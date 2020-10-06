Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) has turned into one of the biggest pharma players following its acquisition of Celgene a while ago. Now, the company makes its next play, acquiring MyoKardia (MYOK) for $13 billion. Thanks to the solid balance sheet strength of BMY and its substantial cash flows, financing this acquisition will not be a problem, and the deal should be accretive to earnings a couple of years down the road, thanks to the promising outlook for MyoKardia's mavacamten.

Source: Stock Rover

BMY is the cheapest in the big pharma/biotech space, trading at an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of just 7.7. The company also has one of the lowest forward free cash flow multiples and an industry-leading shareholder yield (dividends + buybacks). Last but not least, shares are historically cheap, showcased by the price to free cash flow ratio that is at the bottom of the 5-year range.

Takeover Of MyoKardia

Quick facts

On Monday morning, BMY announced that it would acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 billion, for a price of $225 per share of MyoKardia. This equates to a nice premium of well above 50% for MyoKardia's shareholders, relative to Friday's closing price of $140.

MyoKardia's mavacamten

BMY's management doesn't make it a secret that the main reason for the takeover was MyoKardia's most promising drug, which is called mavacamten. Mavacamten is a drug candidate that is currently in phase III testing for obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, and in phase II testing for non-obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. Currently, there is no specific medication for obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, thus this drug candidate is seeking to fill a gap and meet significant unmet demand by both patients and medical professionals.

According to top-line data from its phase III study EXPLORER-HCM, mavacamten has a sustained and significant positive impact in treating obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy, showcased by improving patent parameters such as Cardiac Wall Stress and Myocardial Injury. Mavacamten has received accelerated review status by the FDA under the Breakthrough Therapy program, which shows that regulators see significant potential for meeting unmet medical needs. MyoKardia has already found licensing partners that will market the drug in China, which is usually a market that is not easy to break into for Western companies. On the other hand, China is one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world, thus finding a commercialization partner that will pay double-digit royalties could turn out as a relevant factor for the drug's commercial success.

According to some estimates, the drug has a peak sales potential of $2 billion. in the obstructive HCM market, and another $600 million in the less significant non-obstructive HCM market. Combined, this would equate to peak sales of roughly $2.5 billion. Other estimates, however, are more conservative, seeing combined peak sales at around $1.5 billion. It is, of course, impossible to exactly forecast how high the revenues the drug will bring in could be, but it seems like an annual sales peak at something around $2 billion could be possible, which would put the acquisition at a valuation of ~6.5 times peak sales. That is surely not a low price to pay for a drug that is still investigated, but BMY's management seems to have found something it liked a lot when doing its due diligence.

Strategic rationale, more pipeline candidates

BMY has made a major move in the oncology market with its Celgene takeover, and that made a lot of sense, as the oncology market is a large and fast-growing market. Cardiovascular diseases, on the other hand, are less of a growth market, but there is still a very large addressable market overall. Estimates put the total global cardiovascular market (drugs and other) at around $150 billion in the early 2020s. At that market size, even getting just a couple percentage points of that can pay off very handsomely for pharma and biotech players. The sub-section of the cardiovascular disease drug market is forecasted to grow by 4% annually going forward, which is not a very high, but still very solid growth rate. With Eliquis, BMY is active in the CV disease market already, but apart from that its pipeline is not very deep in this major therapeutic area, unlike, for example, its oncology pipeline:

Source: BMY

With just 2 phase II candidates, apart from Eliquis, BMY's CV pipeline is looking a bit meager. A takeover that will strengthen its position in this therapeutic area could thus make sense for the company. The MyoKardia takeover will, on top of giving BMY mavacamten, give BMY access to several other candidates in the space, such as danicamtiv that is studied for primary dilated cardiomyopathy, currently in phase II. The drug has shown positive results in another mid-stage study already.

MyoKardia also makes a strong case of why its focus on CV diseases could pay off for the company, patients, and society as a whole:

Source: MyoKardia presentation

Heart disease is still the leading cause of death around the globe, with immense costs for societies and economies, and yet, many pharma companies have more or less abandoned the area in favor of other markets, such as oncology. This means that those that put effort into finding new/better drugs in the CV disease market could make a huge impact, for both patients and their own financial success.

BMY's Cash Flows And Potential For Shareholder Returns

The first reaction of many BMY holders when hearing about the deal was wondering why another takeover, shortly after the Celgene deal, was necessary. Also, the question of whether this will delay debt reduction and shareholder returns has been brought up. Looking at BMY's 10-Q, we see that BMY had a cash position of $21.6 billion at the end of Q2. At the same time, debt totaled $46.7 billion, which results in a net debt position of $25.1 billion. Relative to the EBITDA estimate of $23.3 billion for fiscal 2021 (per YCharts), that results in a leverage ratio of just around 1, which means that BMY is not overleveraged at all. Following this deal, which will increase BMY's net debt by ~$13 billion, BMY's leverage ratio will increase to about 1.6, which is still not too much at all. For a stable, recession-resilient business with low capital requirements, such as the biotech/pharma industry, a leverage ratio of below 2 seems to be absolutely unproblematic.

Data by YCharts

BMY has generated free cash flows of $12 billion over the last four quarters, while it has paid out $3.4 billion in dividends. This means that the company can retain about $8.5 billion in free cash flows per year. Assuming there will be no other takeovers in H2 2020 and FY 2021, and that BMY will not do any buybacks, BMY will be able to retain an additional $12.8 billion through the end of 2021. Assuming the current pro-forma net debt stands at $36 billion, and that ~$13 billion in debt will be paid down, BMY will end 2021 with a net debt position of $23 billion. Since EBITDA estimates for 2022 stand at $25 billion right now, the forward leverage ratio a little more than a year from now could be below 1.0, which should open up a lot of potential for additional shareholder returns through stock buybacks.

Takeaway

This deal in the CV space by BMY is somewhat surprising, but management seems to see significant value in mavacamten and/or MyoKardia's other pipeline candidates. The CV market overall is large and promises a lot of potential for those that bring the right science, and this takeover will bolster BMY's position in this major therapeutic area for sure.

BMY's balance sheet was very solid before the deal, and even following the takeover, BMY will not be overleveraged at all. A quick calculation shows that BMY could end FY 2021 with a leverage ratio of less than 1.0, which indicates that shareholders will likely not have to wait a long time for additional shareholder returns in the form of buybacks. This deal makes buybacks unlikely over the next couple of quarters, but by 2022 BMY should have reduced its net debt to pre-takeover levels or even lower, which means that shareholder returns are not at all off the table in the early 2020s.

At a current valuation of just 9.4 times forward earnings, BMY looks inexpensive and offers an above-average dividend yield of 3.1% on top of that. Overall, despite being a bit surprised by this deal, I reiterate my bullish stance on BMY, as this deal does not look like a meaningful hindrance to success, and if BMY's management is right about the potential of MyoKardia's pipeline, it may pay off very handsomely.

One Last Word

If you found this article interesting or helpful, it would be greatly appreciated if you "Follow" me by clicking the button at the top, or if you "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and continuing to write on SA. If you want to share your opinion or perspective, you are also very welcome to comment below. Happy investing!

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear? The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7-10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, the income stream not so much. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.