The Rose 91 Stock Portfolio Q3 Review With September Transactions

A review of the portfolio is done by sectors and compares suggested % value allocations to it, as well as showing % income generated.

Transactions were 8 add on buys, 4 new with 2 so tiny they were not counted in the portfolio tally; no sells.

Portfolio value with dividends included is down ~8.2% y/y from January and has yield of 5.25%.

Dividends for Q3 were 2.5% more than Q2 with September being 1.9% more than June of Q2.

Source: Flickr.com: Warabeuta

Source: Number 91 from stockfresh.com

THE ROSE 91

The Rose portfolio is a conglomerate of accounts all joined together which includes:

- 1 Roth IRA from when, I Rose, was a working hospital pharmacist

- 1 Roth IRA of hubby's where he worked many years for Miller Brewing Co.

- 1 shared taxable,

- plus 6 separate stocks held at the companies themselves and many owned over 30+ years.

The main intent and focus was and still is for income and the continued building of core established income quality common stocks. Growth stocks were more numerous years ago, where now, in retirement, and being over 70, they are no longer as large a focus. As yet, luckily, we are not using the generated income and do have some speculative other investment types in the Roth IRAs, such as high yield "HY" and regulated investment companies "RIC"s. The following is a review of S&P sectors and diversification for a portfolio using the Rose 91 for examples.

GICS SECTORS - 3 types and 11 sectors

The following chart shows the "GICS", Global Industry Classification Standard, used primarily for the S&P 500 stocks along with average suggested value % weighting. Please use this as an interesting guide as I go through the Rose 91, but beware, I do it my way and in a bit of a different manner.

Type GICS Sector Weighting Defensive Cons-Staples 7.00% Health care 14.60% Utility 3.00% Sensitive Communication 10.80% Energy 2.80% Industrial 8.40% Technology 27.50% Cyclical Material 2.50% Cons-Cyclical 10.80% Finance 10.00% Real estate 2.80%

The chart above uses only 3 sectors in the defensive type which add up to 24.6% total. I like to include communication /telecom, which would make the total 35.4% and those 4 sector numbers I placed in bold print. I include telecom because everyone loves their phone and uses it numerous times a day and it probably should be considered a consumer staple or a need, not want, in one's life; just me and my opinion.

The Rose 3 Types for the 11 Sectors

The 3 main type divisions used by me are:

-1- Defensive "Def" includes the 4 sectors at the top in the chart above + fixed rate bonds and cash

-2- Non-defensive "Non-D" includes the next 6 sectors, fixed preferred and no real estate "RE".

-3- Regulated Investment Companies "RIC"s and the last sector RE which is actually equity REITs.

The chart below sums it up for the portfolio and uses the following column abbreviations:

- # is the number of stocks owned in the sector or type

- %PV is % portfolio value.

- %PInc means % portfolio income

# %PV Sector %PInc Total Def 39 58.0% Defensive 44.01% Tot Non-D 35 30.3% Non-D 30.27% Tot RIC 17 11.76% RIC/RE 25.72% TOTAL 91 100% TOTAL 100%

Rose Portfolio Goals

For defense the portfolio has achieved 58% in value which is nicely over the minimum goal of 50%. My last article here lists the stocks alphabetically and also announced the "new" main goal is to raise portfolio income to a minimum 50%. Now, that is a quite lofty goal as it sits now only at ~ 44%.

The next chart shows every sector individually by the Rose 3 main categories with %PInc in the last column.

# %PV Sector %PInc Defensive 12 14.1% Cons-Staple 10.99% 10 17.5% Health Care 10.64% 7 12.6% Utility 8.82% 6 8.82% Com-Tele 8.20% 4 1.80% Fixed-Bond 1.04% 3.16% Cash/Opt x Sold Inc 4.32% Non-Def 5 6.10% Tech 2.40% 3 3.56% Con-D 1.68% 7 6.84% Industrial 3.75% 1 1.70% Material 1.56% 1 0.10% Finance 0.09% 11 7.95% Energy 14.64% 7 4.04% Fixed-Pref 6.16% RIC 9 5.34% RE 9.44% 8 6.42% RIC-Misc 16.28% 100%

OVERALL Quick Sector Look

The previously mentioned 4 sectors, fixed income bonds, cash and sold income comprise that 44% defensive total. If fixed preferred stock is included, as I did in the past, which is 6.2%, I am there now. But, alas, I am not including it in defensive, as I have learned preferred don't necessarily have a fixed maturity value. Energy "JUMPS" out in the chart above with its exceedingly high income and valuation at ~8%. The suggested value is ~2.8%: Yikes!, I say, and what was I thinking? Anyway, trimming this might take some time, as I want to see improvement in prices and hopefully the world gets to traveling again. This whole sector is my primary black swan and fortunately not many dividend cuts have occurred here other than Occidental of which I have sold most already.

