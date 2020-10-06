Earnings will likely improve in the second half of the year because stability in the economic outlook will lead to a sequential decline in provision expense.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBO) returned to positive earnings in the second quarter after reporting a loss in the first quarter of 2020. The bottom-line improvement was attributable to a drop in provision expense and salary expenses. Earnings will likely continue to improve in the second half of the year mostly due to a sequential decline in provision expense. Further, the acquisition of Triumph Premium Finance and fees from the Paycheck Protection Program will likely lift earnings in the last two quarters of 2020. Consequently, I’m expecting earnings to increase to $0.89 per share in the second half of the year from $0.19 per share in the first half, taking the full-year earnings to $1.09 per share. PEBO is currently offering a high upside to its June 2021 target price. However, a significant portion of the company’s total loans required payment accommodations due to the pandemic, which is a major source of credit risks. I’m expecting the risks to limit stock price appreciation in the remainder of 2020; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on PEBO for the near term.

Hotel portfolio is relatively small but overall credit risks are high

PEBO is currently facing quite high credit risk because around $486 million of commercial loans required modifications, representing 14.5% of total loans, as mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing. However, most of the loans under payment modification programs are likely to return to payment soon, except for lodging and hotels. The management mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call that the hotel portfolio was the only segment that was a cause of stress. The traveling industry is unlikely to return to normal before a majority of the population gets immunized against COVID-19, which may happen earliest by the mid of 2021. Fortunately, the hotel portfolio is relatively small at around $73 million, or 2.2% of total loans, with around $40 million under loan modification programs, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call.

In total, industries sensitive to the pandemic made up 17.6% of total loans, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. The following table from the filing gives details on the vulnerable industries.

PEBO reported a provision expense of $12 million in the second quarter, down from $17 million in the first quarter of 2020. The provision expense will likely continue to decline because the economic outlook has not worsened since the end of the June-ending quarter and I’m expecting it to remain stable in the near future. Further, I’m expecting loan growth (excluding the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program loans) to remain lackluster in the second half of the year. Therefore, there will be little need for provisioning from new loan originations. For the full year, I’m expecting PEBO to report a provision expense of $41.8 million, up from $2.5 million in 2019.

Paycheck protection program to offset margin compression

As mentioned in the second quarter’s earnings release, PEBO had $458 million of loans outstanding under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) at the end of June. The management mentioned in the release that its participation in the PPP led to $1.9 million of deferred fees/cost amortization that PEBO will book over the life of the loans. As most of the PPP loans will likely get forgiven before the year-end, I’m expecting PEBO to accelerate the amortization of the $1.9 million in net fees.

Excluding the impact of accelerated booking of PPP fees, the net interest margin (“NIM”) will likely trend downwards in the second half of 2020. The maturity of fixed-rate loans and origination of new loans at lower rates will pressurize yields, and consequently NIM in the second half. On the other hand, the maturity and re-pricing of retail Certificates of Deposit and term borrowings, and the expiration of promotional and contractual interest rates will likely support the NIM, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. The management also mentioned that it recently implemented non-maturity deposit rate reductions that should begin to materialize over the next one to two quarters. Further, as mentioned in the filing, PEBO entered into seventeen interest rate swap contracts with an aggregate notional value of $160 million, as of June 30, 2020. The interest rate sensitivity analysis conducted by the management shows that the NIM is moderately responsive to interest rate changes. The following table from the 10-Q filing shows the results of the interest rate sensitivity analysis.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 6bps in the third quarter and 3bps in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The expected forgiveness of PPP loans in the year ahead will likely reduce the loan balance. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, I’m expecting loan growth to be lackluster in the second half of the year because of the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic and the presidential elections that will dampen the demand for commercial loans. Consequently, I’m expecting the 2020 year-end loan balance to stand at $2.9 billion, down 13% from the end of June. Further, I’m expecting the loan growth in 2021 to remain below the historical average as the economy will most probably take time to recover from the pandemic. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Acquisition of Triumph Premium Finance to be immediately accretive to earnings

As mentioned in the second quarter's earnings release, PEBO closed the acquisition of the operations and assets of Triumph Premium Finance ("TPF") in July 2020. TPF provides insurance premium financing loans for commercial customers to purchase property and casualty insurance products. The management expected the transaction to add approximately $0.02 to $0.04 to the earnings per share in 2020 and $0.11 to $0.14 to earnings per share in 2021. As a result, I’m expecting the TPF acquisition to lift non-interest income, and consequently earnings, in the second half of 2020 and full-year 2021.

Expecting full-year earnings of $1.09 per share

The expected decline in provision expense, the accelerated amortization of PPP fees, and the acquisition of TPF will likely drive earnings in the second half of 2020. Consequently, I’m expecting PEBO to report earnings of around $0.89 per share in the second half of the year, up from $0.19 per share in the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting PEBO to report earnings of $1.09 per share, down 59% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The uncertainties surrounding the pandemic have increased the likelihood of an earnings surprise this year; therefore, actual earnings may differ materially from the estimates given above.

Risks likely to limit stock price appreciation this year

I'm using the historical average price-to-tangible-book ratio (“P/TB”) to value PEBO. The stock has traded at an average P/TB multiple of 1.31 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying this average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $20.3 gives a target price of $26.5 for the mid of next year. This price target implies an upside of 31% from PEBO's October 5 closing price; hence, I’m bullish on the stock for a holding period of at least nine months. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the price upside, PEBO is also offering an attractive dividend yield of 6.7%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.34 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 70% for 2021, which is high but manageable.

Despite the attractive valuation, PEBO’s stock price is unlikely to appreciate much this year. The price will likely get constrained by the elevated credit risks due to the large portion of loans requiring payment modifications. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on PEBO for the remainder of 2020. Investors should consider buying the stock only when the proportion of loans requiring modifications returns to a comfortable level, for example, under 5% of total loans.

