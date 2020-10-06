China Resources Beer's 1H 2020 financial performance was above market expectations, thanks to a strong sales recovery in 2Q 2020, a more favorable product mix, and continued capacity optimization.

Elevator Pitch

I retain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese beer company China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCPK:CRHKY) (OTC:CRHKF) [291:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on China Resources Beer published on April 17, 2020. China Resources Beer's share price has increased by +33% from HK$35.95 as of April 16, 2020 to HK$48.10 as of October 5, 2020, since my last update. China Resources Beer trades at 34.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 1.1%.

China Resources Beer's 1H 2020 financial performance was above market expectations, thanks to a strong sales recovery in 2Q 2020, a more favorable product mix, and continued capacity optimization. On the flip side, unfavorable weather conditions pose downside risks to China Resources Beer's 2H 2020 earnings, and earnings disappointment could potentially lead to a valuation de-rating, as the stock's excellent share price performance in the past few months implies high expectations of future earnings growth.

In other words, positives have been priced in for China Resources Beer, and I don't see the stock's current valuations as sufficiently attractive, which justifies my Neutral rating.

Readers have the option of trading in China Resources Beer shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CRHKY and CRHKF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 291:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $40 million, and market capitalization is above $20 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own China Resources Beer shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Matthews International Capital Management, Norges Bank Investment Management, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Financial Performance Was Above Expectations

China Resources Beer announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 19, 2020, and the company's financial performance in the first half of the year exceeded market expectations.

The company had disclosed earlier in late-March that its revenue and EBIT in the first two months of FY 2020 were down -26% and -42% YoY, respectively, due to lockdown measures implemented in China in the earlier part of the year to contain the spread of COVID-19. China Resources Beer's decent 1H 2020 financial performance suggests that the company had staged a strong recovery in 2Q 2020. China Resources Beer's revenue decreased by -7.5% YoY from RMB18,825 million in 1H 2019 to RMB17,408 million in 1H 2020, while the company's net profit attributable to shareholders increased +11.1% YoY from RMB1,871 million to RMB2,079 million over the same period.

China Resources Beer's -7.5% YoY decline in its top line in 1H 2020 was attributable to a -5.3% YoY fall in sales volume to 6.039 million kiloliters and a -2.4% YoY decrease in average selling price to RMB2,882. The overall decline in sales volume for China Resources Beer in 1H 2020 is not unexpected given the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdown measures. But it is noteworthy that sales volume of the sub-high-end beer segment and above increased by +2.9% YoY, which helped to partially offset the -6.2% YoY decrease in sales volume of the mid- to high-end beer segment in the first half of the year. This suggests that China Resources Beer's premiumization strategy and optimization of the product mix have continued to deliver good results. The company attributed the lower average selling price on a YoY basis to the fact that "more regions of the Group implemented the sales with returnable bottles (which were sold at a lower price compared with non-returnable bottles)" in its 1H 2020 results announcement.

China Resources Beer's gross profit margin expanded by +260 basis points from 37.8% in 1H 2019 to 40.4% in 1H 2020. The company's gross profit margin expansion on a YoY basis in 1H 2020 is the result of a more favorable product mix (premiumization strategy) and capacity optimization. China Resources Beer's total number of brewery plants declined from 74 as of December 31, 2019 to 72 as of June 30, 2020, implying a net closure of two brewery plants in the first half of the year.

The company's gross margin expansion helped to more than offset the negative effects of operating leverage, resulting in an +11.1% YoY increase in net profit attributable to shareholders for China Resources Beer in 1H 2002.

Unfavorable Weather Conditions Pose Downside Earnings Risks For 2H 2020

Market consensus expects China Resources Beer's core net profit, excluding non-recurring items such as impairment loss on fixed assets and staff settlement expenses relating to production capacity optimization & organizational restructuring, to grow by +33% YoY in FY 2020. This points to a strong earnings recovery for China Resources Beer in 2H 2020.

