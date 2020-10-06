Five months later the stock has gone through a dividend cut and is trading lower.

We had suggested that only those that like to dabble in the lowest rung of emerging market bonds take a trade on APTS.

When we last covered Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), we explained our decision to stay out with the following note:

To phrase it another way, if the company was off on its fair valuation of its properties by 15%, the common shares would be worth $0. Hence, the leverage combined with a gargantuan preferred share base and possible understatement of true maintenance capex makes us neutral over here. Yes, leverage cuts both ways, so if the Federal Reserve's massive bond buying experiment blows up into an inflationary spiral, APTS will be a key beneficiary of that, as its equity will act as an option on the asset value. We recommend this for the high-risk tolerant investor who likes to trade Argentinean bonds before breakfast.

Source: Why Preferred Apartment Communities Has A High Risk 14% Yield

Since then APTS has not given its holders much to be happy about.

Data by YCharts

We decided to take a look at this today and see if there was some chance of the long-suffering shareholders getting some upside in this play.

Q2-2020 Results

APTS reported bad results with its funds from operations (FFO) declining despite a rise in revenues.

Source: Q2-2020 press release

Adjusted funds from operations fell even more and was 77.3% below last year. The company explained these results in its conference call.

You should note that FFO results are skewed due to the treatment of internalization expenses that closed in January. In addition to the internalization issue, there were several factors in the second quarter that materially affected our results. First we refinanced seven multifamily assets with near-term maturities that incurred prepayment and defeasance costs. Second, the real estate investment loan payoffs in the first quarter were not offset by new originations, which resulted in a lower outstanding balance and interest income. Third, the real estate investment loan payoffs in the first quarter also had associated accrued interest in purchase option termination fees. PAC had no real estate investment loan payoffs in the second quarter and did not realize any of these accelerated fees or interest income. Finally, the company experienced a variety of COVID related operational costs at the property and corporate level.

Source: Q2-2020 transcript

Those are accurate comments, although they all go to show the extent of the leverage in the system.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

Interest Coverage

While anyone familiar with this company is aware of the leverage that runs through its veins, we must bring this up again. The company's Core FFO, which runs through a soup of adjustments, was just $10.45 million.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

That compares to interest expense of over $31.1 million. This gives it an interest coverage ratio of 1.33X. The minimum investors should seek in this area is a 2.0X coverage in our opinion. We would add here that APTS deems all its rents as collectable, so this low ratio is not driven by lower rent collections.

Dividend Coverage

APTS had AFFO of $2.384 million which fell comfortably short of the $8.754 million of dividends.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

AFFO payout ratio was over 360%. But even that number requires a giant leap of faith. What we mean by that is the company classified normally recurring capital expenditures as $3.54 million for the first half of this year.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

Actual capex was about 7.5X that number at $26.42 million.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

So you better believe there is some upside to spending $26.42 million and classifying only $3.542 million as normally recurring capital expenditures.

Liquidity and Dividend Coverage

Even by the company's own definitions, the AFFO does not come close to covering the dividend. This is the newly reduced dividend that we are referring to. The statement of cash flows shows that large amounts of preferred shares and common shares were issued this year ($120.5 million), comfortably outpacing preferred share redemptions ($48.2 million).

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

APTS has stayed inside its covenants but that has required some aggressive capital raises on the preferred stock side.

APTS recently cut the dividend; however, since even this rate is several folds higher than what can be paid sustainably, there is a big risk to the reduced distribution being maintained. Based on all the information, APTS thus enjoys the following distribution safety rating on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

An extreme rating implies between 50-90% probability of another dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

APTS continues to represent an extremely leveraged play on properties. While multifamily properties form the core of APTS' base, there are many other kinds and APTS has $2.76 billion of total debt.

Source: Q2-2020 10-Q

Another $2.0 billion of preferred shares stand ahead of the common equity and interest coverage is near 1.33X. APTS just agreed to sell its student housing portfolio for $478.7 million, which should reduce near-term liquidity issues. But impact on its shallow cash flow is still uncertain. In all likelihood, this sale will reduce FFO and AFFO further. The REIT yields over 12% and normally that would be tempting but a look at the financials shows how poor the dividend coverage is. We always find Cash Secured Puts and Covered Calls on sound companies reduce risks and create much better yields than just going long the shares. In this case, we found no price at which we wanted to own this, so we are not even venturing into it via that route. We are staying out of this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

