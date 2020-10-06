I will also show how much more or less in dividends investors can earn when buying the stock post the ex-dividend date.

Is it best to forfeit the next dividend payment and benefit from a lower stock price in the beginning, or should you grab that next dividend payment?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly. The question is, how?

Dividend investors seeking to optimize income from their investments should look at ex-dividend dates and time their purchases accordingly.

Timing the market is difficult. Timing to maximize income from dividends, however, is much simpler. Buying a stock before the ex-dividend date qualifies you for the next upcoming dividend payment, whereas foregoing the next ex-dividend date should, in theory, give you a better entry price point as the stock is expected to trade with a discount on the ex-dividend date.

One of these stocks is high-yielding AT&T (T). Many love it, many hate it, but no matter what's your opinion, the fact that it is paying a sky-high 7.3% dividend yield is "real." Just today AT&T's bears got more support with KeyBanc cutting AT&T to Underweight and rating it as a "value trap."

I couldn't disagree more to this conclusion as the dividend remains safely covered, and this stream of regular, passive and massive income can help investors weather volatility-induced markets. Investors can park their money in AT&T at today's depressed prices and solely treat the stock as an income vehicle.

After a comparably stellar 2019, 2020 now marks another dismal year for AT&T investors at least judging from its stock price performance. On that dimension, AT&T has clearly fallen from grace.

I am more optimistic, given that cash flow remains much stronger than expected, and HBO Max is tracking ahead of management's own expectations. Despite an unprecedented pandemic, AT&T is not making any meaningful capex cuts, continues to invest in its growth areas of fiber, 5G, FirstNet and HBO Max, comfortably services and repays debt and remains committed to its juicy dividend.

Competition is stiff, with Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) now ruling the streaming world and Verizon (VZ) as well as the new T-Mobile/Sprint (TMUS) giant fiercely competing with AT&T in its core wireless and wireline segments.

(Source: AT&T Investor Relations)

Let's now turn to the analysis. With such a reliable dividend payer and regarded by many as a pure income play, are we observing investors buying the stock in the run-up to the ex-dividend date? Are we observing people buying the stock after the ex-dividend date drop? Let's find out as AT&T's next ex-dividend date on October 8 is looming around the corner!

Now, let's get straight into the analysis itself!

To do so, I have analyzed how a $10,000 investment in AT&T has fared so far on each of the ex-dividend dates over the last 13 years (55 observations in total) by comparing stock prices the day before the ex-dividend date, on the ex-dividend date, and the day after. This also factors in a tax rate of 15%.

The results for these 55 ex-dividend dates are completely one-sided. Expressed in % of most beneficial outcomes (i.e., the strategy that yielded the highest return), it looks as follows:

Buying the stock 1 day before ex-dividend date: 15 observations; 27.3%

Buying the stock on the ex-dividend date: 7 observations; 12.7%

Buying the stock 1 day after ex-dividend date: 33 observations; 60.0%

An overwhelming 72.7% of outcomes favor not buying before the stock goes ex-dividend, thus implying that AT&T stock behaves in practice virtually identically to what we would expect per market theory.

Thus, it is not really a question of whether to buy before ex-dividend or on/after, but more of how much time is needed to catch up with performance to make up for that initial dividend payment.

Figure 1: Overview of occurrences of best outcomes by stock by year

In every single year, apart from 2011, investors have fared better not buying the stock before the ex-dividend date. Both the "ex_div_+1" and "ex_div" strategies show pretty similar patterns over the last fifteen years. This implies that forfeiting the next dividend payment is by far the better strategy, while the decision whether to buy right on the ex-dividend date or to wait one more day appears to be unaffected by that behavior.

Advancing the analysis

Next, I have calculated the actual price changes of the stock around the ex-dividend dates (you can interact with the dashboard) as follows:

Change Day 1. (Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1)

(Opening price ex-dividend date) - (Closing price ex-dividend date -1) Change Day 2 . (Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date)

(Opening price ex-dividend date +1) - (Closing price ex-dividend date) Total Change . Day 1 + Day 2

Day 1 + Day 2 Total Discount/Premium. Total Change - Dividend per share

This total change over the two days has been put in relation to the actual dividend payment, which serves as a proxy for by how much the stock price would have been expected to drop if it were solely to reflect that change.

By putting that total discount/premium in relation to the actual dividend per share, we get something I have termed "discount/premium in dividends" and which is depicted below for all the ex-dividend dates contained in the analysis.

Discount(-)/premium(+) in dividends: (Total Discount/Premium)/Dividend per share

A simple reading example for the latest ex-dividend date on January 9, 2019, reads as follows:

Around the 7/9/2020 ex-dividend date investors could pocket in a total discount of $0.44 over the two days around the ex-dividend date. Expressed in terms of dividends this amounts around 0.8 dividends gained. Or put differently, the drop over the two days has been higher than the actual dividend. In this case, having bought the stock on the ex-dividend date + 1 would have led to a gain of almost one additional dividend per share!

In fact, considering the last 19 ex-dividend dates, 15 times (79%) the strategy to forfeit the dividend allowed investors to benefit from that pattern in AT&T stock price behavior.

To better understand this behavior, let's create a treemap, which is sized based on the "discount/premium in dividends" metric. This clearly shows when the best opportunities have occurred in the past. Similarly, it also shows when investors have lost dividends by waiting too long for the stock price to drop following the ex-dividend date.

Again, the reading example helps understand what exactly is shown here.

The stock changed by -$0.59 from the day before the ex-dividend date to the opening on the ex-dividend date. On the post-ex-dividend date, the stock dropped further by -$0.37, which results in a total change over the two days of -$0.96.

As the stock dropped more than its theoretical ex-dividend amount, this amounts to an overall discount of -$0.44 (paid dividend: $0.52) and translates into 0.85 dividends gained for the investor, assuming he forfeited the dividend and bought the stock after the ex-dividend date.

I believe that this is a very powerful way of looking at the pricing action around ex-dividend dates for stocks.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released and improved Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions). This handy tool allows me to show the next expected ex-dividend dates and payouts for AT&T in my portfolio. Here is a sample screenshot of my portfolio's dividend performance and the dividend calendar:

Investor takeaway

AT&T goes ex-dividend on October 9, and as historical analysis has shown that buying the stock on or after the ex-dividend date has produced better returns compared to buying it right before the ex-dividend date, another entry opportunity is looming around the corner for investors.

I am adding to AT&T on a bi-weekly basis via automated investment plans and reinvesting the dividends received. I look forward to the upcoming ex-dividend date and remain more optimistic on AT&T than the market as cash flow is strong and areas like fiber, 5G, FirstNet and HBO Max are long-term catalysts for growth. The focus is on long term as I don't see any scenario where AT&T can offer meaningful growth in the short term. As such the only way to play it is to earn as many dividends as possible as long as you remain confident that it remains a force to be reckoned with in the mobile, wireless and media space.

One final word

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DIS, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

