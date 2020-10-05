Subject to achieving this milestone a speculative position is justified with a target price range of $0.18 to $0.30 per share.

Petroteq has set expectations of achieving 400 b/d consistent production by year-end, a milestone that has proved elusive in recent years.

Petroteq has made giant strides this year enhancing leadership with the recent hiring of a new COO; expanding its relationship with Valkor, LLC; and, making dramatic cuts in G&A.

It has been a long road for the company. Petroteq has a lot to prove to shareholders and the investment community as it approaches year-end 2020.

Fall 2020 is Petroteq's 10th anniversary of the initial 1,138 acre lease at Asphalt Ridge, the 6th since the initial unveiling of a 50 b/d pilot plant in Vernal, Utah.

Petroteq Energy, Inc. (OTCPK:PQEFF) is a Canadian-registered holding company, publicly trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: PQE) and the U.S. OTC. The company is focused on the development and implementation of proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining.

During the last decade the company has:

Assembled an 8,480 acre portfolio of leases with approximately 180 million stock tank barrels of bitumen resources at the Asphalt Ridge project near Vernal, Utah.

Built and tested a successful pilot plant to demonstrate the feasibility of profitably extracting commercial oil and petroleum products.

Engaged in dialog with a number of prospective partners world-wide with respect to licensing its technology once it proves viability on a commercial scale.

Made significant strides toward establishing commercial production at its plant in Vernal, Utah.

From a shareholder perspective this journey has been frustrating as the company has suffered a number of missed expectations; management and Board turnover; high administrative expenses and significant dilution as a result of its inability, to date, to fund itself with cash flow from operations.

However, the Petroteq press release of September 16, 2020 is encouraging. Taking it at face value, I believe that the table is set for Petroteq to take a major step forward in coming months by achieving consistent production of 400+ b/d.

Meeting this objective will do three critical things for the company:

Operating Cash Flow: Consistent revenue of approximately US$5.8 million per year (my estimate based on 400 b/d x $40/WTI) and field-level operating cash flow of approximately US$1.4 million (as I estimated) will be a big step toward reducing dependence on outside equity to fund operating and administrative costs. The ever-present threat of equity issuance in recent years is, in my opinion, the primary contributor to poor share price performance. Cost-Free Upside: Validate the commercial potential of Petroteq's CORT (Clean Oil Recovery Technology) thereby opening up opportunities for the company to earn licensing fees and royalty income in the future without requiring a capital investment by the company. Open Up Financing Options: Validation of the viability of the process and technology should make structured finance options available for financing construction of a future 5,000 b/d plant.

If achieved, it is my thesis that the combination of these three factors will quickly transform the company making Petroteq a share worth holding for aggressive investors.

Why Does Petroteq Matter?

Given that oil prices continue (as of this writing) to hover in the WTI $40/barrel range with a lot of uncertainty as to timing of demand recovery due to the ongoing pandemic; and, conventional and unconventional oil and gas production companies continue to struggle financially, it is not surprising that investors may have a hard time understanding why they should care about another company that wants to produce oil, albeit in a different way.

There are two answers to this. The first, rightly promoted by the company, is that its technology is environmentally friendly. According to the overview on Petroteq's website, the Clean Oil Recovery Technology "utilizes no water in the extraction process, produces no greenhouse gases and requires no high temperatures/pressures. It extracts up to 99% of all hydrocarbon contents and recycles up to 99% of the benign solvents."

This is a tremendous breakthrough relative to other oil sands mining operations and arguably (given well known concerns about fracking, oilfield waste water disposal, etc.) the shale production which underpinned U.S. production growth during the last cycle.

The second reason is that setting aside the environmental benefits, if the company can deliver on its capital and operating cost targets, this method of producing oil is economically competitive with production that conventional and unconventional companies can deliver without the geologic, drilling and decline rate risks typically borne by investors in traditional E&P shares. In other words, a potentially superior risk / reward proposition to the traditional E&P business model.

Comparison to Traditional E&P Business Model

In a May 2019 study the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas estimated the price required to drill a new well at approximately $48 to $54 per barrel.

Source: Per 2019 Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

The break-even oil price to drill new wells for traditional E&P companies typically includes exploration & development costs; operating costs; as well as, administrative and capital costs. A June 2020 study by the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated the exploration and development cost per BOE produced by 102 public companies at $16 per BOE.

