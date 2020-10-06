S&P 500 Moves Sideways In Tumultuous News Week

That change puts the level of the S&P 500 well within the redzone forecast range on our alternative futures charts.

By far and away, the biggest story of the tumultuous trading week ending on Friday, October 2, 2020, was the news that President Trump had tested positive for a coronavirus infection. The news sent U.S. stock prices down on Friday by as much as 2% during the course of the day, but the market recovered somewhat to only close down by about 1%.

That rare occurrence of a non-major tax change-related political event moving stock prices however did little to change stock prices for the week. The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) ended the week about 3 points lower than the level at which it closed the previous trading week.

That change puts the level of the S&P 500 well within the redzone forecast range on our alternative futures charts, which assumes that investors are focusing on 2020-Q4 in setting current day stock prices.

We'll present an alternative futures chart projecting the dividend futures-based model's potential trajectories of the S&P 500 for the fourth quarter of 2020 in our next edition. Meanwhile, here are the past week's market-moving headlines, where we find the Fed's minions making multiple appearances to very little apparent effect....

Barry Ritholtz presents both a broader and more succinct summary of the week's headlines with his weekly presentation of the positives and negatives he found in the past week's economics and markets news.