The following presents the actual holdings by each sector and uses the following abbreviations:

- Dividend is for full year 2020 using my records.

- Dividend % yield is obtained using the price on September 30th, 2020.

- S&P Credit rating is from FASTgraphs "FG" by Chuck Carnevale.

All stock names are listed in descending % portfolio value, %PV, as seen in the last column.

DEFENSIVE TYPE SECTORS- 4, plus fixed income and cash

1- Consumer Staples: 12 Stocks = 11% income.

Stock Stock 2020 2020 % S&P 2020 Ticker NAME % PInc Est Div Div Yld Cr R %PV 12 Cons-Staple 11.0% 14.10% (NYSE: PM Philip Morris 2.79% 4.71 6.28% A 2.33% (KMB) Kimberly Clk 1.60% 4.24 2.87% A 2.30% (MO) Altria 2.45% 3.38 8.75% BBB 1.60% (KO) Coca Cola 1.08% 1.64 3.32% A+ 1.71% (PEP) PepsiCo 0.76% 3.96 2.86% A+ 1.53% (GIS) General Mills 0.94% 1.98 3.21% BBB 1.49% (TAP) Molson Coors 0.30% 0.57 1.70% BBB- 0.93% (MDLZ) Mondelez 0.30% 1.17 2.04% BBB 0.78% (TGT) Target 0.26% 2.68 1.70% A 0.54% (SJM) JM Smucker 0.23% 3.52 3.05% BBB 0.40% (HSY) Hershey 0.15% 3.092 2.16% A 0.37% (KHC) Kraft/Heinz 0.12% 1.6 5.34% BB+ 0.12%

The first 6 primarily generate most of the income and value. Kraft Heinz is the smallest holding by income and value; as well as the least quality credit rating.

2-Healthcare: 10 Stocks = 10.6% income

Stock Stock 2020 2020 % S&P 2020 Ticker NAME % PInc Est Div Div Yld Cr R %PV 10 Health Care 10.6% 17.50% (ABBV) Abbvie 4.17% 4.72 5.39% BBB+ 4.16% (JNJ) Johnson &J 2.09% 3.98 2.67% AAA 4.12% (MRK) Merck 0.86% 2.44 2.94% AA- 2.44% (BMY) Bristol Myrs 0.81% 1.8 2.99% A+ 1.67% (AMGN) Amgen 0.63% 6.4 2.52% A- 1.32% (WBA) Walgreens BA 0.67% 1.83 5.09% BBB 1.12% (PFE) Pfizer 0.75% 1.52 4.14% AA- 1.01% (CVS) CVS 0.56% 2 3.42% BBB 1.01% (CAH) Cardinal Health 0.08% 1.94 4.13% BBB 0.41% (TEVA) Teva 0.00% 0 0.00% BB 0.25%

Cardinal Health is a new addition. Teva is the basement dweller in all regards. It should someday be a viable dividend producer with good value, as it works off debt and thus the low credit rating as well.

3- Utility: 7 stocks = 8.8% income

Stock Stock 2020 2020 % S&P 2020 Ticker NAME %PInc Est Div Div Yld Cr R %PV 7 Utility 8.82% 12.60% (XEL) Xcel 1.45% 1.695 2.46% A- 3.09% (DUK) Duke Energy 1.06% 3.78 4.27% A- 2.60% (SO) Southern Co 1.84% 2.54 4.68% A- 2.06% (MGEE) Madison GE 0.77% 1.445 2.31% A- 1.75% (D) Dominion 2.28% 3.5 4.43% BBB+ 1.77% (DNP) Duff N Phelp 1.18% 0.78 7.77% Fund 0.80% (WEC) Wis Energy 0.25% 2.53 2.61% A- 0.50%

Dominion income will be lower in 2021 as I replaced much of it with Duke. Duke is new and glad I got it; so that income will be more. They actually come close with income off setting each other in the future. WEC is quality and I would like more, but the price is just too high with only a yield of 2.6%. DNP is a closed end fund and is near my add point ~$10, however, I have a nice amount, so will watch and might succumb if it goes to $9.