In their September 16, 2020 announcement regarding the results of a preliminary Front End Engineering and Design Study completed by Valkor, LLC, Petroteq has stated that they believe they can build a 5,000 barrel per day (nameplate capacity) plant for $92.5 million or $18,500 per name plate barrel.

Assuming that the facility will have 20 year life and operate at 90% of capacity, the expected total production would be 32.8 million barrels with a development cost per barrel of $2.82 ($92.5 million / 32.8 million barrels).

Total contingent resources are approximately 180 million stock tank barrels based on 87.5 million stock tank barrels per a report by Chapman Petroleum Engineering, Ltd. dated December 31, 2018 later increased by two acquisitions, the larger of which announced April 16, 2019 added an additional 90 million stock tank barrels. Using the book value of $34.9 million (per the May 31, 2020 10-Q) and dividing by 180 million stock tank barrels, the acquisition (or finding) cost of these reserves is $0.19 per barrel. Adding this to the $2.82 per barrel development cost calculated above results in a finding and development cost of approximately $3.01 per barrel, which for Petroteq is comparable to the $16 exploration and development cost reported in the EIA report.

Petroteq has also stated that it expects operating costs of less than $30 per barrel with a goal of reducing that to $25 per barrel. Finally, per the May 31, 2020 10-Q, the company has reduced administrative expenses to $894,715 for the quarter ended May 31, 2020. A tremendous improvement over 2019 and recent years. Based on 5,000 per day of production and my assumption of $8 million in annual G&A (reflecting a larger operation once the plant is up and running) results in G&A of $4.38 per barrel.

Using these numbers the break-even oil price for Petroteq's proposed plant is estimated as follows:

Source: Assumptions and calculations per Author.

Potentially Superior Risk/Reward Proposition?

The break-even price, both on a cash and PV-10% basis, compares very favorably to the break-even prices required (as reported by the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank) in several of the major shale plays. And arguably, once commercial viability is established, this will represent a higher return and lower risk profile vs. companies using the drill bit.

Licensing Model

On July 2, 2019 a licensing agreement with Valkor, LLC was announced pursuant to which:

Valkor has agreed to pay Petroteq a non-refundable license fee of US$2 million per Plant in two payments, with 50% payable upon start of construction of a Plant and 50% payable upon first production of such Plant. Valkor also agreed to invest (or secure investment) of a minimum US$20 million towards the construction of a Plant by December 2020, and to have in production a minimum of 1,000 barrels per day. The agreement further provides that Valkor will pay Petroteq a five percent (5%) royalty based on annual gross sales, excluding solvent and or water, for so long as licensed technology is covered by a valid claim in the country in which it is used.

It is assumed for purposes of estimating upside from the licensing model and the share price target range that the terms set forth above remain constant on future licensing deals.

Value of 1,000 Barrel per Day Licensing Agreement

Royalties are a great asset. The royalty owner is not responsible for capital or operating costs, they just receive a share of revenues.

The table below summarizes the discounted cash flow value of a 1,000 barrel per day (b/d) licensing agreement to the company:

Source: All assumptions and calculations per author.

Note, the above does not include an upfront payment which is part of Petroteq's previously announced licensing agreement with Valkor, LLC (see "Licensing Model" above) and therefore may be part of future deals. This represents upside to the estimate reflected above.

The key thing to grasp is that given the potential scale of global oil sands reserves (North America alone is estimated to be more than 200 billion barrels) and production (Canada alone more than 1.6 million barrels per day) it is not hard to imagine the potential for Petroteq to secure multiple licensing deals.

Consider that subject to establishing the commercial viability of its technology and process, the September 16, 2020 press release states that:

The same design, in a 2-train configuration, can be used for a proposed 10,000 bopd oil sands plant in eastern Utah for Greenfield LLC, a joint venture company between Valkor LLC and TomCo Energy Ltd., that has a technology license with Petroteq.

With a 10,000 b/d plant already contemplated, the table below looks at the "blue sky" upside associated with various levels of licensing deals (in terms of gross production) assuming the company maintains a 5% royalty.

Source: All assumptions and calculations per author.

It is not hard to imagine a scenario where the licensing value of the technology is worth more than the physical assets owned and operated by the company. Relative to a current market cap of approximately US$16 million, the upside is considerable.

Assessing Share Price Potential

Because financing and licensing agreements take time to put in place and, once in place, plants take time to construct my evaluation of share price potential starts with an assessment of what the shares will be worth approximately 3 years in the future (to allow time to secure finance, construct and trouble shoot a new plant).

