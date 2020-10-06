While Taubman may win its upcoming trial with Simon Property Group, forcing the latter to buy it for $52.50/share, its legal case is far from being bulletproof.

It didn't take long for Simon Property Group (SPG) to get buyer's remorse about its deal to buy all of Taubman Centers' (TCO) publicly-traded stock and part of the Taubman family's interest in the underlying operating partnership. In February, Simon agreed to pay $52.50 per share for Taubman: a hefty 51% premium to its recent trading price. A month later, the COVID-19 pandemic crushed the U.S. mall sector. By May, it was clear that Simon was looking for a way out, and in June, it officially announced that it was pulling the plug on the deal.

Predictably, Taubman Centers sued to force Simon Property Group to complete the merger. A trial to sort out the rival claims is currently scheduled to begin next month. Taubman stock has already surrendered the deal premium, falling back to around $35. But if Taubman loses in court (and it does not have a bulletproof case), the stock is likely to fall even further.

Data by YCharts

Awful results during the pandemic

The first problem for Taubman is that the pandemic has decimated its business. In the second quarter, comparable NOI plunged by about 25%. The underlying decline was approximately 5%, aggravated by a 20 percentage point headwind from uncollectable revenues, notwithstanding the REIT's aggressive collection tactics. For comparison, Simon Property Group's comparable NOI fell 18.5% in Q2: certainly a bad result but not as bad as Taubman's performance.

At the end of 2019, Taubman's total market capitalization (or enterprise value) was just over $8 billion. Adjusting for the higher stock price today, it would be around $8.4 billion. Meanwhile, NOI (excluding lease termination income) was just under $600 million last year (see p. 25 of the supplemental).

This would put the REIT's cap rate at about 7.1% based on last year's income. Of course, NOI will be significantly lower in 2020, requiring a more generous cap rate to justify a $35 stock price.

Bulls might argue that Taubman's focused portfolio of high-quality properties merits an ultra-low cap rate, despite the upheaval caused by the pandemic. However, Taubman, ultimately, faces the same challenges as most other mall REITs. The department stores that anchor its malls are retrenching, many of its biggest in-line tenants are struggling, and properties that aren't #1 in their respective markets are underperforming.

Anchors away

In an investor presentation last year, Taubman Centers touted how 39 of the 47 department stores in its portfolio were "high quality specialty department stores," compared to only five "troubled" department stores. Yet, this hasn't spared it from anchor bankruptcies and store closures.

Source: Taubman Centers July 2019 Investor Presentation, slide 15

Two of Taubman's "high quality" department store chains have filed for bankruptcy this year: Neiman Marcus and Lord & Taylor. The former hasn't closed any stores in Taubman's portfolio, but Lord & Taylor is liquidating and closing three stores at Taubman malls. Furthermore, Nordstrom (JWN) decided this spring not to reopen 16 stores after the pandemic, including those at Taubman's Mall of San Juan and Waterside Shops. Macy's (M) hasn't announced any closures at Taubman malls so far, but at least one store (at Stamford Town Center) is part of the group of "neighborhood stores" that the retailer plans to close by 2022.

Of course, Taubman also has to deal with the handful of troubled department store spaces it identified. J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) had planned to close its store at Taubman's Sunvalley Shopping Center following its bankruptcy filing but subsequently changed course (presumably after getting lease concessions). The Sears store at Sunvalley is available for lease, while Taubman's other Sears store is the subject of acrimonious litigation.

By the end of 2020, Taubman will have at least six vacant anchor spaces that will be costly to repurpose. Barring a miraculous turnaround for the department store sector, there will surely be others over the next few years.

Trouble at key projects

In addition to these looming CapEx needs, several Taubman Centers malls (including some of its most important assets) are facing significant headwinds.

First, Taubman recently invested $500 million in a massive renovation of Beverly Center, which had been losing market share in recent years. The mall boasts an impressive collection of luxury stores, but it also has quite a number of vacancies. The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a sharp blow to Taubman's turnaround hopes. Other than a brief period between late May and mid-July, Beverly Center has been closed since the middle of March.

(Source: Taubman Centers Beverly Center Presentation, slide 18)

The mall is finally reopening this week. But it is sandwiched between three major outdoor shopping destinations that weren't forced to re-close in July: The Grove, Rodeo Drive, and Westfield Century City. With so many compelling outdoor retail destinations in the area (which were growing at Beverly Center's expense before the pandemic), traffic to the mall is likely to remain depressed until the pandemic is decisively beaten back.

Second, Taubman's Mall of San Juan has turned into a complete disaster. The $475 million project opened just five years ago, but it has already lost both of its anchor tenants (Nordstrom and Saks). The vacancy rate is high and rising, with Ascena Retail (ASNA) using its recent bankruptcy filing as an opportunity to close its LOFT and Ann Taylor Factory Store locations at the Mall of San Juan. While it's possible for a troubled mall to eventually come into its own, the deck is stacked against Mall of San Juan.

Third, Taubman Centers still hasn't managed to sell Stamford Town Center. While the mall occupies a valuable downtown location in a major New York City suburb, it probably needs to be gutted entirely. Furthermore, as noted above, Macy's (the mall's main anchor) is likely to close its store there within the next two years. Notably, these three malls were all unencumbered entering 2020, so Taubman's equity will have to absorb the full decline in their value.

These are just the more concerning developments within Taubman's portfolio. Additionally, several of its properties depend on international tourism, which could be slow to recover from the pandemic. And like Beverly Center in the LA region, Sunvalley Shopping Center in the Bay Area is competing at a disadvantage against a stronger outdoor mall nearby (Broadway Plaza).

Success at trial is not guaranteed

Of course, all of these problems brewing for Taubman Centers would be moot if a jury finds that Simon Property Group is obligated to consummate the acquisition at $52.50 per share. However, while the merger agreement is somewhat favorable to Taubman, it isn't ironclad.

Simon's case turns upon proving that Taubman has suffered a "material adverse event" since the merger agreement was signed in February. The pandemic itself doesn't constitute a material adverse event, though, unless it has impacted Taubman Centers disproportionately relative to competitors.

Back in June, Simon Property Group claimed that the pandemic had indeed impacted Taubman disproportionately. If the proper comparison is to the retail real estate industry (as Simon alleges), then it's clear that Taubman has been hurt disproportionately. If the proper comparison is instead to mall owners, the claim is shakier, although the headwinds discussed above still give Simon a chance of success.

Simon has raised two additional claims. It says that Taubman hasn't responded appropriately to the pandemic by cutting expenses and CapEx. Simon also argues that Taubman breached the merger agreement again when it renegotiated its credit facilities and granted the lenders secured interests in several unencumbered properties, including Beverly Center and Dolphin Mall. This significantly reduced Taubman's financial flexibility, according to Simon Property Group.

If Taubman Centers wins in court, shareholders will reap a sizable windfall. But if it does not, the business fundamentals can't support the current stock price. Taubman's case does not appear strong enough to make this an attractive bet in light of the downside potential.

