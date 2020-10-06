Investing Is About Putting The Odds In Your Favor

Long-term investors put odds in their favor when they invest in equities. However, they know, or should know, the odds are never 100 percent - they accept the risk of failure.

All investors understand that stocks are riskier than safe, one-month Treasury bills (considered a riskless investment). For investors to take the incremental risk inherent in stocks, they must expect to earn a higher return - a risk premium. However, if they always earned a premium, there would be no risk, at least for a long-term investor. Thus, even long-term investors must accept the fact that there will likely be long periods when risk and reward are not related. If that were not the case, they could simply wait to be rewarded. Therefore, long-term investors are putting the odds in their favor when they invest in equities. However, they know, or should know, that the odds are never 100 percent - they accept the risk of underperformance. With that in mind, we'll review the historical evidence demonstrating the point.

From 2000 through 2008, the S&P returned -3.6 percent per annum, resulting in a total loss of 28.1 percent. Over the same period, riskless one-month Treasury bills returned 3.1 percent per annum, resulting in a total return of 31.1 percent. The riskless Treasury bills outperformed the S&P 500 by a total of 59.2 percent over the nine-year period. Extending the period through the first decade of the new millennium, the S&P 500 provided a total return of 4.6 percent, underperforming one-month Treasury bills by 26.8 percent. Even extending the period through 2012, the S&P 500 still underperformed one-month Treasury bills (23.9 percent versus 31.5 percent). Were such long periods of underperformance by equities unexpected? Not if you knew your investment history.

Investors had actually experienced two other periods of at least 15 years over which the S&P 500 underperformed one-month Treasury bills. For the 15-year period 1929 through 1943, the S&P 500 provided a total return of just 10.1 percent versus the 11.5 percent total return for one-month Treasuries. For the 17-year period 1966 through 1982, the S&P 500 provided a total return of 206.3 percent versus the 218.4 percent total return for one-month Treasuries.

Here's an even more striking example. For pension plans with long-term nominal obligations, the riskless instrument is a long-term Treasury bond, not a one-month Treasury bill. Over the 40-year period 1969 through 2008, the long-term (20-year) Treasury bond returned 8.9 percent per year and outperformed both U.S. large growth stocks (Fama-French large growth research index), which returned 8.5 percent per year, and U.S. small growth stocks, which returned just 4.7 percent per year. The total returns were 2,950 percent, 2,519 percent, and 538 percent, respectively. These are the very same growth stocks that are favorites of investors today. Forty years is a long time to wait to be rewarded for taking risk.

Unlikely versus Unexpected

How should investors view such long periods of underperformance by risky assets? The answer lies in the historical evidence. For example, while over the long term, stocks have outperformed riskless one-month Treasury bills by about 7 percent per year, given the volatility of stocks, investors should expect them to underperform about 10 percent of the time over 10-year periods. That means that while it is unlikely that the S&P 500 will underperform those riskless one-month Treasury bills over any 10-year period, we must expect it will occur about 10 percent of such periods. Thus, when it does happen, it is not an unexpected event - just an unlikely one. This is an important distinction because, when we design an investment plan and set the plan's asset allocation to risk assets, that plan must include the expectation that the unlikely will occur from time to time. And all risk assets experience long periods of poor performance. As you saw in the case of growth stocks, that underperformance can last as long as 40 years or more. Such long periods of underperformance are not a reason to avoid risk (or you would miss out on the "expected" risk premium). Instead, the prudent strategy is diversification across many unique sources of risk and return, not concentrating assets in any one basket, whether it's the S&P 500 Index or any other risk basket.

What's True for the Market is True for Value Stocks

In our 2015 book " Your Complete Guide to Factor-Based Investing," Andrew Berkin and I provided investors with our estimates of the odds of a positive premium for the market beta and value premiums. The estimates were based on historical data on returns and volatility, and then using that data to run Monte Carlo simulations.

Market Beta Value 1-year odds of outperformance (%) 66 63 3-year odds of outperformance (%) 76 72 5-year odds of outperformance (%) 82 78 10-year odds of outperformance (%) 90 86 20-year odds of outperformance (%) 96 94

There are three takeaways from the evidence:

The longer the horizon, the more likely it is you will earn a premium. No matter the horizon, there is still the possibility of a negative premium, even at 20 years. At any horizon, the odds of value underperforming growth are only slightly less favorable than the odds of the S&P 500 outperforming riskless one-month Treasuries.

With these two concepts in mind, how should investors think about the recent historic underperformance of the value premium in U.S. stocks? The table below shows the performance of Vanguard's index ETFs for value and growth stocks over the period of January 2017 through July 2020.

Annualized Return/Total Return 2017-July 2020 (%) Vanguard Value (VTV) 14.5/63 Vanguard Growth (VUG) 21.8/103 Vanguard Small-Cap Value (VBR) -0.6/-2 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth (VBK) 14.5/63

Over this relatively short period of just over 3 1/2 years, in terms of total returns, Vanguard's large growth fund outperformed its large value fund by 40 percentage points, and its small growth fund outperformed its small value fund by 65 percentage points. These are drawdowns of historic proportions. In that sense, they are unexpected. However, reviewing prior drawdowns shows that this period is not all that unusual (other than its magnitude) - in fact, we have experienced five prior drawdowns in value that exceeded 25 percent.

