The future is, of course, unknown so perhaps just take the profit and leave the original stake to run on.

This has now happened, the profit is - if you took the advice - 148%. Time to bank some of those profits.

Back in November I recommended Ocado on the grounds that the switch to being a technology supplier was going to lead to a rerating.

A time to buy and a time to sell

Giving opinions on when it's time to buy something is all very well. It's even useful. But to close out the trade it's also necessary to offer, occasionally at least, advice on when to sell.

We've come to that point with Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF)

It is time to take some of those profits.

The original claim

Back in November I said that the stock was due a rerating. The logic wasn't hugely complex.

Ocado started out as a delivery grocer. A fine and interesting business to be in but one that, given competition, was always going to be low margin even if the turnover could become immense. They then reorganised themselves, parcelled up the actual grocery business with Marks and Spencer and became - claimed to be at least - a technology supplier.

They'd be free of the activity of the business itself and be able to take their lessons, and the technology they've developed, from doing it and sell that on to other grocers around the world who wanted to go online.

Whether this has actually worked as a business tactic is one thing. The rerating of the stock has certainly happened:

(Ocado share price from London Stock Exchange)

As you can see there's been a substantial rerating.

In dollars

If you'd prefer that in USD then here:

(Ocado share price from Seeking Alpha)

You can also see the price tipped at there.

The gain is, around and about, 148% so far.

What matters is the future

The past is always interesting but as far as our investments go it's the future that matters. Not how did we get here but what happens next? At which point, about Ocado, I'm afraid I don't know.

I had an intuition back in November, something that would make a good speculation (no, I didn't put it any stronger than that). Now I have no opinion either way.

We can look at recent results like the trading statement but that's about Ocado Retail, that JV of the old grocery business. That's not what has driven the rerating.

My point here being that sure, the business might be just fine as an investment from here on in. I just don't know and don't have an opinion. Unlike back in November, when I at least thought I knew and did have an opinion.

About that grocery business

We also have more news about the grocery business itself, that now JV with Marks and Spencers:

Ocado Retail, the new joint venture between Ocado and Marks & Spencer, had an average of 328,000 weekly orders in the fortnight after its September 1 launch. In the seven weeks leading up to Ocado’s switch from Waitrose to M&S, weekly orders averaged 345,000, according to internal sales data seen by The Sunday Times. Meanwhile, weekly orders on waitrose.com have grown to nearly 190,000 — a 20% increase since the split from Ocado just over a month ago.

Of course, some of this was bound to happen. Certain shoppers would prefer to be getting Waitrose brands not M&S ones. So, some switching away from the JV is entirely reasonable. But then again we'd probably prefer to see some arriving at M&S, or at the JV, because of the new brands available. That is, hope for more of a wash between the two effects than just losses to Waitrose.

With reference to the full Ocado business this isn't all that important. It is now much more of a technology firm as our whole idea is built upon. However, I think that this news about the less than flying start to the JV will have an impact upon the share price. That rerating process might well have come to an end.

The old stock market saw

The old advice is to let your profits run and to cut your losses. That is, don't just sell out of something just because you've made a profit. But do at least, at the very minimum, revisit your decision if you're making a loss.

However, here I'm going to violate that.

My view

I wouldn't recommend, nor not, Ocado at current price levels. I simply don't have a view. What I did have a view on has now happened.

Yes, we can create opinions on what is happening in that JV, the competition with Waitrose. No doubt some people are doing exactly that too. But that's not my point here, not at all. Rather, I did have a view on the rerating of the stock due to the perceived sector change, from grocer to tech company. That has happened and now I've not a strong view in either or any direction. I've gone from bullish to shrug that is.

At which point it seems sensible, in the absence of knowledge or strong opinion, to be recommending at least the lightening of a position in Ocado.

The investor view

Which leads to the advice here. Assuming you did take the first tip and bought in in November. The event, that rerating, underlying that has now taken place. So, the advice about Ocado has ended.

Of course, it's entirely possible that the rerating continues, or that they do very well as technology suppliers, or the JV continues to do well and all that. So I'm not recommending selling out entirely either.

My advice is to take the profit on the speculation, that 148% that is there. Perhaps to trim that a little and sell half the stake. That makes the ongoing holding of the other half of the position a freebie and returns the speculative capital to be deployed again.

Another approach might be that selling enough to recover the original stake out in makes sense now. Dependent upon tax position - that you're not in an ISA say - that might also leave you still free of CGT to pay.

Note, again, that this isn't driven by any positive or negative view of Ocado stock. It's just that we're now where I don't know, don't have an opinion. What I thought would happen has. Thus my guidance on the stock has rather run its course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.