4- Communication- Telecom: 6 stocks = 8.2% income

Stock Stock 2020 2020 % S&P 2020 Ticker NAME % PInc Est Div Div Yld Cr R %PV 6 Com-Tele 8.20% 8.80% (VZ) Verizon 2.31% 2.46 4.14% BBB+ 2.67% (T) ATT 2.98% 2.08 7.30% BBB 2.36% (BCE) BCE 1.61% 2.45 5.91% BBB+ 2.01% (VOD) Vodafone 1.04% 0.99 7.38% BBB 1.11% (VIAC) Viacom CBS 0.27% 0.96 3.43% BBB 0.48% (MDP) Meredith 0.00% 0 0.00% B+ 0.18%

Meredith has now suspended the dividend completely, which was not a real surprise as it has lots of debt which was known when purchased. It is a hold. Vodafone maintains a nice dividend and did win a dispute on taxes with India, so that should be a positive for it now. T is a huge drag in price, and then some. The dividend seems safe and it is looking to off load Dish to decrease debt, all of that seems good.

FIXED INCOME BONDS- not a sector, 4 fixed rate bonds = 1% income.

These are new and have not been owned for a complete year. I will have 2% in income for 2021. Dividend listed is for each $10000. FLR is the newest and is shown in the September transaction section. I will hopefully get more in time.

Stock Stock 2020 2020 % S&P 2020 Ticker NAME % PInc Est Div Div Yld Cr R %PV 4 Fixed-Bond 1.04% 1.80% STWD Bnd Starwood 0.39% 475 4.75% Ba3 0.81% MDP Meredith 0.34% 687.5 6.88% Caa1 0.44% GEO Bnd GEO Group 0.19% 587.5 5.88% B1 0.28% FLR Fluor 0.12% 350 3.50% Ba1 0.28%

NON-DEFENSIVE TYPE SECTORs- 6- 35 Stocks including Fixed Preferred

The 5 smaller sectors are shown below in one chart and comprise 17 stocks

1- Technology: 5 stocks = 2.4% Income.

Broadcom is the best income provider. It has hit fair value easily now and is close to CSCO for yield. Mastercard and Visa continue to rise and the yield is very low, I do have hopes for nice dividend raises to come.

I should probably own more tech, but for the reason they are not great dividend payers, I do not. I might need to adjust that thinking, but for now, this works just fine.

Stock Stock 2020 2020 % S&P 2020 Ticker NAME % PInc Est Div Div Yld Cr R %PV 5 Tech 2.40% 6.10% (MA) Mastercard 0.17% 1.6 0.47% A+ 1.75% (V) Visa 0.16% 1.2 0.60% AA- 1.38% (AVGO) Broadcom 1.11% 13 3.57% BBB- 1.45% (CSCO) Cisco 0.78% 1.43 3.63% AA- 1.16% (INTC) Intel 0.17% 1.32 2.55% A+ 0.36% 3 Cons-D 1.68% 3.56% (HD) Home Depot 0.69% 6 2.16% A 1.68% (MCD) McDonalds 0.53% 5 2.28% BBB+ 1.14% (GPC) Gen Parts 0.45% 3.13 3.29% A+ 0.74% 7 Industrial 3.75% 6.84% (LMT) Lockheed M 0.94% 9.6 2.50% BBB+ 1.92% (GD) Gen Dynamic 0.77% 4.4 3.18% A+ 1.79% (MMM) 3M 1.06% 5.88 3.67% A+ 1.52% (CMI) Cummins 0.41% 5.244 2.48% A+ 0.73% (UNP) Union Pacific 0.27% 4.03 2.05% A- 0.68% (CVA) Covanta 0.22% 0.32 4.13% BB- 0.13% (FTAI) Fortress 0.09% 1.32 7.71% B/ K1 0.06% 1 Material 1.56% (LYB) LyondellB 1.56% 4.2 5.96% BBB+ 1.70% 1 Finance 0.09% (MET) Metlife 0.09% 1.82 4.90% A- 0.10%

2- Consumer Discretionary: 3 stocks = 1.7% income

These are all moving along nicely and paying dividends, however, I do think MCD and HD are a bit pricey or I would add more. GPC is where I could add, but it is not defensive, so I want a great price to do so.

3- Industrial: 7 stocks = 3.75% income

The top 5 quality stocks here I am very pleased with and will add to them when great value is achieved. For example, I would like 4% now from 3M. I am looking to exit CVA and FTAI, they are still paying a decent dividend, but I am concerned and would not recommend either one.

4- Material: 1 stock = 1.6% income.

