Goldilocks And The 3x Bulls

3x Bull ETFs replace selection risk with leverage, in a way that is relatively easy to exploit.

Goldilocks: not being extreme or not varying drastically between extremes... Dictionary.com

The Legend

Successful computational trading strategies have to be complex and focused on finite state return analysis. The developer's responsibility is to control complexity through abstraction.

The analysis presented here is derived from the third major rewrite of Specter/FF5. The rewrite addresses throughput and other technical issues resulting from combining multiple complex strategies.

Specter demonstrates that the underlying short term technical details of a single broad based market ETF are vastly more significant than any technical details focused on an individual equity. All equities in a given universe, share the same signals.

FF5 is a histogram analysis methodology that forces controlled complexity. In contradistinction, high level programming languages such as Python are weak in that they increase complexity without controlling it.

This article will analyze performance of the Semiconductor sector.

Semiconductor Buy and Hold

In computational applications, returns should be expressed as natural logs. Statisticians are generally neutral on the topic. Probably because they don't know how to make money either way. The return per $ invested is a number that humans can easily understand.

Goldilocks and Selection Risk

The big advantage of ETFs is that they mitigate selection risk. If an investor buys individual semiconductor equities, any return worse than the median is poor performance.

Note that the return for SMH is virtually equal to both the median natural log and median current value of 1 dollar invested.

Besides investing in individual equities and hoping the selection has a higher return than the median, an investor can increase leverage. SOXL is a way to replace selection risk with increased leverage.

Note that the SOXL return/$ for the period is $31.92, substantially outperforming SMH. That return is higher for all the individual equities except for NVDA which returned $39.05. An investor who selects a single individual equity has only a 1 in 14 chance of selecting NVDA at the start of the period. Note that an investor who divided her initial investment between NVDA and AMD did less well than investing the total amount in SOXL.

Market Timing Strategies

My previous articles have shown that the stock market can be timed with the proper application of computational power.

The efficacy of a strategy is best measured by a comparison of the return stream with buy and hold. A single return stream is not convincing evidence that a strategy works. The latest rewrite of Specter/FF5 facilitates in depth analysis of multiple strategies and return streams simultaneously.

The strategies are based on above/below and up/down details of various statistical indicators. The indicators used here are:

e = Exponential moving average. This is expressed as a positive or negative number based on the natural log of Weighted Price / Exponential Average. If weighted price is below the average the natural log is negative.

m = Simple moving average. Based on the natural log of Weighted Price / Simple Average.

r = Rate of change. Natural log of Current Weighted Price / n day Weighted Price.

Four lengths are calculated for each indicator: 3, 7, 13, and 21.

FF5 Signals

There are five basic signals for FF5 that can be stored as hex characters. Each signal is based on above/below or up/down conditions.

x0 - Weighted price is below both indicators, and both indicators are lower than yesterday.

x3 - Weighted price is below both indicators, and at least one indicator is higher than yesterday.

xM - Weighted price is above one indicator and below the other indicator.

xC - Weighted price is above both indicators, and at least one indicator is lower than yesterday.

xF - Weighted price is above both indicators, and both indicators are higher than yesterday.

A buy signal appears if today's signal is the same as yesterday's. xCF is also a buy signal. x00 is a buy signal, x03 is not. If there is a buy signal, the algorithm goes long at the close and will sell at the next day's close.

Specter/FF5 Performance

The table has 26 strategies in addition to Buy and Hold and is sorted by SMH returns expressed as current value (9/2/20 close) of each dollar invested.

Buy and Hold returns wind up about in the middle. This is a remarkably good showing for Buy and Hold compared to other sectors, mostly because this was a really good sector to buy and hold over the time period. Nonetheless the stronger strategies beat buy and hold consistently for all the equities and often by spectacular amounts.

The better performing strategies have the longer time frames (13 and 21 days versus 3 and 7).

SOXL does much better with the strategies than SMH. That is typical of the 3x Bulls. My guess is that structural deficiencies in the leveraged products can be exploited by sophisticated players. Imagine how well an investor who was able to stay awake during high school math would do.

Trend Following

Specter/FF5 will consistently outperform buy and hold except in markets with a strong uptrend. If the market is in an uptrend, there will theoretically be fewer Specter/FF5 buy signals than usual. In such cases, the investor should remain long, regardless of the signal.

The rewrite addressed issues arising from the complexity of combining Specter/FF5 with trend following. Trend following is now treated as a separate group of strategies.

The table is arranged by best overall results. Buy and Hold does best because it is long all the time. Even so, SOXL buy and hold is beaten several times by strategies that are in the market less than half of the trade days.

My previous articles used em3 for trend following, but the new structure facilitates a more sophisticated evaluation mechanism.

Specter/FF5 Performance with Trend Following

It turns out that despite the new competition, em3 still produces comparatively excellent trend following signals.

Every strategy beats buy and hold on every security with the rather peculiar exception of AVGO which did a little better with buy and hold than 4 (I think) of the 26.

SOXL return more than 10 times buy and hold on almost all the strategies. m7m13 returns well over 100 times buy and hold.

References

I have been describing my equity market research project on SeekingAlpha since July, 2019.

Finite State Accounting provides an overview of the architectural orientation of the analysis. An important concept is, we are equally interested in equity performance under all conditions.

Specter: A Finite State Trading Strategy proposed that an individual equity's price movement is directly related to the technical condition of the overall market. The article demonstrated that overall technical market conditions vastly outweigh the technical conditions of a specific equity.

Understanding Complex Strategies With FoxForce5 describes a hexadecimal framework to support complex finite state gate logic. The strength of the framework was demonstrated with both Specter and vanilla signals.

FoxForce5: A Force To Be Reckoned With showed how Specter/FF5 consistently beats buy and hold returns over long time periods on all major sector ETFs.

Adjusting Strategies For Underlying Market Conditions described a simple methodology to determine whether an uptrend exists powerful enough to override default flat strategy decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.