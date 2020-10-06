Introduction

Covetrus (CVET) has a relatively short history as a listed company. The animal health technology and services company was spun off from Henry Schein (HSIC) in 2019. The majority of its revenue is generated in the so-called supply chain services division which offers a portfolio of products and services to vets and end-customers.

Source: annual report 2019 (apologies for the bad image quality)

The company's share price has been relatively flat since the company was floated in February 2019; but in the past six months, the share price has more than six-folded, giving it a current market capitalization of around $3B.

Data by YCharts

The company is profitable and has a positive free cash flow

Covetrus reported a total revenue of almost $1.03B in the second quarter of the year which is approximately 1.5% higher than in the same quarter of FY 2019 but as its COGS increased by approximately 2%, the gross profit actually came in approximately $1M lower. And although the company was able to reduce its SG&A expenses by 1%, the operating income was still negative: the operating loss of $4M was slightly better than the operating loss of $5M in Q2 2019 but that hardly is something to be very enthusiastic about.

Source: SEC filings

In fact, the only reason why Covetrus reported a positive net income of $54M (or 40 cents per share) in the second quarter was its one-time $76M income, representing the pre-tax gain from the sale of its scil animal care business to Heska Corporation for $110M. Without this capital gain, Covetrus would have recorded a pre-tax loss of almost $20M.

The sale of the division to Heska also helped to push the bottom line into the positive territory for the entire first semester as Covetrus recorded a net income of $20M or $0.15 per share for the first semester. But excluding this one-time capital gain, the net loss would have been close to around $45-50M.

For those that have been following me for a longer time, you know I focus more on a company's cash flows rather than its income statement as I believe the cash flows provide a better overview of how a company is doing.

In the first semester of 2020, Covetrus reported an operating cash flow of $54M, including changes in the working capital position and including a $2M payment on the preferred shares. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $58M.

Source: SEC filings

As you can see above, the total capex (excluding payments for acquisitions or related to investments) was just $24M, resulting in a positive free cash flow of approximately $34M for the quarter. Admittedly, that's better than I expected and that's entirely due to the big difference between the depreciation and amortization expenses ($94M) versus the capex ($24M). Additionally, the high expenses related to share-based compensation ($19M in H1 2020) are a non-cash expense as well. The share-based compensation doesn't result in a cash outflow but could result in a dilution further down the road, as options and bonus shares will increase the share count.

The balance sheet also looks fine

I was pleasantly surprised to see Covetrus reporting positive free cash flows and I admit the balance sheet also looks a bit better than I would have expected. The company has $414M in cash on the balance sheet while it has $31M in short-term debt and approximately $1.1B in long-term debt for a net debt position of just over $710M.

With a positive free cash flow and a respectable EBITDA of $70M in the first half of the year the net debt is high, but not unreasonable for a company where the average analyst expectations are pointing to an EBITDA exceeding $250M in FY 2022.

Investment thesis

Kudos to anyone who correctly identified the opportunity Covetrus offered in the first quarter of the year and I'm convinced the 52-week low of $4.05 was an absolute steal for this company. However, with the share price now having six-folded since printing the low, I don't see much more upside potential from the current level of $26/share as this already represents a market capitalization of around $3B and an enterprise value of $3.7B.

With a free cash flow result of $34M in H1 2020 and an EBITDA of $70M in the same period, Covetrus now appears to be more than fully valued as the majority of its near-term growth appears to be priced in (the current enterprise value represents almost 15 times the expected FY 2022 EBITDA). I'm not a buyer at these levels as I think the risks are outweighing the potential rewards at the current share price. And although I'm bearish, I don't have a short position in Covetrus and I have no intentions to go short as the market can continue to award Covetrus with this premium to its fair value.

