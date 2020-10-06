The stock just isn't going to bounce higher until cash flows are more important than production growth and dividends.

The company could easily add another $1.5 billion to net debt in order to cover the now 10.6% dividend payout.

In the last week, Exxon Mobil (XOM) hit a new multi-month low at $32 as the stock creeps closer to the COVID-19 induced panic low in March at $30. My investment thesis in August became more bullish on the stock for a short-term bounce, but Exxon Mobil has only continued down the destructive path of investing in additional oil production. The stock isn't likely to bounce until the energy giant moves away from engaging in destructive spending on growth projects.

Source: Exxon Mobil website

Guyana Growth Project

Last week, the Guyana government reached an agreement with Exxon Mobil to allow the energy giant to develop the Payara project on the deepwater Stabroek Block. The company plans to invest up to $9 billion on the project with an estimated resource base of ~600 million boe, but investors want to see more prudence on making these investments with low oil prices.

On the Q2 earnings call, SVP Neil Chapman had this to say about the project:

Everything we and the partners can do to progress Payara on schedule, we are doing and we've done. I've said to our organization many times, we need to be ready to move as soon as the government is ready. And we are ready. We're ready to FID this project, but we need an approved development plan, and that approved development plan needs to come from the government. And all the work with Bayphase and on the development plan, that's been worked for a long, long time.

Exxon Mobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge confirmed last week that the company was ready to ramp up production:

We are excited about this project and eager to move forward...We firmly believe that the Payara development concept maximizes value for our partners which include the people and Government of Guyana.

The issue with both of these statements is the discipline on the production side. Exxon Mobil never appears concerned about the energy prices obtained for the $9 billion investment. The company is already working on the Liza Phase 2 project to contribute a similar 220,000 boe/d in 2022 with the Payara development to add an additional production of 220,000 boe/d in 2024.

Source: Exxon Mobile presentation

The company should outline these projects for long-term growth capabilities, but management needs to outline a strategy to maximize profits. Management continues a stated goal of ramping up projects for pure production growth when the public negotiations with the Guyana government should've centered on a lack of urgency by Exxon Mobil due to $40/bbl oil.

Q3 Earnings Signal

While Exxon Mobil needs to invest for the future, the energy giant also needs to sell valuable energy resources at far higher prices. Analysts had forecasted the company to have a small loss for the quarter and released Q3 considerations suggest the analysts are close to the target.

The company lost $1.1 billion before inventory valuation charges in Q2 and the forecasts are now for an improvement in the range of $0.8 billion before mark-to-market derivatives and seasonal factors. The boost in liquid prices provided a substantial $1.6 billion boost to earnings while a dip in gas prices and refining margins cut those gains in half.

Brent crude prices have definitely rebounded since the Q2 lows, but oil still trades around $40/bbl after rebounding on a big loss on Thursday. Exxon Mobil shouldn't be so desperate to ramp up more spending on production over the next couple of years considering the extended period going back to 2015 where oil prices have been mostly below $60/bbl.

Data by YCharts

The energy giant just can't afford to keep spending in a hope that oil prices rise in the future. Exxon Mobil now has net debt of $57 billion entering Q3 after starting a few years ago with limited debt.

Data by YCharts

For Q2, Exxon Mobil had $6.3 billion in cash flows from operating activities suggesting the company should print a cash flow number around $7.3 billion in Q3. The issue is that CapEx should top $5.0 billion for the quarter and dividends amount to $3.7 billion each quarter. In total, the energy giant will add somewhere around $1.5 billion to net debt from operations and dividend payments.

The good news is that Exxon Mobil is close to covering the dividend with oil prices so low. The bad news is that Exxon Mobil will immediately ramp up CapEx on any signs of higher oil prices. Don't forget, the original plans for 2020 were to ramp up CapEx to $33.0 billion this year, or the equivalent of $8.25 billion per quarter.

The company appears committed to maintaining the dividend, but Exxon Mobil can't afford very many quarters of $3.7 billion payouts not covered by cash flows. The 10% dividend yield is a huge red flag.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Exxon Mobil is probably approaching levels where the stock should bounce. Unfortunately, the company continues to make corporate decisions based on a goal to ramp up production with limited messaging around obtaining fair pricing for energy resources. Investors should just stay away from the stock until the company is focused purely on sustainable profits and moves away from dividend payments and production growth.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts, and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.