Thus, it will probably need to rebuild production to get itself in position to deal with its 2025 to 2027 maturities.

At that production level, Centennial would need $60 WTI oil to get its leverage to the 2.0x to 2.5x range.

Centennial may see mid-single digit production declines in 2021 from late 2020 levels if it wants to operate around neutral cash flow.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) will likely see its production continue to decline in 2021 as it attempts to limit its cash burn. Production levels may bottom out in the low-to-mid 50,000s BOEPD range at current strip prices. While Centennial does have a decent amount of runway still (no bond maturities until 2025), it probably needs a few years of $50s oil or a shorter period of $60s oil before then to help it deal with its bonds.

Centennial's stock remains a long-term bet that oil prices will improve enough to help it deal with those bonds. Centennial's debt is estimated at around 3.9x 2021 EBITDAX, leaving the stock with minimal intrinsic value at the moment.

2020 At Current Strip

Centennial is now guiding for an average of approximately 66,000 BOEPD in total production and 35,500 barrels per day in oil production for 2020 (at guidance midpoint). At current strip prices, this results in an estimate that it will end up with $517 million in revenues after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 12,957,500 $36.00 $466 NGLs 4,453,000 $10.00 $45 Gas 40,077,000 $1.10 $44 Hedge Value -$38 Total $517

Centennial now expects lease operating expenses to average approximately $4.80 per BOE in 2020. This is significantly lower than its initial guidance for $6.20 per BOE in lease operating expenses and reflects the impact of cost cutting measures plus the termination of its water infrastructure divestiture.

With a $255 million capex budget, Centennial is now expected to have approximately $70 million in cash burn during 2020.

$ Million Lease Operating $116 Production Taxes $38 Cash G&A $49 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $71 Cash Interest $58 Capex $255 Total $587

2021 Outlook

At $42 WTI oil in 2021, Centennial may be able to end up around neutral cash flow with a $240 million capital expenditure budget. This would result in it averaging an estimated 57,000 BOEPD (51% oil) in 2021, which is a mid-single digit production decline from late 2020 production levels.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 10,585,000 $41.00 $434 NGLs 4,088,000 $11.50 $47 Gas 36,792,000 $2.00 $74 Total $555

This reflects Centennial's base decline rate going from around 45% to 50% in March 2020 to the low 30s by the end of 2020 as it drastically reduced its D&C capex from $146 million in Q1 2020 to an average of around $21 million per quarter over the rest of the year.

$ Million Lease Operating $112 Production Taxes $39 Cash G&A $40 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $70 Cash Interest $60 Capex $240 Total $561

Debt Outlook

Centennial does have a fair bit of runway with its credit facility maturing in May 2023 (and probably extendable) and its second-lien bonds maturing in June 2025. The E&P companies that have filed for bankruptcy recently have typically used up most of its credit facility borrowing capacity and/or have had nearer-term (2020 and 2021) note maturities.

Centennial should be able to maintain a decent amount of room with the $700 million borrowing base on its credit facility, keeping its credit facility debt below $400 million.

At current strip prices, average production may bottom out in the low-to-mid-50,000 BOEPD range (assuming that Centennial operates at around neutral cash flow).

To avoid an eventual restructuring though, Centennial will need improved commodity prices to rebuild its production. At low-to-mid 50,000 BOEPD production, Centennial's leverage would still be in the 2.0x to 2.5x range at $60 WTI oil. Getting production back up to 70,000 BOEPD would result in similar leverage at around $50 WTI oil.

Conclusion

Centennial's production has declined significantly from the close to 80,000 BOEPD it averaged in Q4 2019, and production will likely continue to decline in 2021 as it attempts to minimize cash burn. The reduced D&C spending is helping to lower its base decline rate though, and production may bottom out in the low-to-mid 50,000 BOEPD range.

Centennial still has a few years to position itself to deal with its 2025 to 2027 note maturities. However, it will likely need a few years of $50s WTI oil to help rebuild production without significant cash burn. Otherwise at low-to-mid 50,000 BOEPD production levels it will probably need $60+ oil by the time it needs to deal with those notes.

With Centennial's debt at around 3.9x 2021 EBITDAX, its stock remains high risk and I'd continue to favor its bonds over its stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.