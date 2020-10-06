The Atlassian Mafia On A Fast-Moving SaaS Space (Podcast)

The big takeaway: even as companies may lock into certain softwares and cloud stacks, it's important for investors to keep updating their understanding of the sector.

Our guests bring a perspective from scaling products to an enterprise level, and share what stands out from Snowflake, Zoom, Microsoft, and other companies' strategies.

In part two of our podcast with two Atlassian alums, we get into the fast moving, highly competitive software as a service sector.

A podcast by Daniel Shvartsman and Akram's Razor

The software subsector of tech has been a darling in 2020, and it's been an area of focus for us on The Razor's Edge. The overall thesis is relatively straightforward - cloud adoption is still in its early stage, the work from home movement has accelerated that adoption, and the world has been crammed through an inflection point that market valuations have yet to fully reflect.

That can be a useful high-level frame to think through what's happened this year, but unless you're buying an ETF to represent the sector, it's important to think through what's happening on individual company levels. Competitive position, how sticky and important a given service is, and how quickly a company is building on their advantages and the changing opportunity set are all vital pieces of the puzzle.

We continue our conversation with Atlassian (TEAM) alums Justen Stepka - who ran their Bitbucket product, among other roles - and Jens Schumacher, employee #12 and head of Jira before he left. We cover many of the hot competitive spaces and topics from our normal purview - Microsoft (MSFT) threatening Twilio (TWLO), how differentiated is Snowflake (SNOW) from the legacy providers, how is Zoom (ZM) building on its lead, and what differentiates Atlassian from PagerDuty (PD). The additional perspective of former insiders who understand what it takes to build out a tech stack and how to win and lose competitive spaces adds a lot to the investing discussion, I think. I hope you enjoy.

Topics Covered

2:30 minute mark - The onset of competition - Asana for Atlassian, Microsoft for Twilio, and writ large

- The onset of competition - Asana for Atlassian, Microsoft for Twilio, and writ large 10:00 - The market's roving eye, excitement over IPOs or hot tickets vs. steady growing behemoths - Zoom vs. Cisco, Snowflake vs. Box vs. Salesforce, and the ongoing runroom for cloud growth and small/mid-caps like PagerDuty

- The market's roving eye, excitement over IPOs or hot tickets vs. steady growing behemoths - Zoom vs. Cisco, Snowflake vs. Box vs. Salesforce, and the ongoing runroom for cloud growth and small/mid-caps like PagerDuty 14:00 - The value of having multiple revenue streams, and the importance of Rundeck to PagerDuty as a first step

- The value of having multiple revenue streams, and the importance of Rundeck to PagerDuty as a first step 17:00 - Microsoft's power move and Zoom's taking advantage of their position

- Microsoft's power move and Zoom's taking advantage of their position 20:00 - The commitment to your cloud stack for a decade, and the challenge for incumbents of diversifying - Hipchat vs. Slack and Bitbucket vs. GitHub

- The commitment to your cloud stack for a decade, and the challenge for incumbents of diversifying - Hipchat vs. Slack and Bitbucket vs. GitHub 26:00 - Data Center redundancy and setting up your network

- Data Center redundancy and setting up your network 32:00 - Snowflake dive, and the echo with VMWare; its competitive position vs. Redshift, Teradata, etc.

- Snowflake dive, and the echo with VMWare; its competitive position vs. Redshift, Teradata, etc. 46:15 - COVID-19 Status update around the world

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, DELL, DBX, PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Justen Stepka is long TEAM, PD, WORK, AMZN, and NOW.

Jens Schumacher is long TEAM, PD, and DOCU.

Akram's Razor is long PD, WORK, and TWTR.

Daniel Shvartsman is long GOOG, DELL, DBX, and PD, though he may close his GOOG position in the next 72 hours.