Apart from the continued sales recovery that started in 2Q 2020, gross margin expansion is another key earnings growth driver for China Resources Beer. Sell-side analysts see China Resources Beer's gross profit margin increasing from 36.8% in FY 2019 to 38.8% and 40.3% in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

Notably, China Resources Beer highlighted at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 19, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) that the company's target is to achieve a gross profit margin on par with that of peer Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCPK:BDWBF) (OTCPK:BDWBY) [1876:HK] in five years' time. Budweiser APAC is the market leader in the premium beer segment in China, and its gross profit margin in FY 2019 was 53.3%. The company also added at its recent 1H 2020 results briefing that it targets to close two to four brewery plants every year.

On the flip side, floods and unfavorable weather conditions pose downside earnings risks for China Resources Beer in the second half of this year. The company disclosed at its 1H 2020 earnings call on August 19, 2020 that its flagship brand "Snow" has seen sales negatively affected by floods in its key markets like Sichuan, Hubei, Anhui and Jiangxi among others in 3Q 2020. But China Resources Beer stressed at the 1H 2020 results briefing that sales for 3Q 2020 should be stable while 4Q 2020 sales are expected to be higher on a YoY basis.

Another potential headwind for beer sales in China in the near-term is a colder winter. According to a September 29, 2020 Bloomberg article, "La Nina is likely to bring more cold weather to China during the autumn and winter." In the past, beer sales, especially those relating to on-premise consumption, have been lower during periods of cold weather.

Premiumization Strategy Is The Key Factor That Drives Company's Medium-Term Growth Prospects

Putting short-term factors aside, the success of China Resources Beer is the key factor that drives its medium-term growth prospects. Similar to many markets around the world, the beer market in China is relatively mature and beer volume on an overall basis is on a gradual decline, so premiumization is the most important growth driver for Chinese beer companies, including China Resources Beer.

China Resources Beer emphasized at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 19, 2020 that the company's focus is on growing its sales contribution of premium products with an average per-unit retail price of above RMB8.

There are positive signs in the first half of the year that suggest that China Resources Beer is making good progress with respect to the execution of its premiumization strategy. China Resources Beer disclosed at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that sales volume of its high-end brands Heineken and Super X grew in the double digits YoY in 1H 2020. More importantly, China Resources Beer estimated that its penetration of the nightlife channel in China has at least increased by +20% in 1H 2020; the nightlife channel is a key sales channel for the sales of premium and high-end products.

Valuation And Dividends

China Resources Beer trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 48.4 times and 34.5 times, respectively, based on its share price of HK$48.10 as of October 5, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' forward P/E multiples were 35.8 times and 33.9 times, respectively.

Sell-side analysts see China Resources Beer delivering ROEs of 13.1% and 16.8% for FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

China Resources Beer offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 0.7% and 1.1%, respectively. The company declared an interim dividend of RMB0.128 per share for 1H 2020, which represents a +7% YoY increase in absolute terms as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividend of RMB0.120 per share. Market consensus expects China Resources Beer's full-year dividends per share to grow from RMB0.165 in FY 2019 to RMB0.335 and RMB0.470 in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

As per the peer valuation comparison table below, China Resources Beer's consensus forward one-year or FY 2021 P/E multiple is roughly on par with its peers, although the company's consensus forward ROEs are relatively higher.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China Resources Beer

Stock Consensus Current Year P/E Consensus Forward One-Year P/E Consensus Current Year ROE Consensus Forward One-Year ROE Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited 55.6 34.0 6.8% 10.7% 0.7% 0.9% Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCPK:OTCPK:TSGTF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:TSGTY) [168:HK] 36.8 30.6 10.2% 11.5% 1.1% 1.3%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Resources Beer are unfavorable weather conditions having a larger-than-expected negative impact on beer sales in China in the near-term, and a failure to execute well on the company's product premiumization strategy.

Note that readers who choose to trade in China Resources Beer shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.