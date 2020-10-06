Seeking Alpha

T11 Capital Management September 2020 Investor Letter

Includes: COOP, DIS, FNGD, FNGU, NVDA, RDFN, RKT, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, USD, UVXY, Z, ZM, ZS
by: Fund Letters
Fund Letters
Fund Holdings
Summary

T11 Capital Management is a California based money manager. The firm offers separately managed accounts to high net worth individuals and institutions.

For the month of September, T11 TABS recorded a 2.90% gross return and net return of 2.17% versus the S&P 500, which declined 3.92% during the month*.

During September TABS traded in a total of 14 securities, profiting in 50% of trades initiated. Our profit to loss ratio for the month was 1.5:1.

