50 Weeks Of Dividends From 20 Companies Yielding 5.69% - The Blueprint

Yes, you read the title of this article correctly. If you were to purchase one share of each of the twenty companies which I reference throughout this article you would generate fifty weeks of dividend income in 2021. One share of each company would cost $735.91 resulting in combined annual dividends totaling $41.87 for a 5.69% combined dividend yield.

Anyone who has never read an article I have written on Seeking Alpha knows that I love dividends. I have a section of my portfolio dedicated to dividend paying companies. I am thirty-nine and I reinvest (DRIP) all dividends paid to my accounts. Once my wife and I both retire I plan on discontinuing DRIP and taking the dividend payouts in cash instead of stock. This will allow us to generate an additional stream of revenue which doesn’t disappear when we decide to retire. Our goal is to generate enough cash from dividends to substantially offset the loss of income in retirement and pay all of our living expenses from taxes to the utility bills. I have been told two common themes consistently by friends and family members who have retired and traveled down this road. Dividends absolutely work and have a massive positive effect on income in retirement years and that they wish they started investing in dividend paying stocks at an earlier age.

Previously I have written about my dividend portfolio and how I had it set up to generate dividends on a monthly basis. During a conversation with two people who I discuss investing ideas with quite frequently made me question if weekly dividend income was a possibility. Then I wondered if I could create a blueprint for weekly income based on dividend companies I currently own and companies I would actually consider adding to my portfolio. Seeking Alpha has fantastic research capabilities and I utilized the dividend history section for each company I researched to determine the date each of their dividends would be paid in 2021. As an example I looked up AT&T’s (T) dividend history and determined that in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 T paid its first dividend of the year on 2/1 and in 2020 the dividend was paid on 2/3. Based on this data it is assumed the first dividend paid by T in 2021 will occur the week of 1/31 which spans from 1/31 to 2/6.

During my research process I was able to develop a list of twenty companies which will pay dividends across fifty weeks in 2021 if you were to own just one share in each company. In twenty-three of the fifty weeks you would receive multiple dividends from this hypothetical portfolio. Two of the weeks four dividends would be paid, eleven of the weeks three dividends would be paid, ten of the weeks two dividends would be paid and in the remaining twenty-seven weeks one dividend would be paid per week. These twenty companies would produce eighty-eight dividends throughout 2021. If you’re looking to generate dividends from your portfolio this is an interesting model to take into consideration.

The 20-stock blueprint which will generate 88 dividends across 50 weeks in 2021

I constructed a portfolio of twenty dividend paying stocks which pay their dividends on a monthly or quarterly basis. This group of stocks is not intended to be a dividend aristocrat list or an equivalent of any other group of stocks. This is simply a blueprint based on companies I am currently a shareholder of and companies I would consider adding to my dividend portfolio. There are many ways to achieve fifty weeks of dividend income and these companies could be switched out for other equities or a combination of equities and funds.

I wanted to make sure this group of stocks were well rounded, so I included many different industries which include Communication Services, Consumer Staples, Energy, Financials, Healthcare, Information Technology, Materials, Real Estate Investment Trusts, and Utilities. The table below provides each of the company's names, the industry they operate in, their ticker symbol, the stock price at the close of the bell on 10/2/20, the annual dividend or distribution it pays and its annual yield.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha & TD Ameritrade)

The Weekly Schedule

The table I constructed below illustrates which week each dividend will be paid throughout 2021 based on each company’s previous payout dates. Everything is separated and color coded so each week, month and quarter is identified. Given the constraint I applied for this example, purchasing exactly one share of each of the twenty stocks the first month of each quarter has the fewest dividends being paid. Of the twenty-seven weeks which have only single payments fourteen of these payments occur during the first month of each quarter. The second and third months of each quarter are where most of the payments will occur. Thirty three payments will occur in the second month of each quarter and thirty four payments will occur in the third month of each quarter.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Monthly Income Generator assuming 100 shares of each stock

In the chart below I plugged each of the companies into a monthly income estimator. I used one hundred shares for each company because that was the number which was automatically populated so I left it instead of changing it twenty times. Hypothetically if you were to purchase one hundred shares of each company in the table above the initial investment would be $73,581. This investment would generate $4,187 in dividend income which is a 5.69% yield. Your average monthly income would be $348.92 with March being your most lucrative month as around $600 would be paid.

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

Which of these companies do I currently own and which companies am I considering as the next additions in my dividend portfolio?

Currently I am a shareholder of Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO), Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI), AT&T (T), Energy Transfer Partners LP (ET), BP P.L.C (BP), Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD), and AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). I have owned most of these companies for a while now and have added to ET over the past six months as its unit price has been decimated.

I would like to own all of the companies from the twenty I selected for this article but I can’t purchase everything at once. The two companies I plan on adding to my dividend portfolio next are NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) and Southern Company (SO). Due to the fundamental shift in the global energy mix NEP and SO will provide exposure to this sector while providing dividends to my portfolio. Regardless of when net-zero emissions occur it's undeniable that renewable energy is gaining in popularity and energy companies will need to adapt. I think NEP and SO are two names investors can get behind as energy gets increasingly green.

