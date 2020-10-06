Energy has very much not participated in the bull move, but Saut's bullish on that as well. His advice is to use what might be more declines in the upcoming tax-loss selling season to begin building positions.

Saut's advice in a nutshell: Stop focusing on the day-to-day news and market gyrations, and instead recognize that we're in a secular bull market that began early in 2009 and has many more years to go.

This week's Alpha Trader podcast features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher talking with Jeff Saut, formerly chief investment strategist at Raymond James, the founder of Saut Strategy, and currently chief investment officer at Capital Wealth Planning.

Now on its 52nd episode, Alpha Trader has had a large number of bullish prognosticators on the program, but perhaps none as bullish as Saut. His advice in a nutshell: Stop focusing on the day-to-day news and market gyrations, and instead recognize that we're in a secular bull market that began early in 2009. Secular bull markets, says Saut, tend to last 15-20 years, meaning there's plenty more to go in this one.

Turning to sectors, Saut says it's hard to pick a wrong one in secular bull moves. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) fans for the past few years would beg to differ. Patience, says Saut. He reminds that we're entering tax-loss selling season, and plenty of investors are underwater on their energy holdings. Take advantage, he says, by beginning to accumulate energy shares that investors are unloading for tax purposes.

There's plenty more, including why Saut's not paying attention to election polls, why he's a fan of gold, and one other struggling sector that Saut's a fan of.

