S&P 500 Moves Sideways In Tumultuous News Week

By far and away, the biggest story of the tumultuous trading week ending on Friday, October 2, 2020, was the news that President Trump had tested positive for a coronavirus infection. The news sent U.S. stock prices down on Friday by as much as 2% during the course of the day, but the market recovered somewhat to only close down by about 1%.
That rare occurrence of a non-major tax change-related political event moving stock prices however did little to change stock prices for the week. The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) ended the week about 3 points lower than the level at which it closed the previous trading week.
That change puts the level of the S&P 500 well within the redzone forecast range on our alternative futures charts, which assumes that investors are focusing on 2020-Q4 in setting current day stock prices.
We'll present an alternative futures chart projecting the dividend futures-based model's potential trajectories of the S&P 500 for the fourth quarter of 2020 in our next edition. Meanwhile, here are the past week's market-moving headlines, where we find the Fed's minions making multiple appearances to very little apparent effect....
Monday, September 28, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minion spends time pondering Dickens, central bank failures, ending legacy of racist policies:
- ECB minions attempt putting lipstick on pigs:
- Wall Street closes higher as energy, financials lead broad rally
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
- Oil falls over 3% as virus cases mount and U.S. debate looms
- Bigger trouble seen in Asia, but signs of post-coronavirus rebounds:
- Fed minions see long recovery, indicates Fed's new inflation targeting policy will be made up as it goes:
- NY Fed's Williams sees about three years for full U.S. recovery
- Philadelphia Fed's Harker: Recovery 'should continue' if new virus outbreaks limited
- Fed's Kaplan sees costs to pinning rates at zero
- Wall Street closes lower, ending three-day rally ahead of U.S. presidential debate
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed minions agree, economic recovery from COVID will be bumpy:
- Bigger trouble developing in Eurozone, Argentina:
- ECB minions moving to synchronize with Fed policies, but face internal divisions:
- Wall Street closes higher as stimulus talks progress
Thursday, October 1, 2020
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- End of third-quarter shows bright spots, holes in U.S. economic recovery
- Oil drops 4% on weak demand outlook and higher OPEC supplies
- Big U.S. banks to report profit plunge as pandemic recession takes hold
- U.S.'s Mnuchin offers $1.6 trillion in stimulus: Bloomberg News
- Bigger coronavirus trouble developing in India and Poland, potential nightmare for insurers developing in Germany:
- Positive signs developing in Eurozone, world's schools:
- ECB minions see bad news coming for Eurobanks, want higher inflation, trademark 'Digital Euro':
- Wall Street ends choppy session higher as stimulus hopes ebb and flow
Friday, October 2, 2020
- Daily signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Trump's positive COVID test throws markets pre-election curveball
- U.S. adds 661,000 jobs in September and unemployment rate falls to 7.9%
- Oil loses 4% after Trump gets coronavirus and economies wobble
- Racial gap in U.S. jobless rate narrows for first time in five months
- U.S. factory orders miss expectations; business spending improving
- ECB minions worry about deflation, ready plan to flood markets with "digital euro":
- Wall St retreats as Trump tests positive for COVID-19
Barry Ritholtz presents both a broader and more succinct summary of the week's headlines with his weekly presentation of the positives and negatives he found in the past week's economics and markets news.
