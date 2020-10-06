Regardless of what happens politically in the coming months, at a macro level, a divided Congress means nothing is going to get done from a stimulus or a deficit perspective.

Despite the snapback, we are still 11 million jobs short of the prior peak in February, which indicates that we may be in a depression, not just a recession.

The S&P, NASDAQ, and Russell 2000 were all up today as risk-on sentiment takes hold of the market, Ed Harrison told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Harrison said that asset prices continue to diverge from economic reality because of fiscal and monetary stimulus and discussed his earlier interview with David Rosenberg during which Rosenberg suggested that the government is masking problems in underlying economy.

Rosenberg argued that at some point the well will run dry, and Harrison recapped their debate about whether we are in a recession, or a depression. Harrison said that the magnitude of this downturn is becoming apparent through the jobs numbers. Despite the snapback, we’re still 11 million jobs short of the prior peak in February, which is even more than what we saw during the great financial crisis. “If this isn’t a depression, I don’t know what is,” Harrison said.

Harrison went on to expand on Rosenberg’s current investment thesis, which is to own what’s scarce. During this period of secular stagnation, the difference between growth and value is at a historic level in terms of how they are trading in the market, Harrison said. So, what’s scarce is growth, which means you have to invest for growth and invest for yield.

The real question is how to do so in a way that is safe from mean reversion, Harrison said. He said it is tricky, but there are companies out there that offer dividend growth at a good price.

Investors should look for places to hide that are relatively safe from a growth perspective and a downside risk perspective - and the same is true on the yield side, Harrison said. Rosenberg suggested 30-year bonds as a place to hide for yield, but Harrison thinks there’s a duration risk there if the economy does better than we expect.

Finally, Harrison turned his focus toward the potential policy response and shared his view on election coverage. He said that regardless of what happens, at a very macro level, a divided Congress means nothing is going to get done from a stimulus or a deficit perspective.

He believes that the stark division within our government opens up worst-case scenarios, both economic and otherwise, and said that the potential for political gridlock factors into his analysis of markets amid the current political climate.

“This election season is one of the few that will have meaningfully big impacts on the economy,” he said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.