $2 billion. What's more is that the industry is extremely cap ex light, with cap ex as a percentage of operating cash flow sitting at only 7%. This has resulted in $2.2 billion in free cash flow generated in the past four years. The high margin nature of this business should result in consistent free cash flow generation in the future to use towards buybacks and potential acquisitions. If the pipeline is looking light in the future, the company could look in the direction of buying new assets instead of creating them. New franchises are difficult and cost extensive to develop, along with having no guarantees of sentiment upon release. It's a comfort to be able to have more than one route to growth.

Source: Author

On a DCF basis, TTWO is slightly undervalued. I used a discount rate of 7.5% in this circumstance. My fair value is $181, representing around 13.6% upside from the current price. It doesn't grant the biggest margin of safety, but for a 2-5 year hold, I believe this investment will continue to generate returns over the benchmark averages. The $130 range represents tremendous risk/reward in my eyes, as that would bring the EV / fwd EBITDA to 23x, below the 5 year average.

Source: Author

Risks

I believe that while microtransaction growth is making the revenue breakdown more favorable, it can also act as a double edged sword to an extent. Many people have repeatedly criticized the act, with some calling the format "pay to win." Players that refuse to spend money in game could potentially feel ostracized in game, and lose interest. A specific example of this happening is with EA Sports' Star Wars Battlefront II. An announcement was made that the game would have a "loot box" system, so that an individual could pay for potential upgrades and advantages in-game. The backlash was so intense that EA had to temporarily remove all in game microtransactions before release. I feel that TTWO is better suited to incorporate this type of model, as long as they stick to implementing microtransactions in games that have exceptionally strong consumer bases, like NBA 2K, Grand Theft Auto, and Red Dead Redemption.

Conclusion

This is an industry that is experiencing enough favorable long term tailwinds that I honestly believe there is no wrong choice out of the three big publicly traded game companies. (EA, Activision (ATVI), TTWO) I believe all will create reliable shareholder returns. Although the multiple placed on the industry as a whole is not cheap by any means, in the long term those that add these names on pullbacks should be rewarded. Take-Two's strongest titles bring something different to an industry where putting a new title on the same game and releasing it every year has become the norm. Overall, TTWO is in the best position because of its strength in assets, and ability to monetize them to their fullest extent.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.