LYB is back up in price with a great yield of ~6%. It was an idea of The Fortune Teller, and I give credit to him. Thanks "TFT"; it is doing just fine and I really like it and the BBB+ credit rating.

5- Finance: 1 stock = 0.1% in both income and value

MET is tiny and probably really not worth mentioning. It was from long time ago insurance and a token settlement of sorts and I really do not care to own more. It sits as the only stock in that sector, so I keep it. The portfolio has lots of RICs and RE, which had been in that sector and serve well as a substitute, in my opinion.

6- Energy 11 Stocks =14.6% Income

I am fully aware this is too much income from this sector. The value was much much higher and now sits at 7.95%. I admit adding on here and there and now I see it as a big Oops!

Stock Stock 2020 2020 % S&P 2020 Ticker NAME % Inc Est Div Div Yld Cr R %PV 11 Energy 14.6% 7.95% 6 IOC/Ref 5.50% 3.20% (XOM) Exxon M 1.95% 3.48 10.14% AA 1.01% (VLO) Valero 1.16% 3.92 9.05% BBB 0.67% (CVX) Chevron 0.82% 5.16 7.17% AA 0.62% (RDS.B) RD Shell.B 0.83% 1.32 5.45% AA- 0.50% (DK) Delek US 0.18% 1.23 11.05% BB 0.35% (OXY) Occidental 0.57% 0.04 0.40% BBB 0.07% 5 MLP/LNG 9.20% 4.70% (ENB) Enbridge 3.02% 2.42 8.29% BBB+ 2.02% (TGP) Teekay LNG 1.88% 0.94 8.95% 1.23% (HMLP) Hoegh LNG 2.30% 1.76 16.59% 0.82% (KNOP) Knot Offshore 1.30% 2.08 16.12% 0.45% (AMLP) Alerian ETF 0.63% 3 15.02% 0.21%

- IOC/Ref (Integrated Oil Companies/Refiners) = 6 companies with 5.5% as income.

Many of these I have owned for a long time. I am sensing even with good credit ratings they are probably not exactly the best type of stock to own any longer. They are mostly all still paying high dividend yields, which could be a warning sign as well. The Fortune Teller, a contributor service provider here, told me some time ago, I had too much energy and especially IOCs, and oh boy was he right. I did sell most all of OXY when they cut the dividend twice this year which is now down to 1c per quarter. I have some call options to sell the remainder that will expire in January, giving me some time to evaluate the company further. I did replace some of it with a new position in Delek, also an idea of The Fortune Teller. I hesitated to get it, but decided to speculate in a small way and it is discussed in the September transaction section that follows.

- MLP/ LNG 5 companies = 9.2% income.

Enbridge is Canadian and the foreign tax thankfully is not collected in the Roth accounts and can be recovered in the taxable. It also is the only one that has a known invest-able credit rating. Most all of these are considered "HY" and RICs in nature and probably also are very hard to evaluate for quality.

You can see by the amazing dividend yields that income is generated fast and easily and hopefully will continue. The fund at the bottom has done a reverse split and the dividend is suspect, so I do not recommend it at all as I am looking for an exit. This whole sector is in turmoil and either will come to glory in the future or just be horrible to own.

FIXED Preferred - not a sector -7 companies = 6.2% Income

Stock Stock 2020 2020 % S&P 2020 Ticker NAME % Inc Est Div Div Yld Cr R %PV 7 Fxd-Pref 6.16% 4.00% (MTBCP) MTBC 1.45% 2.75 10.75% 1.50% (TGP.PB) Teekay-b 2.20% 2.125 9.39% 1.33% (NGL.PB) NGL-B 0.96% 2.25 18.13% K-1 0.30% (CLNY.pG) Colony-G 0.31% 1.88 8.25% 0.39% (GLOP.pa) GasLog P-A 0.62% 2.16 15.65% 0.21% (GLOP.PC) GasLog P-C 0.42% 2.13 16.52% 0.13% (CEQP-) Crestwood Lp 0.19% 0.8444 14.34% K-1 0.16%

MTBCP pays monthly and has a November, call date for $25. The call mostly likely will not happen until 2021 or later, but still must be noted. CEQP- is newer and has a K1 tax form, so a smallish amount is owned for that reason.

NGL-B has a K1 but never has much or any UBTI income to report and has shown to be no problem for me with taxes.

REGULATED INVESTMENT COMPANIES "RIC"s - 17 = 25.7% income

RE = Real Estate / equity REITs = 9 companies = 9.4% income.

