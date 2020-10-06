When Limelight Networks (LLNW) reported strong quarterly earnings in July, the stock topped over $7.60 a share. That euphoria ended when the company, whose market capitalization is $683 million, issued a convertible senior note offering worth $100 million two days after the stock’s jump.

Now that LLNW stock is in a firm downtrend, what will it take for investors to get bullish on the company’s prospects again?

Mistimed Cash Raise

Limelight could have let its stock trade higher for a few weeks following the earnings report. At $7.75-8.00, shareholders would get slightly less diluted and the company would get more from the convertible.

Chart from Seeking Alpha

Plus, current shareholders had to suffer from the selling pressure that followed. Limelight stock continued to fall through to early September, finding support at $5.00. Although it rallied again later that month, investors who sold to breakeven pressured shares again.

Limelight demonstrated strong performance in the second quarter when it reported revenue growing 28% year over year. The company's GAAP net loss improved by 76% Y/Y. Its adjusted EBITDA was over six times higher than last year. On the conference call, CEO Robert Lento said that its balance sheet remained strong. This contradicts the capital raise that immediately followed. In the near term, shareholders will have less trust for the CEO and management.

COVID-19 Drove Opportunity

The CEO said that COVID-19 spurred higher demand for the Internet and content delivery. Investors of CDNs, or Content Delivery Networks, are already getting rewarded for their investment. Fastly (FSLY) and Cloudflare (NET) are two stocks up 377% and 151% year to date, respectively. Both firms are valued at over $10 billion by market capitalization. Limelight is a very small fish in a big pond.

Limelight trailed its peers in the YTD period

Data by YCharts

In Q2, traffic rose when Comcast’s (CMCSA) launched NBCUniversal’s Peacock in April. AT&T’s (T) WarnerMedia launched HBO Max in May. As the online streaming war intensifies and cable firms try to take Netflix’s (NFLX) market share, Limelight will benefit. Since it reported Q2 results on July 20, Q3 results should come at around October 20 or later. Ongoing physical distancing restrictions and work from home will drive CDN demand. LLNW is poised to beat consensus estimates again and attract buyers after the report.

Limelight launched the second major release of Limelight Realtime Streaming in the second quarter. By the end of this year, it will have Realtime Streaming v.2.0. The company said that customers need to deploy the solution at scale “to deliver sub-second latency online video to audiences on any device they are using.” With lower latency, live sports events will have no delivery delays to the viewer. Online gaming and live auctions also need the lowest latency. In the latter case, a firm like DraftKings (DKNG) will need something like what Limelight offers.

Highest Revenue in its History

Limelight posted the highest Q2 revenue in its history at $58.5 million. Executive Sajid Malhotra said, “as a result of the global pandemic, the video-on-demand business is growing at an above-average rate and live events related traffic is well below normal levels.”

LLNW said the CDN market is worth $6.9 billion. Its primary focus in OTT video and online gaming is a $5 billion market opportunity. If the company can sustain market share growth, its long-term annual growth should be no less than 15%. If investors assume a spurt in revenue growth this year and 15% annually thereafter, the stock is worth around $8.00 a share:

Model courtesy of Finbox

By clicking this Finbox link, investors may change their assumptions and overwrite the figures above.

Limelight raised the low end of its adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $28-35 million. This, plus the convertible notes sale, will give the company plenty of resources it needs to invest in its growth.

As a practical example, features such as EdgeFunctions will enable customers to include watermarks or insert ads as needed. Increasing demand for video delivery will lead to a higher need for A/B testing of such complex ads. Customers will need Limelight’s solution.

Your Takeaway

Limelight is still a company that must prove itself. Its margins of 40% last year did little to move shares, which traded in the $3 range for the first nine months of last year. Margins should improve to the 50% range and higher as management focuses on the edge services and CDN business.

LLNW stock is off the $6.33 rebound price but is still in an uptrend. Shares may rally ahead of the earnings report, rewarding investors who held the stock through the recent correction.

Please [+]Follow me for picks on DIY Stocks that might Triple. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.

Limelight is an early CDN supplier picked to reward investors after the dip.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LLNW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.