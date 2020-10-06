On Friday, October 9, the US Department of Agriculture will release its October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The USDA's monthly missive is the gold standard for producers and consumers of many of the commodities that feed the world.

The three leading grain prices have been trending higher since August. The mid-August derecho that caused some crop damage was a reminder of the fury of Mother Nature. The USDA's latest September stockpile report was bullish for soybeans, corn, and wheat.

As the chart highlights, corn, bean, and wheat quarterly stockpiles were below trade estimates, which lifted the prices of the grains and oilseed.

As we head into the October WASDE report, the 2020 harvest is in full swing. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) tracks the prices of the agricultural products that trade on the CBOT division of the CME.

Soybeans are trending higher

Nearby November soybean futures have been making higher lows and higher highs since the April 2020 $8.31 low.

The daily chart highlights that the oilseed futures took off on the upside following the mid-August derecho that swept across the US grain belt. After reaching a high of $10.4675 on September 18, the price corrected below $10 until the USDA released its quarterly grain stock data. The 523 million bushels of stocks, below the average estimate of 576 million bushels, pushed the price back above the $10 level. November beans were trading at the $10.20 level on Monday, October 5, as the market awaits Friday's WASDE report.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were just above neutral readings. Open interest has been rising steadily with the price of soybeans. The metric moved above one million contracts on October 2, which is a new record high. Rising open interest and higher prices tend to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. Daily historical volatility rose to a high of over 24.5% in late September but pulled back to below 19% on October 5. The metric steadily rose in September.

The beans are going into the WASDE report during the height of the harvest season in bullish mode.

Bullish price action in corn and ethanol

Nearby December corn reached a low of $3.20 per bushel on August 4. Since then, the price has been moving steadily higher. As with the beans, the mid-August derecho lifted corn's price, which has made higher lows and higher highs over the past two months.

The daily chart illustrates the corn market's rise, which made its most recent high on October 1 at $3.8550 per bushel. December corn traded at its highest price since early March 2020 during the height of the 2020 harvest season. The market had expected corn inventories to be at the 2.25-billion-bushel level, but the USDA said they were lower at 1.995 billion bushels. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral readings on October 5. The total number of open long and short positions in the CBOT corn futures market rose from a low of 1.354 million to 1.544 million contracts since late August. The price increase while the metric climbs is a bullish technical sign for the corn market. Daily historical volatility has also been working higher as daily price ranges expand. The metric was sitting at around 23.5% on October 5. The trend in corn remains higher as the market now waits to hear from the USDA on Friday.

Meanwhile, ethanol prices have been moving higher since April.

The weekly chart shows that the ethanol price has moved from 79.9 cents to $1.40. At $1.39 on October 5, the biofuel was trading just below the high. Corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol in the US, so a higher price for ethanol is a bullish factor for the corn futures market.

Wheat is moving close to technical resistance

December wheat futures traded to a high for 2020 in January when the price reached $5.9950 per bushel. The contract hit a low for this year at $4.795 in late June and has made higher lows and higher highs over the past three months.

The chart shows that the latest peak in December soft red winter wheat futures contract came on October 5 at $5.8775 per bushel. The average estimate for wheat stockpiles was 2.242 billion bushels. The USDA's quarterly number at 2.159 billion was supportive data for the wheat futures market.

Price momentum and relative strength metrics were rising above neutral conditions on October 5. Open interest has been steady at around 394,276 contract level. Since early September, the metric has not strayed much from that level when it rose from a low of approximately 347,000 contracts in late August. Daily historical volatility rose to a high of 43.6% on September 30 after hitting a low of below 15% in mid-September. The price variance metric was at just below 33% on October 5. Wheat has been in bullish mode since late June, with its latest high approaching the peak for this year.

Cotton is steady at over the 65 cents per pound level

December cotton futures fell to a low of 50.18 cents per pound in early April as risk-off conditions gripped markets. The continuous contract low was at 48.35 per pound.

