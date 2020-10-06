DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Open Season on Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) can now, we are sure, be described as a storied stock. In just three years the stock has flown high, entered an uncontrolled descent, and regained control just before impact with its creditors. If stocks weren't so boring, you could make a movie out of it.

We've written extensively on the stock both here and within our 'Marketplace' subscription service here on Seeking Alpha. We have also owned the stock from time to time (including at present) on a personal account basis and it's a name which has been very good to us. You can walk through the history of the stock step by step in our coverage notes linked above but the key message for right now is that having taken a very good look into that inky-black abyss, the new management team (appointed January 2019 when things were looking pretty bleak) has delivered a grade-A performance on multiple levels. We've said this many times before but the crowning glory of the team's achievement was a very minor technical matter - when selling the MDA division for $750m in Q4 2019, they excluded 'pandemic' from the list of reasons the buyer could walk away. Which meant that come Q1 2020 when everyone was diving for cover and trying to get out of previously-agreed deals, MAXR's sale completed. The market didn't believe it would complete - despite the company telling the market loud and clear that it would - and this proved to be a wonderful buying opportunity in the stock, as we wrote at the time.

One of the management team's moves that we criticized loudly was the adoption of what is euphemistically termed the "Tax Benefit Preservation Plan". You don't have to read very far in this apparently tax-focused document to see the phrase, "...The NOL Plan is intended to act as a deterrent to any person acquiring shares of the Company’s stock exceeding 4.9% without the approval of our Board." The tax plan was a poison pill that led to heavy dilution of any new shareholder amassing a 5%+ share of the common stock without prior board approval. Now, we did not like this at the time and we stand by that view. We declare a prejudice in this matter. Given a long history of investing be it on an institutional or personal basis, we have a very shareholder-focused perspective. In our book - actually in all the books - shareholders are the owners of the company, and the board of directors is there to act on behalf of the owners, in addition to other duties, fiduciary and otherwise. So a plan that says the board gets to decide what happens in the shareholder base in a publicly-traded stock? That we do not like. Elevates the board's preferences far too high in the stack for our liking. We said this a lot at the time and got shouted down on every forum going. We stand by our view.

Fortunately the poison pill expires today - see p3 of that last link. And, even better, MAXR is in very good shape. The ghouls lurking around the liabilities side of the balance sheet have been escorted outside the city gates and a wall built which they are unlikely to be able to scale. Revenue is growing, the revenue mix shifting toward high margin recurring services, and the company is even managing to sell some bespoke-built monolithic flying modems aka. comms satellites. And this new management team does seem to understand that hardware gross margin can be positive if you try. In short - all good.

Smoother Sailing From Here?

Here's a quick snapshot from our internal financial model on MAXR. This is all on a pro-forma basis ie. it treats the business as if the completion of the MDA divisional sale took place on 31 December 2019. We make some guesses about how Q3 and Q4 this year might play out. We don't say these are likely to be particularly accurate - our approach isn't to try to second-guess Q3 and Q4 EPS - we're looking longer term and making some estimates as to multi-year evolution & we use these near term measures to try to make sensible projections for 2021 and beyond. The reason to include this table is to show how much progress the current management team is making. Look at how gross margin improves from 2019A to 2020E; check the EBITDA margin improvement (note, this is our own definition of EBITDA, being GAAP operating income + depreciation & amortization + stock-based comp - it's not the same as MAXR's 'Adjusted EBITDA' although it's directionally similar); and look at what we think will happen to unlevered pretax free cashflow - we think it can turn positive for the FY12/20 full year. That's remarkable given where the company has been recently.

Source: Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

So - the company is we believe set for a successful independent future. Now everyone is a genius and declares that this was inevitable given factors A through Z but the fact is it wasn't inevitable, the company had real problems bequeathed to it by the previous, acquisition-hungry and leverage-blind management team, but the new team have gotten hold of those difficulties and executed a successful turnaround.

Now things get kind of boring. To make money from here the game changes for MAXR's management team and shareholders. The team have to show up to work, chop wood, and go home. Eat. Sleep. Wake up. Shower. Go to work. Chop wood. Go home. Eat. Sleep. Repeat for four years until the balance sheet gets down to net leverage of say 3x TTM EBITDA or less, then consider paying a proper dividend or making a big game changing acquisition. But - seriously - three years is a long time to be that bored. Because let's face it, going to work and just, er, doing work, is pretty boring. Going to work with your hair on fire and battling balance sheet ghouls, fretting customers, freaked-out shareholders, prowling bottom-feeder acquirors ... that's a lot more fun. Now, all Jablonsky and co have to do all day is chant, "Iridium (IRDM). Make - like - IRDM. Sell more. Spend less. Reduce capex. Collect cash faster. Pay down debt". Yawn, right?

