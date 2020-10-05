STTK has produced impressive results in early trials, has a significant collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals and the IPO appears reasonably priced.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for ovarian and other cancers.

Shattuck Labs has filed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Shattuck Labs (STTK) intends to raise $150 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is a clinical stage firm developing treatments for ovarian and other cancers.

STTK has demonstrated its drugs are well tolerated and preclinical studies have shown ‘superior tumor rejection as compared to CD47 and CD40 antibodies, a durable receptor occupancy, a dose-dependent lymphocyte migration into lymphoid tissues and no occurrence of anemia.’

Given the IPOs’ reasonable valuation and the firm’s strong collaboration with Takeda, for life science investors with a long-term hold time frame, the IPO is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Austin, Texas-based Shattuck was founded to develop drugs that simultaneously inhibit checkpoints in various cancers while bolstering the body's immune response and ability to act against tumors.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D, who was previously Vice President of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer at Heat Biologics.

Below is a brief overview video of the warning signs of ovarian cancer:

Source: Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

The firm's lead candidate, SL-172154, is currently in Phase 1 safety trials with ovarian cancer patients and management expects to enter the dose escalation phase of the trial in the second half of 2021.

Its second candidate, SL-279252, is being developed with Takeda Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $166 million and include Fidelity, G. Walter Loewenbaum, Redmile Group, Daniel Traylor, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Clark BP, Hatteras Venture Partners, EcoR1 Capital, Janus Henderson and Delphinium.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by GlobalData, the market size for ovarian cancer treatment in the seven major markets was an estimated $1.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.7 billion by 2028.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of a very high 14.4% from 2019 to 2028.

Key elements driving this expected growth are the adoption of maintenance therapies, the launch of new pipeline agents and increased screening activities for genetic markers of the disease.

Also, in 2028, 'three PARP inhibitor drugs are expected to have combined revenue of $2.8 billion, constituting more than 40% of the global ovarian cancer market. Moreover, by 2028, another major revenue contributor will be new drug classes – notably, immune checkpoint inhibitors, with five expected to enter the market bringing combined forecasted revenues of around $1.4bn.'

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing/funding treatments include:

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Merck (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Financial Status

Shattuck’s recent financial results are atypical of an early stage biopharma in that they feature significant collaboration revenue from its partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, the company had $147.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $36.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

STTK intends to sell 10 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $150 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a common feature of life science IPOs.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $440.1 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 26.26%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

to advance SL-172154 through the completion of our ongoing and planned Phase 1 clinical trials and to commence a Phase 2 clinical program; to advance SL-279252 through the completion of our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial; and to develop and advance additional product candidates derived from our platforms through IND-enabling studies and to commence Phase 1 clinical trials. the remainder of the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Citigroup, Cowen, Evercore ISI and Needham & Company.

Commentary

Shattuck is seeking public investment capital to advance its programs through Phase 1 and into Phase 2 trials.

For its lead candidate, SL-172154, management is preparing to start another Phase 1 trial in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancer) and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

The next data readout for this expansion is expected to be available by the second half of 2021.

STTK is developing its second candidate with collaboration partner Takeda, and has received significant milestone payments to-date.

The market opportunities for the various cancers covered by the firm’s pipeline are quite large and expected to grow substantially as the global population ages.

The solid tumor market, which comprises many sub markets, is particularly large and forecast to grow to over $400 billion within ten years.

As to valuation, the IPO is priced within the typical range for a biopharma firm at IPO, so appears reasonably priced.

For life science investors with a patient hold time frame of at least 24 months, the IPO is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week of October 5, 2020.

