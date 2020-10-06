Though revenues will likely contract this year, I expect Evercore to maintain the dividend given its robust financial position and cash flows.

In Q2, advisory fees fell sharply as M&A activity was under strain, but other sources of revenue mitigated its impact on the top line.

Thanks to the remarkably favorable macro environment, Evercore’s 10-year revenue CAGR stands at over 19%, even despite the soft first half of 2020.

Before the coronavirus crisis, boutique investment banking firms were buoyed by the cornucopia of deals that yielded them massive fees, but this year, clobbered M&A activity amid the recession has put brakes on growth. For some time, heavyweights switched focus from inorganic growth to the scrupulous management of financial position and slimming down of redundant costs to become much leaner and more robust to weather the downturn. Thus, it was not a mere coincidence that those boutiques that generate the bulk of revenues from restructuring services have been shining, while others, more exposed to M&A activity, have been lagging this year, together with the overall embattled financial sector that has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by a solid margin.

Evercore Inc. (EVR), a New York-based independent investment banking advisory firm, has also been impacted, but it has fared far better than the sector, as the stock price is down only ~5.74% YTD.

While M&A activity swiftly lost steam and resulted in temporary revenue stasis, I believe EVR’s dividend looks safe given the optimal capital structure fortified by a weighty cash pile, meaningful margins, and copious FCF.

Thus, I reckon the 3.4% yielding stock is worth considering for income-focused investors. Besides, Wall Street is expecting its revenues to rebound sharply in 2021, which might give impetus to capital appreciation going forward.

Top line

Thanks to the remarkably favorable macro environment, Evercore’s 10-year revenue CAGR stands at over 19%, even despite the soft first half of 2020. After a decade of rampant growth, EVR evolved into a dominant player in the industry and ended the Q2 2020 with an 8.2% share of the advisory market, which makes it #4 after such salient players like Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan (JPM), and Morgan Stanley (MS), while in 2010, its market share was only 2.3% (slide 16).

However, we should delve a bit deeper into financials, considering that the CAGR masks some softness later in the decade. More specifically, 2019 had already been a bit weaker than previous outstanding years, as EVR’s total revenues fell 2.7%, because underwriting & investment banking fees were down 4.1%, which looked especially disappointing given in 2018, the top line growth was above 26%. Commenting on the 2019 performance, CEO Mr. Schlosstein said that:

... the number of deals declined globally by 7% last year and transactions generally took longer to close, both of which contributed to our modestly lower advisory fees.

Anyway, in 2020, M&A activity came almost to a grinding halt for a few weeks, as the global economy abruptly slid into a recession. According to the data from Refinitiv, the global announced M&A volume touched a nadir of $100 billion in April (slide 2) vs. $243 billion in March.

The market perfectly understood that lackluster M&A activity would take its toll on revenues of boutiques, thus it applied necessary discounts to their market values. Nevertheless, even in this harsh environment, there are a few winners that, due to their focus on restructuring and bankruptcies, are not simply recession-immune but even somewhat counter-cyclical. Business models like Houlihan Lokey (HLI) and PJT Partners (PJT) both generate substantial portions of revenues from restructuring advisory services.

The matter worth understanding is that even though Evercore's essential source of revenues is advisory fees (which accounted for 66% of the total in Q2 2020), the company has other revenue streams within its Investment Banking and Investment Management segments, which demonstrated resilient growth amid the pandemic and mitigated the effect of lackluster M&A activity on the top line. Some sources of revenue even rose meteorically, like underwriting fees, which were up 5.5x vs. 2Q19, while commissions revenue climbed 11% higher. As a result, a 24% contraction in advisory fees was largely offset, and total revenues were down only 4.5%.

Also, despite the downturn, the company secured its position as one of the market leaders, as in the first half of 2020, it "served as active bookrunner or co-manager on six of the ten largest U.S. IPOs," and it also was an advisor on three of the ten most significant global M&A transactions in H1 2020 (page 1).

What is more, a few mega-deals announced in August reinforce the thesis that the worst for the M&A market has likely passed. That chimes well with the findings of the recent Boston Consulting Group report, which suggests that "monthly M&A deal volume has already returned to the low end of the historically normal level."

However, though BCG believes the M&A market has turned the corner, Wall Street is anticipating EVR to cope with significant quarterly revenue contraction until Q3 2021. Anyway, I reckon that the top line contraction will likely not jeopardize the dividend given a few reasons I will discuss below.

Remarks on dividend sustainability

When discussing dividend sustainability, we should always take into account cash flows and financial position, which, if managed poorly, can jeopardize shareholder rewards even if revenues are on the rise. Let us begin with cash flows.

The essential thing to understand about EVR in the first place is that it is an asset-light business, which means almost all its operating cash flow is being converted into FCF. That, in turn, makes it a safer dividend pick than a stock from the energy, industrials, or materials sector, which have also fallen out of favor with investors this year, and consequently offer a few high-yield opportunities. Let me elaborate on that. There are two key revenue drivers: price and volume. For an energy company, in order to fuel volumes growth, it is essential to allocate massive funds to continuous exploration and development of oil & gas fields. Another wild card is commodity prices, which can easily shatter the growth story even if higher production is secured. Thus, FCF generation is an overly complex task for it.

The case of EVR is utterly different. Its revenues are dependent principally on the tempo of the global economy. The higher the business confidence, the better for the M&A advisory fees. It has no need to reinvest hefty cash flows into asset expansion to generate higher revenues going forward. Thus, its DPS is much more protected against the economic turmoil than the dividends of firms with much higher capital investment needs.

For example, in H1, EVR generated FCF of $89.1 million, which covered dividends paid 1.5x. By contrast, in 1H19, the company reported a net outflow because of hefty accrued compensation and benefits that ate into net cash flow. For a broader context, in 2019, the dividend was covered by FCF 6.6x.

With this in mind, let us discuss the balance sheet. The financial position of EVR is remarkably robust given the sub-zero net debt, which is a direct consequence of a weighty cash pile and, obviously, its low capital intensity and robust margins. The company's equity is almost entirely composed of cash (92%), while debt is covered by C&CA 2.6x.

Apart from that, EVR has a staggering Cash Return on Total Capital of 56%, thanks to its moderate level of debt and a 38% cash flow margin. Also, it is worth remarking on the company's exemplary quality of earnings. As far as 290% of the GAAP profit was converted into FCFE in the last twelve months.

The company has also been opportunistically repurchasing shares, utilizing its relatively cheap valuation and thus reducing funds necessary to cover future dividends.

Moreover, considering that after the soft 2020, 2021 will likely be much more buoyant regarding M&A activity, Wall Street's $1.86 billion consensus revenue estimate for the next year looks plausible. So, if the top line growth resumes in 2021, it is highly likely that EVR will consider increasing the payout.

Final thoughts and notes on valuation

Given a D+ Value Grade, Evercore appears to be overvalued when compared to the financial sector. However, if we delve a bit deeper and examine its valuation in greater detail, we will find out that the sector, which fell out of favor with investors due to rock-bottom rates that jeopardized profits, is itself evidently underappreciated. For instance, the sector's media Forward adjusted P/E is just 11.1x, while the IT sector has a 25.3x multiple. EVR is trading at 17.3x Forward non-GAAP P/E. So, I reckon the stock is reasonably valued.

To sum up, Evercore's dividend looks relatively secured given resilient cash flows and robust financial position. Price gains are also possible given revenue recuperation in the medium term.