And for shareholders? We feel good about gradual value accumulation from here. Earnings good, stock up. Miss a number, stock down. A little volatile still. But more up than down we think. So, a nice long term hold, capable of getting to $45 or so by itself in our opinion.

Form An Orderly Queue

MAXR is in possession of that most desirous of market positions, a temporary monopoly. It's the go-to company for security-cleared Earth imaging and analytics. There are challengers aplenty - Spire, Planet, BlackSky - they all have their niches, and they're all growing - but MAXR is where you go to find large, long-running contracts with the more alarming kinds of Federal agencies. In addition, the company's hardware division shows every sign of being able to build its own remote sensing satellites - the 'Legion' constellation - due to launch from 2021 onwards.

If you've turned on the TV or Twitter or anything else in the last year or so and considered the US' place in the world, you'll know that strategic tensions with China are rising. This isn't due to trade friction - on the contrary, trade friction was merely the first symptom of China's rising claim on the US' economic crown. The second symptom is the slowly-growing rivalry between the nations in space. Just like in the 1950s and 1960s, if you want to put on a show of muscle on Earth, show it in space first. This is why you see the new SLS rocket in the US being pushed so hard by NASA, and it's why you see China landing a probe on the far side of the Moon, where no US Moon landing has ever visited. We should be grateful that derring-do in space has long been adopted as a proxy for skirmishes on Earth - much safer for those of us who remain Earthbound.

The group of leading US defense prime contractors have seen their stocks languish of late. The market believes - incorrectly in our view - that a Biden Administration will necessarily be bad for defense spending, and as a result these stocks have not moved up with the general market as the election approaches and the indices climb - in case Biden wins, we think. As a result, on fundamentals, many such names are looking very good value indeed - Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) in particular, since each is about to enjoy the fruits of US nuclear renewal spending. We think the major players in the defense sector are ready to commit major dollars to space spending, since space is where the next theater of Earthly conflict will first be played out. And since the major customer for US space companies is the US government, nothing moves very quickly - the time from newly-developed product to large orders is measured in years, sometimes decades. So that lends itself to expanding through acquisition rather than organic product development. And if you want to buy substantial revenues in space, there's really only one player that is going to move the needle for you - and that's MAXR.

So we expect that the expiry of the poison pill will see a queue of M&A advisors of all kinds beating a path to the door of the likes of Lockheed Martin (LMT), NOC, and L3Harris, to pitch the acquisition of MAXR.

LMT, a $116bn defense behemoth already responsible for large parts of the US space program (currently manufacturing at least six Orion capsules for the next Moon missions atop an SLS rocket), got its big break in space by acquiring Martin Marietta, as we wrote some time ago. MAXR would slot right into the portfolio, though there could be some bad blood following the on-orbit failure of that LMT-built WorldView-4 satellite costing MAXR a goodly chunk of earnings.

NOC, a smaller player at a mere $64bn EV, set the tone for space acquisitions recently with its successful $10bn acquisition of Orbital-ATK. That deal has in our view performed very very well for NOC and we anticipate more such acquisitions would be welcome.

Finally L3Harris (LHX), a $42bn serial acquirer, has set its heart on becoming, as they say often on their earnings calls, "the sixth prime" contractor to the Federal government. Skilled at complex acquisitions, and winning increasing amounts of business in the space sector, we believe LHX could be a real player in the tussle to acquire MAXR.

MAXR, naturally enough, has been added to our new "M&A Hit List" of companies that we believe are likely to be acquired in the next 12-24 months. The stock offers plenty of upside by itself, in our view, and a sale of the company could generate a still stronger return for MAXR investors. We think a sale at up to $60 is possible with sufficient strategic competition between potential buyers. Risk-hungry buyers may move prior to the launch of the new Legion satellites; the more staid will likely wait. Or perhaps a newly wealthy SPAC will come along to buy MAXR outright ahead of the launch program, in order to sell a couple months in. We do not know. But we do believe very strongly that MAXR is a hot ticket in the cold of space.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 5 October 2020.

To learn more about our popular, growing 'Marketplace' service, click here. We provide: Real-time coverage of the key cloud software and space stocks.

Long-term fundamentals-based investment ideas, short-term "Mouse Raid" chart-based trading ideas.

New "M&A Hit List" of potential acquisition targets.



Vibrant, friendly chatroom.



Real-money commitment. We invest in every pick in the service. Trade alerts mean you can place the trades before we do.

Two-week free trial. Prices will rise for new members on 1 November when our "M&A Hit List" goes fully live. Start your trial now to lock in the current price. Learn more & take your free trial here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AJRD, MAXR. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research staff hold personal account long position(s) in AJRD and MAXR.