Equity Funds Post Second Consecutive Quarterly Gain In Q3 Despite September Losses

Summary

For Q3 2020, equity funds (+6.71% on average) posted their second consecutive quarter of plus-side returns, almost erasing Q1’s losses.

Lipper’s World Equity Funds macro-classification (+7.96%) outperformed the other six broad-based equity groups, followed by U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) Funds (+7.45%) and Commodities Funds (+7.41%).

The Sector Equity Funds macro-classifications housed four of the five best performing classifications in the equity universe for Q3, with Alternative Energy Funds (+24.67%) posting the strongest return.

The World Equity Funds macro-classification was propped up by strong quarterly performance from India Region Funds (+15.29%) and China Region Funds (+12.42%).

For September, the average equity fund (-2.61%) posted its first monthly loss since the meltdown in March.