Shipping Specialist J. Mintzmyer On Where The Opportunities Are

He talks about three different types of shipping companies that are somewhat representative of the larger group: VLCC's, containers and LPG.

He discusses the outlook for the industry on a multi-year timeframe and also gets into the current opportunities.

Mintzmyer tells me how he got started in investing and why he gravitated toward shipping.

I just interviewed J. Mintzmyer. He's the lead researcher at the Value Investor’s Edge, a consistently top 5 Seeking Alpha Marketplace offering that's entirely focused on the shipping sector. I’m personally quite constructive about this space and hold a number of investments. Needless to say I was very interested to draw on Seeking Alpha's premier shipping analyst.

Mintzmyer tells me how he got into in investing and why he was attracted to the shipping space. It’s an unusual space. It's quite small in terms of overall capitalization and it's extremely global. It used to be an industry full of colorful characters. Mintzmyer argues it professionalized quite a bit. Or maybe a prolonged bear market induced a corporate normalization.

He also gets into the outlook for shipping when looking at a longer-term timeframe as well as discussing various short-term rates and factors that play here.

I really liked a recent thesis of his, he shared publicly here, about container shipping. In this podcast, we pick out one primary example in Global Ship Lease (GSL) but his commentary is more or less valid for a number of companies he discusses in the linked piece. It's a particularly seductive thesis because Mintzmyer places it in the context of how all the other pieces connected to the industry are moving and being treated by the market (ie much better):

Atlas Corp. (ex-Seaspan) (ATCO)

Costamare (CMRE)

Global Ship Lease

Danaos Corp. (DAC)

Capital Partners (CPLP)

Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI)

I tried to get an interesting investment out of him in a few different areas of shipping and we talk about Euronav (EURN) as well. He wrote an interesting piece on the company here. VLCC's are the headliners of the shipping sector and they aren't doing great at the moment but perhaps that's a good time to invest here.

Finally, we get into Dorian LPG (LPG) which is a LPG-focused shipper. Mintzmyer wrote in a public article how Dorian repurchased 8% of their entire company in a bit over six months last year. That's an Outsiders (must read: William N. Thorndike) type move. In better news after surging up to the mid teens for a while it's back in the dumpster crates at $8'ish.

It was great to have Mintzmyer on and get his perspective on the prospects of the industry and these companies. I greatly respect what he's built with Value Investors Edge because I know how difficult it is to build a great service and consistently create value for your readers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EURN, LPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.