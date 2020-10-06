Equity Funds Post Second Consecutive Quarterly Gain In Q3 Despite September Losses

For Q3 2020, equity funds (+6.71% on average) posted their second consecutive quarter of plus-side returns, almost erasing Q1’s losses.
Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification (+7.96%) outperformed the other six broad-based equity groups, followed by U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) Funds (+7.45%) and Commodities Funds (+7.41%).
The Sector Equity Funds macro-classifications housed four of the five best performing classifications in the equity universe for Q3, with Alternative Energy Funds (+24.67%) posting the strongest return.
The World Equity Funds macro-classification was propped up by strong quarterly performance from India Region Funds (+15.29%) and China Region Funds (+12.42%).
For September, the average equity fund (-2.61%) posted its first monthly loss since the meltdown in March.
Photo Source: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly. The U.S. flag is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange, September 21, 2020.
U.S. investors pushed equity funds to their second consecutive quarter of plus-side performance in Q3 2020 as they cheered improving employment figures and the Federal Reserve Board’s continued commitment to keep interest rates low. Meanwhile, investors were also keeping a wary eye on business and school reopenings and the hoped-for additional round of fiscal stimulus. For Q3 2020, the average equity fund posted a 6.71% return, with Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification (+7.96%) outpacing the other six major equity groups for the first quarter in three. In this segment, I highlight the Q3 and September 2020 performance results for equity mutual funds and ETFs.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.