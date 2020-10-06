The next quarterly earnings, due later this month, should tell us whether this is a transient problem. or something scarier.

While the pandemic has obviously created big problems for commercial lenders, it's not so obvious due to a new GAAP accounting loophole.

During his 40+ years at the helm, George Gleason has grown assets nearly 1,000-fold. This, along with a stellar dividend history, leads many investors to gloss over problems.

With a $3B marketcap, the small but mighty Bank OZK (OZK) has been a growth investor's dream for decades. During the last 10 years, EBITDA has grown at a CAGR of 22.33%. It's a name I've liked for many years, even though I dislike their riskier lending strategy.

As is common with growth-oriented names, even the slightest hint of a problem can cause wild gyrations to the downside. We saw this in the 4th quarter of 2018. The stock plummeted 50% from its high, due to charge-offs incurred on 2 credits that dated back to 2007 and 2008 in their Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG) portfolio. That's commercial real estate developments, such as high-rise condos, in places like NYC and Miami.

In Q2 of 2018, they set aside a $19.1 million allowance for a couple loans but after updated appraisals, they had to take an additional provision expense of $26.4 million in Q3. In other words, they set aside a total of $45.5 million for these two problematic loans. This relatively small surprise is what caused a whopping one-day drop of 23% on October 19, 2018.

Rarely do you ever see such volatility for a dividend aristocrat. It was after this drop that I finally picked up 1,500 shares. If you bought then, you would have been in the green throughout 2019 and 2020, up until the pandemic.

Fast forward to today, here's what their RESG mix currently looks like:

Source: Bank OZK August 2020 Investor Presentation

If adding a $26.4 million provision can tank the stock 23% in one day, then make sure you have the stomach for what may lie ahead. There's 37x that amount in loans which are currently under deferral, yet due to a brand new accounting loophole, they are not currently being counted as troubled debt restructurings (TDRs).

Why the CARES Act hurts investors

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, better known as the CARES Act, contains a temporary revision to GAAP accounting, which allows for financial institutions (banks) to basically ignore bad loans and pretend they're good.

In Section 4014 of the Act, guidance is laid out which allows for a bank to suspend troubled debt restructuring accounting under FASB Accounting Standards Codification Subtopic 310-40, Receivables - Troubled Debt Restructurings by Creditors, in certain circumstances, beginning March 1 and ending on the earlier of Dec. 31, 2020, or 60 days after the national emergency terminates.

In plain English, if a borrower stops payments on a loan due to COVID-19 hardships, the bank doesn't have to classify it as such. The bank can still pretend to accrue interest and recognize it as revenue, by putting it in the receivables.

Of course, this makes earnings appear much healthier than actuality. Good for banks, but bad for us investors who are trying to judge them.

Previously if a bank attempted such as thing, it would be a major violation of GAAP. However now, if a loan is problematic and it's due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then a bank can elect to not count it among their troubled debt restructurings. Obviously, just about any problem in the world today can be linked by some varying degree to the pandemic, so this essentially means almost any bad loan can be disguised, if a bank so chooses.

How much is OZK hiding?

For their most recently reported quarter ending June 30th, we discover it's a billion bucks. Well technically, a hair less...

Source: Bank OZK 2nd Quarter 10-Q

One almost has to wonder if they chose $982 million because it looks lower than a number with a "b." Whatever the case, it's no small amount for a small bank like OZK. So when will we find out whether these are loans with good faith deferred payments, or something more sinister?

The 10-Q describes them as short-term deferrals which are "generally three months" and if that's the case, we should find out in a couple weeks, with the 3rd quarter earnings. However, the "three months" is a moving target. If they want, they can choose to keep loans in deferral through at least the end of the year, since the pandemic isn't ending before December 31st. There's also a good chance that date may be extended, legally. Whether it happens on January 1, 2021 or a later date, the loans will have to be taken off deferral and classified appropriately in performing or non-performing.

Another possibility we may see are loans being classified as impaired over the life of the loans due to the pandemic, and kicking the can down the road with this fairy tail accounting … if legislation allows for that.

Buy, hold, or sell?

OZK is not your friendly brick 'n mortar community bank, who makes most of their money off of old fashioned retail deposits and home mortgages. Yes they do those things, but it's only about a quarter of their business. For the most part, they are a higher risk and highly creative lending operation, spearheaded by George Gleason. He grew it from $28 million in assets in 1979 to over $25 billion today.

As of the end of last year, 58% of their portfolio was Real Estate Specialties Group (RESG). In other words, commercial real estate loans for construction and development. Indirect RV and Marine is the next biggest slice of the portfolio. They also do business aviation, industrial, agricultural, and others. Only a small slice comes from what the average person thinks of as regular ol' retail banking. Read their latest Investor Presentation to better understand their business.

Even pre-pandemic, these were some of the riskiest loan categories to be in. Post pandemic, who wants to be holding loans for fancy condo developments in NYC or for discretionary items, like boats and RVs? I've always said that if you are financing those latter two things, then you cannot afford them in the first place!

Advocates will argue that OZK has conservative loan-to-value ratios and their loans are usually first in line to get paid, in the event of default. I would argue that LTVs on commercial are guestimates at best and assume good times for full recovery. When it comes to yachts and RVs, those may sell for pennies on the dollar in a bad economy. Plus, wouldn't someone choose to default on those before their home mortgage or car payment?

Despite these very concerning facts, as well as the fact that I'm quite uncomfortable with their lending strategy, I remain long. Why? Well for one, I generally buy and do not sell. I can't say I never sell, but I buy most stocks with the mindset that whatever happens, happens. This works for me but understandably, to buy and hold through thick and thin is not appropriate for everyone's portfolio.

Secondly and most importantly, this is the only small or mid-cap bank I can think of where my bet is entirely on the jockey. Who am I to say with certainty that Gleason's moves are wrong, given his track record? Over a period of 40 years he has grown assets nearly one-thousand fold. This includes increasing the common stock dividend for over two decades, including during the Great Recession. No bailout money.

Of course, Gleason may be wrong this time. He's human and messes up like all of us. For that reason, if I did not hold a position already, I'm not sure I would start a new position at today's levels and if I did, it would be smaller.

Source: Fast Graphs

Whether you're long or short, this is a situation where both sides can make a good case, and I wouldn't necessarily disagree with either side.

Their next earnings release should be October 23rd or thereabouts. They have not announced the exact date yet. At that time, we will get greater clarity as to whether these truly are (were) short-term loan deferrals, or if they are really just taking advantage of the CARES Act accounting game, to mask the true state of their loan portfolio. If we don't see the $982 million of deferred loans come down by at least two-thirds, then I will quite concerned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OZK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.