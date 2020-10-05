These factors make it likely that this Master Limited Partnership will disappoint, and thus, I believe a bearish rating is appropriate.

Sadly, this does not appear likely to eventuate due to their very high leverage and very limited prospects to deleverage that could take upwards of a decade.

In theory, if the LNG carrier Dynagas Partners was to reinstate their distributions, they would offer a very high yield just north of 10%.

Introduction

When seeking high yielding investments, it can sometimes be worthwhile to consider those Master Limited Partnerships that have previously suspended their payments since they may soon be reinstated, and thus, provide a desirable yield. The LNG carrier Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) could in theory fall into this category, as their yield would in theory jump from its current 0% to a very high 10% if reinstated. Whilst this may sound desirable on the surface, one big problem stands in its way, being their very long path ahead to deleverage.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

*Even though LNG is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels, and thus, the general industry outlook was deemed to be flat.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which, given the very high capital intensity of their industry, can create a material difference.

It should be noted that their financial statements are presented in such a manner whereby all of their distributions are grouped together, regardless if they are paid to common or preferred unitholders. This analysis focuses on their ability to reinstate their common distributions. However, this grouping is not problematic since it allows secondary judgments regarding the sustainability of their preferred units.

The first aspect to consider is their free cash flow, which averaged $41m during 2017-2019 and will form the baseline for this analysis. It should be noted that this is actually being quite generous since they incurred virtually zero capital expenditure during this time, and given ships are a large, capital-intensive asset, this obviously cannot continue forever.

Since they still have to continue paying their preferred distributions, they cannot simply direct the entirety of this $41m towards deleveraging. They presently have 3,000,000 and 2,200,000 series A and B preferred units outstanding, respectively, which pay quarterly distributions of $0.5625 per unit and $0.5469 per unit, respectively, thus costing a total of $12m per annum. After these are subtracted from their free cash flow, it leaves them with $29m that can be directed towards deleveraging.

When looking at their capital structure, it has remained broadly unchanged since the end of 2017, despite their distributions being reduced in 2018 before being completely suspended in 2019. The extent that they have to reduce their net debt will ultimately depend upon their overall leverage position.

When reviewing these financial metrics, their requirement to deleverage quickly becomes apparent since a net debt-to-EBITDA of 6.47 is well above 5.00 and, thus, clearly sitting dangerously in the very high territory. It was also interesting to observe that there is consistently a large difference between their net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow ratios, thereby indicating that the quality of their earnings is questionable since their cash conversion is not particularly high.

Once these considerations are weighed together, restoring fiscal safety and health to their financial position would require their net debt-to-EBITDA decreasing to 3.50, which sits at the very top end of the moderate territory. This would require their net debt to decrease from its current $617m to $317m based on their EBITDA from 2019, which would take a staggering ten years based on the previously discussed free cash flow estimates.

Sadly, this situation indicates that their ability to reinstate their distributions is very limited and possibly will never eventuate. The fact that this scenario actually ignored that their capital expenditure will one day have to increase during this time frame further illustrates the difficulties that they are likely to face deleveraging.

Very high leverage is bad enough, but to make matters even worse, their liquidity is also weak, and thus, this makes even their preferred distributions unattractive since they are the next in line to suffer if something unforeseen were to impact their earnings. Whilst their cash ratio of 0.22 is actually decent, their current ratio of only 0.29 is extremely low and thus mitigates this positivity.

The entirety of their debt stems from their $675m credit facility, which is almost completely drawn, and interestingly, it contains a clause that restricts their ability to make any distributions for their common units until borrowings have been repaid. Once they have materially deleveraged under the previous scenario, they would likely be capable of refinancing this credit facility with more favorable terms that would actually allow the payment of distributions.

They will ultimately be required to refinance this credit facility anyway since they have zero scope to actually meet the scheduled maturities, as the table included below displays. The $48m per annum payments will be difficult enough, but based on the previously discussed deleveraging scenario, they cannot realistically meet the $471m maturity in 2024. Since their market capitalization is currently only $123m, it seems unlikely that an equity raising could completely solve this problem.

Image Source: Dynagas LNG Partners Q2 2020 6-K SEC Filing.

Conclusion

A combination of very high leverage with a slow path deleveraging is never attractive, and the addition of weak liquidity means that even their preferred distributions are also risky. If an investor is seeking an income, they best look elsewhere as this Master Limited Partnership is likely to disappoint, and thus, I believe a bearish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Dynagas LNG Partners’ Q2 2020 6-K (previously linked), 2019 20-F and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

