Image source

Boutique retailer Francesca’s (FRAN) is on the ropes. The company has struggled for the past few years with its merchandise assortment, which has led to weak sales and even weaker margins. The result is what you see below, with the stock trading with a market capitalization of just $8.3 million as of this writing.

Obviously, the stock has been volatile, particularly since the company said it was exploring strategic alternatives as a result of doubts around its ability to remain a going concern. Apart from perhaps “fraud,” a company saying “going concern” in a press release is pretty much the worst thing for an investor, because things are really bad when a management team hits this level of anxiety.

Francesca’s is being driven by news at this point, so I’d hesitate to try and pick support and resistance levels. Buying Francesca’s today is a bet on the company having a future where it can return to profitability, and while there are significant concerns, the evidence so far suggests that might not be as crazy as it sounds.

Before we get to some green shoots of optimism, I want to stress this is a micro-cap stock that could go to zero. Keep positions small and even then, only if you can afford to have your entire position go to zero. I don’t think that will happen – at least not at this stage – but the level of risk on this one is exponentially larger than a stock that isn’t facing possible sale/liquidation. Be careful out there.

Cash is king

Generally, the reason a company goes bankrupt is because it runs out of cash. That sounds reasonable enough, but companies with positive free cash flow can run earnings losses indefinitely. The reason is because you need cash to pay for leases, buy inventory, pay staff, etc. Accounting earnings don’t help you to do that, so I’m not really that concerned about Francesca’s earnings outlook at this point, because it doesn’t matter.

What matters is how the company is coping from a cash perspective, and I’d say the answer is that it is coping surprisingly well.

Source: TIKR.com

Above we have cash from operations and capital expenditures, both in millions of dollars for the past several quarters. These are the two main components of free cash flow, so the idea here is that if the sum of these two numbers is positive – or at least close to it – the company can continue to operate. FCF certainly isn’t positive in all quarters recently, but it is close enough that Francesca’s can operate this way for an extended period of time. Keep in mind that specialty retailers tend to see increases and declines in FCF due to seasonality, not necessarily fundamental weakness, so the numbers above look all the better for it.

Indeed, the company’s cash balance, as seen below, shows a similar story.

Source: TIKR.com

Cash has oscillated in recent years, but generally remains around $20 million by the end of each quarter. The company burned extra cash in the May quarter this year as its stores were closed, but that position was rebuilt in the August quarter thanks to a $12 million favorable move in inventories. Regardless, it looks to me like Francesca’s has struck a balance between cash usage and cash inflows, which is a very good sign.

Speaking of inventories, Francesca’s has managed to keep fairly quick inventory turnover ratios throughout this period where it has struggled.

Source: TIKR.com

The black bars are its inventory position in millions of dollars, and the blue bars are its inventory turnover ratio. We can see a loose relationship between inventory level and inventory turns, which makes logical sense given Francesca’s revenue has been declining for some time. The good news is that inventory came down again in the August quarter, which means inventory turns should move higher again. There is less inventory to move, so it should turn more quickly, all else equal.

This is beneficial because it means Francesca’s has less cash tied up in inventory, and it is therefore more efficient with the cash it does have. With cash at a premium, I think the importance of this cannot be overstated.

Still significant problems to work through

I think the cash situation is okay at this point for Francesca’s, but that doesn’t mean it is out of the woods. It has to contend with very weak comparable sales:

Source: TIKR.com

As well as gross margins that have been falling for years:

Source: TIKR.com

These are significant problems the company is going to have to work through if it wants to return to profitability. With higher inventory turns, we should see fewer markdowns, and thus, better gross margins. The company has reopened substantially all of its boutiques at this point, so revenue should return to normalized levels starting with the November quarter, so that’s a very positive development, particularly given the Christmas shopping season is approaching.

I don’t think Francesca’s is out of the woods, but I do think it will survive, at least for some meaningful period of time. The company is working on a sale or refinancing of some type, but said it won’t provide further updates unless/until a deal actually gets done. That leaves us to speculate on what might happen, but if you’re bullish Francesca’s, I think you can take solace in the fact that it certainly looks like the company has the ability to wait out that process without having to go the bankruptcy route.

I’ll reiterate again that trying to value Francesca’s right now is fraught with risk, but if it does come out the other side of this, the current $8 million valuation should be pretty easy to justify, so downside risk would be minimal in that case. There remains the risk that Francesca’s won’t come out of this, however, so please be commensurately thoughtful if you take a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.