As some of you know I am a huge fan of BP’s annual energy outlook as it provides great statistics, research and projections about the current and future state of energy. The 2020 edition of BP’s Energy Outlook was published recently and it reinforces two key trends in energy. The first trend is that the demand for electricity continues to grow as the world continues to electrify. The second trend is that renewables will continue to increase its share of the global energy mix. The global population is expected to increase from our current state of 7.8 billion to 10 billion in the year 2057. The U.S Energy Information Administration is projecting that the GDP in countries which are not part of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will grow by 3.8% annually and countries which are part of the OECD will grow by 1.5% annually. The Brookings Institution is projecting that by 2030 the middle class will expand by 1.7 billion people to 4.9 billion from 3.2 billion.

In the research I have conducted all signs point to the global population expanding, the demand for energy increasing and renewables playing a key role in the future of energy. BP illustrated three scenarios for 2050 and even in their business as usual scenario the renewables will recognize tremendous growth as it will account for roughly 22% of the global energy mix. In BP’s net zero scenario renewables account for 60% of the global energy mix. Renewables today account for less than 5% of the global energy mix so it is safe to say we will witness a rapid adaptation of renewable energy. NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) and Southern Company (SO) are my top two picks to add.

(Source: BP Energy Outlook 2020 Edition)

(Source: BP Energy Outlook 2020 Edition)

NEP is a growth oriented limited partnership formed by NextEra Energy (NEE). NEP is a diversified clean energy company with interests in wind and solar farms and natural gas infrastructure in the United States. NEP’s projects generate 5,330 MW of renewable of which 4,575 comes from wind farms and 750 MW is generated from solar farms. NEP also has 4.3 Bcf of natural gas pipeline capacity through 727 miles of pipelines. 3.5 Bcf of this capacity is currently under contract. NEP started paying a dividend at the end of 2014 and has increased its dividend on an annual basis for the past five years. Its dividend has grown by 208% since inception.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

SO is one of the largest utility companies in the United States which serves more than nine million customers. Through its subsidiaries SO is a leading distributed energy infrastructure company providing energy to customers in three states, natural gas distribution throughout four states and wholesale energy generation to customers throughout the United States. Utilities are an essential part of America’s infrastructure providing the transmission of energy to keep the lights on. It's improbable that utility companies will disappear and the barriers of entry are absolutely immense making new competition scarce.

Renewables are going to play a huge role in the future energy mix and SO is on the forefront of incorporation renewable sources into its energy generation infrastructure. SO is committed to net zero emissions or as close to it as possible by 2050. In April of 2018 SO outlined its plan based off its 2007 greenhouse gas emissions to get to net zero. In 2017 SO achieved reducing its footprint by 36% and plans to have reduced its footprint by 50% by 2030. Across SO’s utilities they have incorporated more than 9,000 MW of energy from renewable sources and expect to add approximately 4,400 additional MW’s of energy from renewables by 2024. SO expects to have more than 14,000 MW’s of energy from renewables flowing through their grid by 2024. SO has also announced that they will convert 50% of its vehicle fleet to electric vehicles by 2030. With the projections from BP, SO is capitalizing on the renewable trends and these investments should be looked favorably upon as clean energy becomes increasingly important to more people.

For the past seventy-two years SO has paid a quarterly dividend. Its quarterly dividend started in March of 1948 at $0.0375 cents and has grown to $0.64 on a quarterly basis. For the past nineteen years SO has provided consecutive dividend growth on an annual basis. It's hard to agree with SO’s track record as it shows incredible stability and substantial growth. Between SO incorporating renewables into its energy mix and the history behind its dividend SO is certainly a top candidate to enter my dividend portfolio.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

2021 quarterly updates

If you have enjoyed this article and find it to be an interesting idea I plan on writing four updates to this in 2021. I am going to track the progress of these twenty stocks as an actual portfolio and see how it fairs against the S&P 500 and a high yield dividend fund. The start date will be January 1st 2021. I will set up a mock portfolio of these twenty companies and allocate ten shares to each one. The S&P portfolio will contain shares of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and the high dividend yield fund consist of the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). I will allocate the same value in shares to both VOO and VYM. I will track the dividends paid in each of the three portfolios and reinvest the shares on the payout dates with the closing price for the day. The follow up articles will discuss how each company is doing compared to the S&P, how the portfolio is doing against the S&P and analyze the weekly dividend income. Since I am a shareholder of VOO and VYM it will be interesting to see if picking twenty companies such as the ones in this article can produce the same overall appreciation and if they don’t will the weekly dividend income make up the lost appreciation? Obviously the goal of this article wasn’t to beat the S&P or any specific fund but I am interested to see how it does against these as benchmarks.

Conclusion

Fifty weeks of dividend income in 2021 is attainable by owning as few as one share of the twenty companies from this article with a forward yield of 5.69%. My long-term plan is to add more companies to my dividend portfolio and continue to reinvest the dividends until I retire which is roughly thirty-one more years. By reinvesting the dividends I can allow them to compound and generate additional income each time they are paid out. This type of strategy can be implemented using countless combinations of equities or a mixture of funds and equities. The companies I listed in this article may not be a good fit for everyone’s investing goals and are simply used as an example of how to generate fifty weeks of dividend income in 2021 from companies I like. Please remember to do your research and ask your accountant about the tax implications before investing in an MLP or LP companies. In most cases MLP’s and LP’s issue 1099 or K1 forms at the end of the year for their distributions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, ET, BP, STWD, AGNC, CSCO, OHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.