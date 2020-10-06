Disclosure - This was written before BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) announced the takeover of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) - at a glance, I like the idea, and it might make BBIO a better organisation for the future.

Since I wrote my article on BridgeBio Pharma just before it went public, it has continued to execute very well. It has massively expanded its pipeline in those 16 months and has more on the cards. The company has run its operations very efficiently and managed to move forwards its assets in a very cost-effective and time-efficient way.

I thought it was time to revisit the business case surrounding BBIO following its R&D day on the 29th of September. Below, I will point out some of the highlights from my point of view.

Pipeline expansion

At IPO, this was the pipeline:

Prospectus

Over the last 16 months, the company has continued to expand the pipeline, and it now looks like this:

R&D Day presentation

What is important to note from the change is how many late-stage clinical assets the company has and how much it has grown in terms of programs in such a short period.

A number of those programs are more valuable, and as noted at the R&D day, 8 of them are for indications with potential blockbuster sales.

R&D Day presentation

My takeaway is that BridgeBio has been able to execute extremely well on its pipeline, add a number of indications, and move forward many of them in a meaningful way. As an investor in BBIO, I am accessing the talents and know-how of this magnificent management team and getting exposure to their access to early-stage research that might lead to a meaningful impact on the world. It is also the closest a public market investor can get to invest in a venture capitalist-like entity without needing to tie up funds for the life of a fund - up to 10-12 years.

What is worth mentioning here is the input Professor Andrew Lo had on the founding of the company. Professor Lo has over the last decade or so talked about a portfolio approach to drug development to allow for more therapies to go forward. This has been widely applied in other sectors - films, stock market investing - so, why not try this. Under those auspices, the CEO and founder Neil Kumar approached Professor Lo. Thus, one of the founding principles of the company was decided. Try to tackle as many indications as is viable at each time - add a few every year and move the rest forward. That has been done excellently at BridgeBio as can be seen above.

A number of important milestones over the next two years

Also noted on the R&D day presentation are the 'core value drivers' over the coming two years.

R&D Day presentation

If we check these against the top 8 blockbuster opportunities the company mentions in the slide above, we see that 3 of those milestones are in potential blockbuster size opportunities. It is unlikely any of the three mentioned above will be granted market authorisation before year-end 2022.

The company has nonetheless started building out its commercial function as there is a possibility that two smaller indications that might get approval in 2021.

R&D Day presentation

Impressive management and efficient operations

The management led by CEO Neil Kumar has shown itself to be incredibly effective in execution both in terms of the cost of moving each therapy forward as well as in the time spent to get them to clinical trials. I encourage you to spend some time listening to the beginning of the R&D day presentation where Neil Kumar covers the approach to drug development, how they source, and what they source; it becomes clear that their approach is effective.

They spent time before founding the company thinking through the strategy. What playing field to be in and why. To be adaptive and focus on beautiful science that could be marketed on a positive NPV basis. The company is run in a decentralized way to allow for rapid failure and learning at the company level.

This is their own slide for what has happened since the IPO:

R&D Day presentation

It's an amazing move forward in such a short time. I personally look forward to seeing what the next 2 years bring.

Conclusion

I have not done a thorough valuation of the company, and as such, I don't really have a view what's a good entry point. What I see is a company I can hold for 3-5 years without worrying. As long as they continue to execute and move more and more indications towards market, the company's commercial focus will grow. Even with a failure or three, the pipeline is just so strong that the company should survive such shocks. Another factor is that the diseases BBIO is chasing do not usually have prior treatments and tend to have higher acceptance rates at the FDA and EMA.

BridgeBio owns a large stake, 63,7%, in Eidos Therapeutics, which alone covers nearly a third of the market cap of the parent, so please bear that in mind when you do your own valuation of BBIO.

I think the breadth of the pipeline is unmatched for a 5-year-old company, and the capital efficiency is a clear winner when compared to the average cost of bringing out a new drug is today. What is missing now is seeing some of the new and large indications moving forward to approval. That will take time and patience. I hold shares, and I plan on holding them for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.