This article will discuss whether or not this increase in organic growth provides an opportunity for investors.

Organic sales were up 7.5% in Q1 and decelerated to 5.5% in Q2, with both quarters being significantly above yoy results.

It was not much of a surprise that essential consumer staples producer Colgate-Palmolive (CL) experienced an increase in sales over the COVID-19 impacted first six months of 2020. That - combined with an increase in gross margins due to accepted price increases - led to an excellent first half of the year across CL's global enterprise. Let's see if that makes the stock a buy.

Earnings

In the Q2 EPS report, Colgate-Palmolive earned $0.74/share - up 9% from the $0.68/share earned in Q2 of 2019. While organic sales growth grew a healthy 5.5%, note that net sales were up only 1%. As a result, the growth in earnings was more levered to an increase in gross margins to 60.8% (+110 basis points) due to a 3.5% increase in pricing. For the first six months of the year, EPS is up 18% to $1.57/share from $1.33/share in the first six months of 2019. That's because COVID-19 has accelerated organic growth (see graphic below) and, as just mentioned, price increases are driving gross margins higher.

For Q2, Colgate delivered $1.79 billion in free cash flow, up over a half-billion dollars from Q2 in 2019 ($1.25 billion).

Note that the excellent Q2 results were despite a 6% drag on growth due to emerging market currency movements. But the company does seem to have some issues in emerging markets, where it experienced significant comparable yoy net sales losses during Q2 in places like Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa:

It's All About Toothpaste

The company's new "Colgate Total Brand" initiative appears to be bearing fruit as increased advertising promotes the new "Total" toothpaste's improved ability to fight bad breath and bacteria while also being gentler on sensitive teeth. Meantime, "Colgate 360" promotes "micro molecules reach deep for gum nourishment" while "Colgate Optical White Renewal" promises to "remove 10 years of yellow stain" with twice-daily brushing for 4 weeks.

All this toothpaste talk might seem really boring (and it is, consumer staples stocks typically are), but note what CEO Noel Wallace said during the Q2 conference call:

"We are delivering premium innovation in the quarter as well. You will hear me talk a little bit about the success of Optic White Renewal which is our highest price point toothpaste here in the U.S. have been a great success."

And:

"Premiumization has been a big part. I mentioned earlier in the call, we do roughly 50% of our toothpaste business in mid-price and another 25% in value and the balance in premium. And if you take the premium, the fastest growing part of the market has been the ultra-premium where we have not competed. The launch of Optic While Renewal is an example at $7 taking that bundle and moving that around the world is an opportunity for us."

In general, I would characterize Colgate's initiatives in toothpaste to be opportunities in both market-share gain and premium pricing.

Balance Sheet

Colgate-Palmolive has an AA rated credit rating, has $7.4 billion in debt, and had $997 million in cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 - that's up over $130 million from $863 million in Q2 FY19. Leverage is less than 2x trailing TTM EBITDA. The company is rock-solid.

Shareholder Returns

Colgate has paid a dividend for 125 years and has raised it for 58 straight years. For Q2, the company raised the quarterly dividend a penny to $0.44, which seems relatively modest considering the significant increase in FCF and earnings.

The company still has ~$3.1 billion remaining on a share buyback authorization, but did not repurchase any shares in Q2. Note CL bought back $1.2 billion in stock during both 2018 and 2019, and $222 million in Q1. I suspect the company will begin repurchasing shares in Q3 and Q4 given a bit more insight into consumer spending now that we are more than 6 months into the global pandemic.

Valuation

At $77, Colgate is trading at a P/E of 26 based on a 2020 EPS estimate of $3/share. The forward yield is 2.3%.

That seems rich in comparison to peer Kimberly-Clark (KMB), which yields 3% (significantly above the S&P 500 average of 1.78%) and has a P/E of 19.8 (significantly lower than the S&P 500 average of 28.78x).

Summary & Conclusions

Colgate-Palmolive is performing very well through the global pandemic with growing organic sales and expanding margins due to price increases. However, the company appears to be struggling a bit in emerging markets. Meantime, the market appears to have already rewarded the stock for its first 6 months' performance as it trades at a significant premium to peer Kimberly-Clark.

Colgate-Palmolive is a top-10 holding in the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) - see Play Defense With Consumer Staples EFT. The XLP ETF offers investors a more broadly diversified way to play the sector as compared to a single consumer staples stock like Colgate-Palmolive, but note the dividend yield - at 2.3% - is slightly lower than the XLP's 2.5%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.