The chart shows that cotton has been taking the stairs higher over the past six months, with the latest high coming on October 5 at 67.14 cents, the highest level since late February. Open interest has been rising with the price of cotton, moving from a low of below 159,000 contracts in late June to almost 225,000 on October 2. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were sitting at just above neutral readings, given the slow and steady rise in the cotton price. Daily historical volatility at 8.28% was at the lowest level since January, as cotton has been crawling higher.

The cotton market will now wait for the latest supply and demand data from the USDA on Friday. In the September report, the USDA reported lower production and ending stocks in the US, and declining global inventories, which supported the price of the fluffy fiber futures.

Meats are steady as production suffers from COVID-19

Animal protein prices have also been in bullish mode since reaching lows earlier this year. The cattle and hog markets suffered from shutdowns and slowdowns at processing plants during the spring of 2020. Prices plunged for producers as they had nowhere to send their animals. However, consumers experienced shortages and higher prices because of the lack of supplies.

The markets have normalized over the past months and continue to display strength, even though we are now in the offseason for demand. The offseason typically begins in early September, but 2020 is anything but an ordinary year.

The daily chart of December live cattle futures shows that the price of beef hit a low of 89.25 cents per pound in early April. The continuous contract fell to a low of 81.45 cents. Since then, the price has made higher lows and higher highs, reaching a peak of $1.14025 on August 19. The live cattle were trading not far below the high at just under $1.12 on October 5. Open interest has been gently rising with the price of the beef futures, moving from 257,073 in mid-July to 294,737 contracts on October 2. The slow stochastic and relative strength metrics were slightly above neutral readings on October 5. Daily historical volatility at 11.62% has been flatlining as the price ranges have been narrow in the live cattle futures market.

Meanwhile, pork futures have been volatile and moving higher since early April.

The daily chart of December lean hog futures shows that the price fell to a low of 47.25 cents per pound in early April. The continuous contract low was at 37 cents, the lowest since 2002.

Since April, December hogs made higher lows through July, and broke out to the upside in August, reaching a peak of 67.10 cents on September 14. The high in the continuous contract was at 75.425 cents last month. December hog prices corrected from the recent high and were trading at just over the 62.50 cents per pound level on October 5. Open interest has been steady around the 230,000-contract level since July. The recent correction sent the price momentum indicator lower and below a neutral reading. The slow stochastic was trending lower on Monday and heading for oversold territory. However, relative strength remained just above a neutral reading. At just above 35%, daily historical volatility is below the year's midpoint in the volatile pork futures market.

In the September WASDE report, the USDA kept its price forecast for cattle unchanged for 2020 but increased its projection for 2021. They raised the price of hogs for 2020, but the price forecast for 2021 remained unchanged from the August report.

This week, we should expect volatility in the grain, oilseed, cotton, and meat markets as the market prepares for the October WASDE report. Any significant changes from the September report or expectations could cause price variance in the agricultural commodities.

The most direct route for a risk position in the grain markets is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CBOT. The fund summary for the iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) states:

JJG has net assets of $15.89 million, trades an average of 3,339 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. The Teucrium CORN, SOYB, and WEAT ETF products follow the prices of the CBOT corn, soybean, and wheat futures markets. Each of the ETFs holds a portfolio of three actively traded CBOT futures contracts.

When it comes to cotton, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (BAL) moves higher and lower with the cotton futures price. The fund summary for BAL states:

BAL has net assets of $9 million, trades an average of 2,845 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. BAL is the only ETN product that tracks the price of the cotton market.

The fund summary for the iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COW) states:

COW has net assets of $24.63 million, trades an average of 68,282 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. COW is a product that moves higher and lower with the animal protein futures prices.

The USDA will release its October WASDE report at the end of this week. While we are in the heart of the harvest season for grains, oilseeds, and cotton, and the offseason for the meats, the report always has the potential to cause lots of action in the futures arena.