1. First I estimate a discounted cash flow value per share as of January 1, 2024 based on the following assumptions:

as stated above, 3 year development period on a 5,000 b/d plant, with structured financing available to fund 90% of capex;

a 10,000 b/d Greenfield, LLC facility is built in the same time frame and therefore includes value of licensing deal; and,

an estimate of fully diluted share count at January 1, 2024 taking into account current capital structure, estimated cash flow deficit in the interim period and 10% equity financing requirement for 5,000 b/d plant.

2. I then take the DCF as of January 1, 2024 and apply various discount rates to estimate a price range that would make sense in coming months once the company has validated the commercial potential of the Vernal, Utah plant.

3. A discount rate of 10% is used for calculating the January 1, 2024 DCF value as this discount rate has been commonly used to value production in the oil and gas industry for many decades.

Estimated January 1, 2024 Share Capitalization

As 400 b/d will not make Petroteq cash flow positive and further equity issuance will be required, I estimate future share capitalization as follows:

Source: All assumptions and calculations per author.

In making this estimate, I made the following assumptions:

1. All warrants outstanding as of May 31, 2020 that have not exceeded their expiration date as of the date of this article and have an exercise price of $0.30 or less are exercised in the future. Net proceeds applied to operating and capital funding requirements.

2. All outstanding convertible debentures, the substantial majority of which either are or will soon mature, are converted to equity at $0.055 per share.

3. Future issuance required to finance operating deficits through January 1, 2024 and the $9.25 million in equity I assume the company will have to finance as part of developing the 5,000 b/d plant is assumed to be raised at $0.30 per share. While I recognize this seems generous given the current share price it is unlikely the company will seek to raise capital until after it is successful in bringing on 400 b/d in the 4Q2020. Once online the potential of additional licensing deals could materially reduce future equity requirements; provide flexibility in timing future equity placements; and, the news flow will serve as catalyst for the share price.

Summary DCF Valuation as of January 1, 2024

Source: All assumptions and calculations per author.

For this analysis it was assumed that the company achieves the lower targeted operating cost of $25 per barrel on the 5,000 b/d facility and that structured financing (60% senior secured debt at 4% and 30% subordinated debt with an all-in cost of 12%) is put in place to finance the 5,000 b/d project. Oil prices escalate 2% per year to a maximum of $60 per barrel (in 2039).

Target Price Range

Using the 2024 DCF estimate and estimated 2024 share capitalization the DCF analysis generates an estimated value of $0.61 per share at January 1, 2024. Assuming an investor will require a healthy return for holding the shares, discounts of 50% to 70% were applied generating a range of $0.18 to $0.30 per share. Based on this range a shareholder could expect share price appreciation of 26% to 49% per year on the investment with the catalyst being a valid demonstration that the existing plant is capable of producing 400+ b/d on a sustainable basis.

Source: All assumptions and calculations per author.

Additional Share Price Drivers

It should be pointed out that the royalty on the Valkor/Greenfield plant is worth approximately $71.6 million or $0.16 per estimated 2024 share in DCF value ($0.34 per current share outstanding). If future licensing deals are entered into it seems likely that, given oil sands mining is a scale business, most licensing deals will be for 10,000 b/d+ plants.

If this assumption is correct, then additional deals that Petroteq announces during the next three years while working toward execution of its Asphalt Ridge expansion plan could add $0.16 per share (or more) in DCF value with up to $2 million in cash (assuming similar terms to the Valkor deal). The upfront cash would have a material and favorable impact on the share valuation by reducing cash requirements and thus the estimated 2024 share count (a lower share count as denominator will increase share price).

Key Risk Factor

The essential risk with this share is execution risk and Petroteq does have some history of setting and missing expectations. If the 400 b/d production milestone is not achieved it is my expectation that the share price will continue to languish.

However, taking into account the strong operations experience of the new COO; steps management has taken to reduce G&A; and, the involvement of Valkor, LLC and Greenfield, LLC (which has stepped in with their own capital to complete the plant upgrade), I am optimistic that this time will in fact be different and the operational milestone of 400 b/d of consistent production will be achieved.

Recommendation

If Petroteq demonstrates it can consistently achieve 400 b/d in the next 4 to 6 months it is my view that $0.18 to $0.30 per share is a reasonable and achievable target price range with significant potential for high impact news flow related to additional licensing agreements to serve as catalysts for further share price upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.