Its main competitor ChargePoint is a much larger company than Blink and will go public soon via a reverse merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp.

(Pexels)

One of the many extreme occurrences in 2020 has been the tremendous performance of electric vehicle companies. Tesla (TSLA) has led the way with a nearly 400% share-price increase this year with many of its smaller competitors seeing even better performance. Of course, extreme demand for investment often brings mistakes and scandals as is now playing out in Nikola (NKLA) which has lost two-thirds of its value since June.

Similar extreme volatility is seen in companies in the EV space that do not directly sell vehicles such as the charging company Blink (BLNK). The stock is up nearly 500% this year as investors bet an eventual surge in EV sales will bring greater demand for charging stations.

The company currently has 15K+ charging stations across the U.S as well as residential units. In many instances, these stations are owned by Blink with some of the revenue being shared with the location owner while in other instances it is owned by the host, and Blink simply charges service fees. So far the company has been unable to see positive cash-flow from this business model and has seen cash-flow trend lower in recent years.

Despite that, many investors are interested in Blink due to its large potential total addressable market which is based on extremely strong forecasted EV sales over the next decade. Still, competition is very high and Blink is not the dominant company in the industry. ChargePoint, which is expected to go public soon, is a magnitude larger. This opens the door for a potentially significant decline in BLNK.

Is BLNK's Valuation Justifiable?

BLNK's market capitalization is currently $337M and the company only generated $1.5M in sales last quarter which is an extremely low figure. Even more, its operating cash-flow has been chronically negative and on the decline for years. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Blink's revenue growth since 2015 is not great considering the tremendous growth in EV's. It is still unclear if the company's underlying business model can be profitable considering they're selling products at prices that push margins into negative territory. The company rose considerably in September since it announced 539 EV charger sales, but if more sales mean more losses then the company will run out of cash.

Indeed, Blink is very low on cash and its working capital has declined back toward essentially zero. This means the company will need to either borrow money or more likely, dilute shares in order to stay afloat. As you can see below, the company has already been diluting at a very rapid pace over the past few months in order to raise cash:

Data by YCharts

There are few doubts that demand for EV charging stations will rise over the next decade. However, if Blink is stuck with a money-losing business model that forces it to constantly dilute shares, it is not worth investing in and is unlikely to result in positive returns. Occasionally, strong growth can offset a poor cash-flow business model, but Blink's growth is nothing to write home about. Put simply, it is a very expensive stock with little fundamentals to show for it.

Can Blink Beat the Competition?

Compared to peers, Blink is not a large player in the EV charging space. Its major competitor Chargepoint has over 110K stations globally and is expected to be valued at $2.4B, making a significantly larger company than Blink. The company also has significant relationships with major government institutions and corporations.

Importantly, there are also allegations that Blink's charging network is much smaller than it implies. There is currently a class-action lawsuit that claims the majority of Blink's stations are damaged, neglected, or non-functional. This lawsuit was opened in August and caused the stock to decline by 22%. The motion-deadline is October 23rd, 2020, so this may create significant volatility for BLNK. Some of these claims are corroborated by customer reviews which are generally very poor for Blink's charging stations.

It is unclear where this lawsuit will go, but the allegations alone limit Blink's growth potential since it may discourage municipalities and businesses from adopting Blink's stations. Market-share is important at this stage since it allows these corporations to garner greater institutional support and builds their brand, leading to more growth. Today, Blink appears to be clearly losing market share to its larger competitors.

The Bottom Line

The Electric Vehicle industry will likely see strong growth over the coming years, particularly with aggressive policy actions from states like California. That said, the growth of EV is not enough to make BLNK as a worthwhile investment. The company is extremely expensive and trades at a staggering 66X revenue. It has not managed significant revenue growth. It does not operate under a positive-cash-flow business model and is dependent on equity dilution.

Most importantly, Blink does not seem to be the likely industry leader. Its operable charging stations may be overstated and have generally poor consumer reviews. ChargePoint will likely go public soon via a reserve merger with Switchback Energy Acqusiutions Corp (SBE). ChargePoint is in a much stronger position than Blink and this capital infusion may give it the ability to take significant market share. Still, I would not buy ChargePoint as even it seems to be a bit overvalued.

Given the situation, I believe BLNK is a short opportunity. The stock is back near its long-term high where it is likely to meet significant resistance. Negative catalysts include ChargePoint going public and potential legal action regarding its charging station network size. Considering its extreme valuation, lack of working capital, and negative cash-flow it could easily decline back to January levels which are over 80% below its current price, if not lower. I would not go buy the stock at any price unless its situation changed significantly.

Now, there are a lot of speculators shorting the stock which have pushed its short percentage up to nearly 15% as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

This does open the door for the possibility of a short-squeeze if the stock rises above $12-$13 which are likely stop-loss levels. Personally, I believe this is unlikely given the situation, but it is a risk to consider when short-selling the company. Overall, I believe it is a very solid short-selling opportunity and I may short the company over the next 72 hrs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BLNK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.