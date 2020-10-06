Late last week, electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its Q3 2020 production and deliveries numbers. With the Model Y ramping in the US and Made in China Model 3 ramping in Shanghai, everyone figured this would be a record quarter, and that did turn out to be the case. However, the headline reported beat certainly comes with an asterisk, and the recent news from Tesla brings up some major questions regarding next year's situation.

As I discussed in my preview article, Tesla's Q3 situation was likely to satisfy both the bull and bear camps. On one hand, you have a company with increasing production set to report sizable year-over-year growth. On the other hand, it appeared that most estimates had the company coming in well short of installed production capacity, leading to demand questions. The graphics below show Tesla's first three quarters of this year, and as a reminder, these were the preliminary numbers reported. Final delivery counts will come in at the Q3 report later expected in a few weeks.

(Source: Tesla Q1 release, seen here)

(Source: Tesla Q2 release, seen here)

(Source: Tesla Q3 release, seen here)

There are three things that immediately stick out. First, Tesla's finished inventory has risen during the quarter as production outpaced deliveries for both segments. Second, this quarter will also represent the largest number of production, deliveries, and leased vehicles in Tesla's history. Finally, despite the ramps of Fremont Y and Shanghai 3, management is still not providing any more breakdowns of those actual numbers.

Do I think Tesla could have produced a bit more? Sure, as I don't think it's out of the question that another 10,000 or so units could have been made. However, that just doesn't fit the production-constrained narrative, because it is obvious Tesla did not have the demand for that. Remember, we were told that Q2 ending inventory was so low as the company got back to work after the coronavirus shutdowns, and production still outpaced demand by nearly 6,000 units. It wouldn't look good for Tesla's significantly highlighted days of sales metric if production had outpaced deliveries by 10k units, 15k, or more.

Now, I'm sure you'll read a lot of places that Tesla beat estimates. While that is true, it does come with a large caveat. Just 7-10 days prior to this news, the average street delivery estimate was 144k units. That number came down to 141k as one analyst who had an old estimate of over 190k brought his number down a bit. However, Tesla sent out its usual end of quarter analyst summary, seen below, which set the bar even lower, allowing for this "beat" to occur.

(Source: passthebeano twitter, seen here, via Gordon Johnson research)

As I've discussed previously, Tesla started this year with an installed production capacity of 640,000 units, or 160,000 per quarter. That number increased by another 50,000 units in Shanghai during Q1, and Tesla is also ramping the Fremont 3/Y lines by another 100,000 units this year. The bulls will argue that no factory will produce at 100% of capacity, but Tesla didn't even hit 85% during Q3, and that's not counting any additional capacity coming online for the Fremont Y lines in the period.

It is certainly fair to ask the question regarding demand as a result. Remember, Tesla cut Model S/X/3 prices in the US during Q2, with certain international markets getting some cuts as well. Shanghai Model 3 prices have come down as well, even before the recently announced October cuts. The Model Y got a price cut as well, and that model had leasing introduced significantly earlier in its history than Tesla's previous vehicles.

So, as we think about demand, just remember what Tesla IR sent out in the graphic above. Next year's analyst average for deliveries is a little under 727,000 units. Doesn't that seem a bit low to you? Management has guided to finishing this year with annual installed capacity of 790,000 units (unless we get another S/X production cut), and that's before the following:

Shanghai Model Y expansion.

Berlin factory starts Model Y production.

Texas factory starts Model Y production.

Start of production for Tesla Semi and Cybertruck.

These additions should easily total a few hundred thousand units to begin, at a minimum, which would push Tesla's annual installed capacity over one million units. Thus, either the analyst average is extremely low, or the street doesn't exactly believe that the company has enough demand out there. This would fuel expectations for even more price cuts across the board, and we're still waiting for a cheaper Model Y variant to come in the US.

This all gets me to perhaps my biggest prediction for the Q3 report, and that is that Tesla will report tremendous gross margins. With ASPs likely helped by dollar weakness along with significantly higher total production, I think lower credit sales will be offset here. My guess is that management was upset by the negative coverage of Q2 results being heavily overshadowed by credit sales, and that it wants to produce a GAAP profit without these sales in Q3. Tesla likely wants to give the S&P 500 committee something to think about, since it now has been passed over twice for inclusion. I'll have more on what I think a possible profit would look like as we get closer to the earnings report.

As for Tesla shares, they took a hit on Friday after the delivery news, falling much more than the overall market. As the chart below shows, they remain solidly above their 50-day moving average. This rising key technical trend line has seemed to provide support recently, and that seems like it will continue until a sustained move below the 50-day is made.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, Tesla's recent report didn't do much to change the short-term narrative, but it did spark some longer-term questions. With the company producing well short of capacity, is demand truly an issue? Yet again, the street average suddenly dropped right before last week's report, and next year's delivery estimates seem quite low, given all the production capacity scheduled to come online. Tesla shares remain above their short-term trend line, and we'll see in a few weeks if the quarter's numbers were enough to help gain S&P 500 inclusion. So far, the stock has been passed over twice.