Misc RICs = 8 companies =16.3 % income.

Stock Stock 2020 2020 % S&P 2020 Ticker NAME % Inc Est Div Div Yld Cr R %PV 9 Real Estate 9.44% 5.34% (SPG) Simon P G 2.76% 6 9.28% A 1.56% (IRM) Iron Mt. 1.96% 2.47 9.22% BB- 1.20% (NYSE: VTR Ventas 0.82% 1.95 4.65% BBB+ 0.72% (BPYU) Brookfield PR 1.27% 1.33 10.87% BBB 0.63% (CLNY) Colony Cap 0.53% 0.22 8.06% 0.42% (GEO) Geo Grp 1.05% 1.78 15.70% BB- 0.35% (CXW) CoreCivic 0.46% 0.88 11.00% BB 0.22% (MAC) Macerich 0.48% 1.4 20.62% 0.12% (EPR) EPR 0.11% 0 0.00% BBB- 0.10% 8 Misc RIC 16.3% 6.42% (TWO) Two Harbors 0.79% 0.8 15.72% 0.31% (ARDC) Ares Fund 1.58% 1.17 9.23% 0.88% (ARCC) Ares Capital 2.13% 1.6 11.47% BBB- 1.06% (PFLT) Pennant Float 2.73% 1.14 13.51% 1.08% (NMFC) New Mt. Fin 2.45% 1.2 12.55% BBB- 0.99% (CGBD) TCP BDC 2.71% 1.48 16.61% 0.77% (FSK) FS KKR Cap 2.15% 1.58 9.96% BBB- 0.66% (TCPC) Blkrock TCP 1.74% 1.44 14.68% BBB- 0.68%

These are HY and speculations of sorts and therefore can be volatile. All but 2 are still providing good income even with dividend cuts and lower valuations. Very few should I or will I add to, but you will find one BDC in the September transactions that I did do just that.

SEPTEMBER DIVIDEND INCOME

As stated in the bullet points at the beginning of the article:

- September dividends roll in bringing the 3 quarters of 2020 to 11% income rise over 2019 Q3. Very pleasing for sure.

- Dividends for Q3 were 2.5% more than Q2 with September being 1.9% more than June of Q2.

42 companies paid in September and it remains a favorite fun month to collect dividends.

The list is by the date received and shows the dividend per share and some miscellaneous information I find interesting in regard to the payment or company. There was a 16% cut from Blackstone-TCP (TCPC) from 36c to 30c; some raises and a payment from one of the bonds helps offset that tiny loss.

Pd Date STOCK STOCK Dividend Misc Info Monthly Name Ticker / share SEPT STOCK 1 Pennant Float PFLT 0.095 Monthly pay 1 Enbridge ENB 0.6082 Canada 1 Intel INTC 0.33 1 Pfizer PFE 0.38 1 JM Smucker SJM 0.9 2c raise was 88c 1 Visa V 0.3 1 Wis Energy WEC 0.6325 2 Valero VLO 0.98 3 Cummins CMI 1.311 3 Macerich MAC 0.15 all cash 8 Amgen AMGN 1.6 8 Southern Co SO 0.64 9 Johnson &J JNJ 1.01 10 Chevron CVX 1.29 10 Target TGT 0.68 2c raise was 66c 10 Exxon Mobil XOM 0.87 11 Walgreens WBA 0.4675 Was .4575 up 1c 12 Met Life MET 0.46 12 Duff n Phelps DNP 0.065 Monthly pay 14 3M MMM 1.47 15 MTBC pref MTBCP 0.2295 Monthly pay 15 GLOP pref-A GLOP-a 0.54 15 GLOP pref-C GLOP-c 0.5313 15 Hershey HSY 0.804 Was .773 up 3.1c 15 LyondellBasil LYB 1.05 15 McDonalds MCD 1.25 15 Starwood Bond STWD 237.5/10k 4.75% coupon 15 Madison Gas Electric MGEE 0.37 Was.3525 up 1.75 16 Duke Energy DUK 0.965 Was .945 up 2c 17 Home Depot HD 1.5 21 Dominion D 0.94 cut coming 21 RD Shell. B RDS.b 0.32 frozen 25 Lockheed Martin LMT 2.4 Next 2.6 up 20c 26 Kraft/Heinz KHC 0.4 frozen 30 Ares Bond Fund ARDC 0.0975 Monthly pay 30 Ares Capital ARCC 0.4 30 Broadcom AVGO 3.25 30 Brookfield Prop BPYU 0.3325 staying steady 30 New Mt Finance NMFC 0.3 30 PepsiCo PEP 1.0225 30 Blackstone-TCP TCPC 0.3 Was 36c cut 6c 30 Union Pacific UNP 0.97

Collecting dividends is what keeps me on track and pleased with being in the stock market with the portfolio on track for more income all the time.

