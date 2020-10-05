U.S. Election Through A Sectoral Lens
by: Elga Bartsch
Summary
We zoom in on the implications that the U.S. election may have on three key sectors: energy, technology and healthcare.
U.S. President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19, adding to near-term election uncertainties. U.S. fiscal package negotiations continued.
Markets will focus on services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data from key economies to gauge the pace of the economic recovery.
This post originally appeared on the BlackRock blog.