Value Premium Drawdowns

1931-32 value drawdown was 30.8 percent. April 1937-May 1940 value drawdown was 36.4 percent. August 1979-November 1980 value drawdown was 28.3 percent. April 1989-December 1991 value drawdown was 25.0 percent. June 1998-March 2000 value drawdown was 36.6 percent.

While the magnitude of the current drawdown is historic, it's not much different than the 53 percent drawdown experienced by the S&P 500 Index from November 2007 through February 2009 - it lost 51 percent, while the one-month Treasury bill returned 2 percent. Recall also the table above showing the estimated odds of underperformance. Even at five years, the estimated odds of either the S&P 500 or value underperforming are about 20 percent. Thus, when such periods occur, we should not view them as unexpected, just unlikely. In other words, we have to build the anticipation of such periods into our plans so we do not panic and sell when they occur. With that in mind, let's review the historical evidence on the performance of the value premium after the five prior large drawdowns.

After underperforming growth by 16.8 percent per annum (total drawdown of 30.8 percent) from 1931 through 1932, from 1933 through 1936 value outperformed growth by 14.1 percent per annum (total outperformance of 93.5 percent). After underperforming growth by 13.3 percent per annum (total drawdown of 36.4 percent) from April 1937 through May 1940, from June 1940 through December 1949 value outperformed growth by 10.7 percent per annum (total outperformance of 165.9 percent). After underperforming growth by 22.1 percent per annum (total drawdown of 28.3 percent) from August 1979 through November 1980, from December 1980 through December 1988 value outperformed growth by 10.7 percent per annum (total outperformance of 133.6 percent). After underperforming growth by 9.7 percent per annum (total drawdown of 25.0 percent) from April 1989 through December 1991, from January 1992 through December 1997 value outperformed growth by 9.7 percent per annum (total outperformance of 74.1 percent). After underperforming growth by 22.0 percent per annum (total drawdown of 36.6 percent) from June 1998 through March 2000, from April 2000 through December 2006 value outperformed growth by 14.2 percent per annum (total outperformance of 145.3 percent).

In each case, patience and discipline were well rewarded. Of course, as we noted, that is not a guarantee of future outperformance for either the S&P 500 or value stocks. This is a lesson that Japanese investors have learned. From 1990 through July 2020, a period of more than 30 years, the total return to Japanese large stocks (MSCI/Nomura Index) was -19 percent. Again, the lesson is that diversification is the prudent strategy. Japanese investors who avoided the mistake of home country bias and understood the virtues of diversification were well rewarded.

Summary

The recent underperformance of value stocks is the largest in history. That is causing many investors to abandon a strategy of owning more value stocks than the market. Investors considering that move, or even to overweighting growth stocks, should check the historical record to review the odds of value outperforming for the next 10 years. Using rolling 10-year periods, Dimensional found that from 1975-2019, the odds of value outperforming growth was 98 percent, even greater than the 94 percent odds of the market outperforming one-month Treasury bills. Investors should also keep in mind that U.S. value stocks are trading at their cheapest valuation in history relative to growth stocks. Since the valuation spread is the best predictor we have of future premiums, that is another signal that puts the odds in favor of value. Those considering abandoning value should ask: Am I sure I want to move from a strategy with, say, a 90 percent chance of success to one with 10 percent odds of success? Does that seem logical? Or is it an emotional reaction caused by recency bias and tracking variance regret?

Summarizing, all strategies involving risk assets assume risk of failure regardless of your investment horizon - there is no guarantee you will, ultimately, be rewarded. You saw that the large growth stocks that are today's favorites underperformed long-term Treasuries for 40 years. However, that's not a reason to avoid risk: Today, if you don't take any risk, your return is highly likely to be negative in real terms (TIPS yields are currently negative all the way out to 30 years). Instead, it's a reason to diversify, avoiding concentrating assets in any one risk basket because that basket just might be the one that experiences decades of underperformance. It's also why it's critical to avoid the mistakes of recency bias and thinking that when it comes to judging the performance of an investment strategy, three years is a long time, five years is a very long time, and 10 years is an eternity. That belief leads to ignoring long-term evidence and the abandonment of even well-thought-out plans in order to chase performance. Legendary investor Warren Buffett offered these words of advice in his 1988 annual letter to Berkshire shareholders: "Our favorite holding period is forever." Are you putting the odds in your favor, or are you reacting to recent performance?

Important Disclosure: Indices are not available for direct investment. Their performance does not reflect the expenses associated with the management of actual portfolios nor do indices represent results of actual trading. Information from sources deemed reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results. Total return includes reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. The opinions expressed by featured authors are their own and may not accurately reflect those of the Buckingham Strategic Wealth®. This article is for general information only and is not intended to serve as specific financial, accounting or tax advice. While reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the information contained herein is factually correct, there are no representations or guarantees as its accuracy or completeness. No strategy assures success or protects against loss.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.