SEPTEMBER TRANSACTIONS

8 Add ons to current companies with the price shown and other miscellaneous information being shown in the chart.

SEPT Buys Sector Stock Name Ticker Price Misc Info Misc Info Add On Cons-Staple Walgreens BA WBA $37.00 $1.83 div = ~5%y lower price now Add On Fixed Pref MTBC pref MTBCP $25.29 $2.75 div= 10.9% Possible call soon Add On H-Care Cardinal Health CAH $48.05 ~4% yield averaging price down Add On Cons-Staple PepsiCo PEP $131.20 rounding up shares ~3% yield Add On RIC- BDC Ares Capital ARCC $13.93 11.5% yield great price & yield Add On H-Care AbbVie ABBV $87.62 ~5.4% yield great price & yield Add On H-Care CVS Pharmacy CVS $58.16 ~3.4% yield Nice forecast earnings Add On Energy-Prf Crestwood Pref CEQP- $5.99 14% yield K1 Tax Form

4 New Buys

The first 2 new buys listed are included in the portfolio count as they significant enough to report.

The last 2 are currently insignificant and also they have no dividend, but I just wanted to mention them.

All of these came from The Fortune Teller and the service. Please see the chart that follows for the new 4 some.

NEW Sector Stock Name Ticker Price Misc Info Misc Info TFT idea Energy Delek US Holdings DK $11.99 $1.24 div= 10.3%y lower price now no K1 TFT idea Fixed Bond Fluor Corp Bond FLR Bond 78.1 3.5% coupon ~9.9% y 2024call at WoF Cusip 343412AC6 June/Dec Ba1/BBB- TFT idea Tech/H-care MTBC MTBC 8.78 no dividend tiny amt/just mentioning WoF idea Material Ultra Gold Pro shar UGL 67.52 no dividend tiny amt/just mentioning

1- DELEK US Holdings (DK)

I know, I know, this is an energy sector stock. It performs in the downstream business of refining, logistics and retail with headquarters in TN and operates in the deep south of the USA. TFT says there are good energy companies and bad ones, so the idea is that this one is good, I guess, so I will see. Actually it also runs convenience stores and more, so it is very interesting in that regard. I started a smallish position at 0.35%PV, but does have a yield of 10.3% and going higher. I am holding back as to getting any more until I sell something else in this sector and make a switch perhaps, I will need to watch it all closely.

2- FLUOR Bond 3.5% Coupon

FLR is the name of the corporation in the industrial sector with headquarters in Texas and recently stopped its dividend. The trading alert got me to buy this bond on the same day cheaply. It has a 9.9% yield at maturity. See the above chart for more information. The price has risen and it is doing nicely.

3- MTBC

Tech healthcare Internet logistics company headquartered in NJ. It is a start up with lots of promise, it would seem. I like healthcare and the blend with tech makes it interesting to me, so I bought a tiny start up position. I also own the fixed preferred and it seemed logical to get the common even with no dividend.

4- UGL Proshares Ultra Gold

Gold, gold, gold is what everyone talks about other than Tesla. I decided to get some in a small amount with this material commodity type ETF. It could be considered a hedge. I might do more, but right now I am just having a speculative adventure.

PORTFOLIO VALUE

Portfolio value is down ~8.2% y/y from January with dividends included and a dividend yield of 5.25%. As income is the goal, I do not become overly concerned with down days, as those are opportunity knocking days. Right now, yield is up and value down. The portfolio goal is to have a 4% yield when the market peaks or are good, but right now that is not quite the picture. Times are not good and thus the yield is probably in Goldilocks land: just right for what is occurring with the economy; and I have no complaints.

CONCLUSION/SUMMARY

The Rose Portfolio has taken years to create and I feel blessed that we were able to do so and currently don't need the income. We have traveled, raised our children and will continue to do what we want without touching the income as yet. We have always saved and invested and it has paid off handsomely. I also give huge thanks to many past and current friends here on SA, I feel you are a real blessing to me and many. Please may all of you keep sharing and staying healthy while you enjoy investing, watching it grow into something you created from paying yourself first.

Happy Investing!

Source:Happypricing.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: and 90 other stocks discussed and listed by sectors